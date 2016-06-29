Keio Corp (9008.T)
9008.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,905JPY
12:52am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥35 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥4,870
Open
¥4,885
Day's High
¥4,920
Day's Low
¥4,880
Volume
155,100
Avg. Vol
215,193
52-wk High
¥5,005
52-wk Low
¥4,105
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tadashi Nagata
|65
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yasushi Komura
|59
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Akinobu Kawase
|59
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Noriaki Kawasugi
|64
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Ichiro Komada
|60
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kazunari Nakajima
|56
|2017
|Director of Hotel Strategy in Main Strategy Promotion Unit, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mamoru Yamamoto
|60
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kunihiko Yasuki
|57
|2015
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Taizo Takahashi
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Railway Business
|
Shunji Ito
|56
|2017
|Managing Director
|
So Maruyama
|60
|2016
|Managing Director, Chief Senior Director of Business
|
Kazunori Nakaoka
|57
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Development Business
|
Yotaro Koshimizu
|57
|2016
|Director of Group Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit, Director
|
Yoshitaka Minami
|54
|2017
|Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Business Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit, Director
|
Toshiki Sakurai
|59
|2017
|Deputy Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Railroad Line Value Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit, Director
|
Yuichiro Terada
|55
|2017
|Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Director
|
Takeshi Furuichi
|63
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Atsushi Takahashi
|76
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Masahiro Mori
|2017
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Tadashi Nagata
|Mr. Tadashi Nagata has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include President, Director of Business Planning in Main Total Planning Unit, Director of Related Business, Director of Group Business, Chief Director General Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law (LLB) from Rikkyo University in March 1974.
|
Yasushi Komura
|Mr. Yasushi Komura has been serving as President and Representative Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Director of Business Planning, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning and Director of Accounting in the Company. He previously served as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Keio Travel Agency.
|
Akinobu Kawase
|Mr. Akinobu Kawase has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Store Co., Ltd., since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1980. He previously served as Director of Development Promotion in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary, KEIO ATMAN CO., LTD.
|
Noriaki Kawasugi
|Mr. Noriaki Kawasugi has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Dentetsu Bus Co., Ltd., since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Director of Human Resources, Chief Director of Railway Business and Director of Railway Sales in Company.
|
Ichiro Komada
|Mr. Ichiro Komada has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, KEIO DEPARTMENT STORE CO., LTD., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit and Director of Development Planning in the Company. He used to work for another subsidiary.
|
Kazunari Nakajima
|Mr. Kazunari Nakajima has been serving as Director of Hotel Strategy in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for other two subsidiaries.
|
Mamoru Yamamoto
|Mr. Mamoru Yamamoto has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Plaza Hotel, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Public Relations, Director of Development Planning and Director of General Planning in the Company.
|
Kunihiko Yasuki
|Mr. Kunihiko Yasuki has been serving as Director in Keio Corporation, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Keio Travel Agency, since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit and Director of Group Strategy in Main General Planning Unit in the Company.
|
Taizo Takahashi
|Mr. Taizo Takahashi has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Chief Director of Railway Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in March 1973. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Planning Management in Main Railway Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business, Director of Commerce Development and Director of Railway Sales in the Company.
|
Shunji Ito
|Mr. Shunji Ito has been serving as Managing Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Overseas Strategy in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Business Planning in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Deputy Chief Senior Director of Business in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries.
|
So Maruyama
|Mr. So Maruyama has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Senior Director of Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs and Director of Human Resources in the Company.
|
Kazunori Nakaoka
|Mr. Kazunori Nakaoka has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Development Business in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Business Planning in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Human Resources, Director of SC Sales and Director of Group Business in Main General Planning Unit in the Company.
|
Yotaro Koshimizu
|Mr. Yotaro Koshimizu has been serving as Director of Group Business in Main Business Supervisor Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. He used to work for three subsidiaries.
|
Yoshitaka Minami
|Mr. Yoshitaka Minami has been serving as Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Business Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Director of Development Promotion and Director of Business Planning in Main General Planning Unit in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries.
|
Toshiki Sakurai
|Mr. Toshiki Sakurai has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Strategy Promotion, Director of Railroad Line Value Creation in Main Strategy Promotion Unit and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in October 2015. He used to work for Japan Marine United Corporation and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan.
|
Yuichiro Terada
|Mr. Yuichiro Terada has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Railway Business and Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. He previously served as Director of Construction Works in Main Railway Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Keio Setsubi Service Co., Ltd.
|
Takeshi Furuichi
|Mr. Takeshi Furuichi has been serving as Independent Director in Keio Corporation since June 29, 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Life Insurance Company.
|
Atsushi Takahashi
|Mr. Atsushi Takahashi has been serving as Independent Director of Keio Corporation since June 2011. He is also working for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited.
|
Masahiro Mori
As Of
