Keio Corp (9008.T)

Name Description

Tadashi Nagata Mr. Tadashi Nagata has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include President, Director of Business Planning in Main Total Planning Unit, Director of Related Business, Director of Group Business, Chief Director General Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) from Rikkyo University in March 1974.

Yasushi Komura Mr. Yasushi Komura has been serving as President and Representative Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Director of Business Planning, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning and Director of Accounting in the Company. He previously served as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Keio Travel Agency.

Akinobu Kawase Mr. Akinobu Kawase has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Store Co., Ltd., since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of Development Promotion in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, KEIO ATMAN CO., LTD.

Noriaki Kawasugi Mr. Noriaki Kawasugi has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Dentetsu Bus Co., Ltd., since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Director of Human Resources, Chief Director of Railway Business and Director of Railway Sales in Company.

Ichiro Komada Mr. Ichiro Komada has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, KEIO DEPARTMENT STORE CO., LTD., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit and Director of Development Planning in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Kazunari Nakajima Mr. Kazunari Nakajima has been serving as Director of Hotel Strategy in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.

Mamoru Yamamoto Mr. Mamoru Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Plaza Hotel, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Public Relations, Director of Development Planning and Director of General Planning in the Company.

Kunihiko Yasuki Mr. Kunihiko Yasuki has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Travel Agency, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit and Director of Group Strategy in Main General Planning Unit in the Company.

Taizo Takahashi Mr. Taizo Takahashi has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning Management in Main Railway Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Commerce Development and Director of Railway Sales in the Company.

Shunji Ito Mr. Shunji Ito has been serving as Managing Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Strategy in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Business Planning in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Business in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries.

So Maruyama Mr. So Maruyama has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Senior Director of Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Kazunori Nakaoka Mr. Kazunori Nakaoka has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Development Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Business Planning in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Human Resources, Director of SC Sales and Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit in the Company.

Yotaro Koshimizu Mr. Yotaro Koshimizu has been serving as Director of Group Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for three subsidiaries.

Yoshitaka Minami Mr. Yoshitaka Minami has been serving as Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Business Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Development Promotion and Director of Business Planning in Main General Planning Unit in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries.

Toshiki Sakurai Mr. Toshiki Sakurai has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Railroad Line Value Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in October 2015. He used to work for Japan Marine United Corporation and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan.

Yuichiro Terada Mr. Yuichiro Terada has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Director of Construction Works in Main Railway Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Keio Setsubi Service Co., Ltd.

Takeshi Furuichi Mr. Takeshi Furuichi has been serving as Independent Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Life Insurance Company.