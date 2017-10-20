Tobu Railway Co Ltd (9001.T)

Name Description

Yoshizumi Nezu Mr. Yoshizumi Nezu has been serving as President and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 1999. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Director of Related Business Office, Manager of Related Business Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company.

Tsutomu Yamamoto Mr. Tsutomu Yamamoto has been serving as Director of Finance and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Kenichi Tsunoda Mr. Kenichi Tsunoda has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1968. His previous titles include Director of General Planning Office, Manager of General Planning Office, Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in the Company.

Shinji Inomori Mr. Shinji Inomori has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Senior Director of Leasing, Chief Director of Railway Development Business, Managing Director and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to served as Managing Director in a subsidiary.

Osamu Makino Mr. Osamu Makino has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning Management , Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit and Director of Vehicles in the Company.

Hiroaki Miwa Mr. Hiroaki Miwa has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning and Management in Main Railway Business Unit, Chief Director of Life Service Creation and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Akihiro Ojiro Mr. Akihiro Ojiro has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Life Service Creation in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Building Business, Director of Main Railroad Development Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Life Service Creation and Director of Living Environment Development in the Company.

Koichi Sekiguchi Mr. Koichi Sekiguchi has been serving as Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in September 2014. He used to work for Japan Meteorological Agency and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan.

Yutaka Tsuzuki Mr. Yutaka Tsuzuki has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Transportation and Manager of Railway Crew Training School in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a subsidiary, Tobu Engineering Co., Ltd.

Yoshimi Yokota Mr. Yoshimi Yokota has been serving as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Business Planning in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since July 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning and Director of Ikebukuro Development Project in the Company.

Takashi Kohiyama Mr. Takashi Kohiyama has been serving as Director of Public Relations and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Building Business in Main Rental Sales Unit and Director of Building Business in Main Life Service Creation Unit in the Company.

Yasuyoshi Ohkuma Mr. Yasuyoshi Ohkuma has been serving as Director of System Development and Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978.

Hiroya Ohtsuka Mr. Hiroya Ohtsuka has been serving as Director of Group Business and Director in TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to work for two subseries, including TOBU TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.

Toshiaki Onodera Mr. Toshiaki Onodera has been serving as Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs, Manager of Investigation Office and Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Director of Transportation in Main Railway Business Unit in the Company.

Hirofumi Nomoto Mr. Hirofumi Nomoto has been serving as Independent Director of TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in TOKYU CORPORATION.