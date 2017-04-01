Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)

Name Description

Toshimitsu Yamaki Mr. Toshimitsu Yamaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Chief Director of Business Policy, Director of Human Resource, Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Chief Director of Group Business Planning in the Company.

Koji Hoshino Mr. Koji Hoshino has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Director of Passenger Service and Director of Operation Vehicles in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Odakyu bus Co., Ltd.

Hiroyuki Dakiyama Mr. Hiroyuki Dakiyama has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Odakyu bus Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takashi Hayama Mr. Takashi Hayama has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ODAKYU Resorts Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Manager of IR Office in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, Odakyu Housing Co., Ltd.

Jun Koyanagi Mr. Jun Koyanagi has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Traffic Planning in the Company.

Mikio Ogawa Mr. Mikio Ogawa has been serving as Vice President, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Project Promotion and Representative Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Group Business, Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Group Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Odakyu Department Store.

Ichiro Kaneko Mr. Ichiro Kaneko has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Life Creation Business in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Public Relations, Director of General Affairs and Chief Director of Life Service Business in the Company.

Yoshihiko Shimooka Mr. Yoshihiko Shimooka has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. He previously served as Director of General Affairs in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Odakyu bus Co., Ltd. and Tachikawabus.

Toshiro Yamamoto Mr. Toshiro Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Executive Officer in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Planning Finance, Director of Finance and Manager of IR Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, HOKUO TOKYO CO., LTD.

Isamu Arakawa Mr. Isamu Arakawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs and Director of Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Senior Director of Hotel Business and Director in charge of Business Planning in the Company.

Hideshi Igarashi Mr. Hideshi Igarashi has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Transportation Service Business and Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of Driving Vehicle and Director of Electricity in the Company.

Tomijiro Morita Mr. Tomijiro Morita has been serving as Independent Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 1999. He is also working for Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Yorihiko Ohsuga Mr. Yorihiko Ohsuga has been serving as Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1968. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Director of Transportation Planning, Director of Automobile, Director of Transportation, Managing Director, President and Senior Managing Director in the Company.

Hiroko Nakayama Ms. Hiroko Nakayama has been serving as Independent Director in Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. She is also working for a Japan-based committee. She used to work for Tokyo Eco Service Co., Ltd.