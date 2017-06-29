Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd (9009.T)
9009.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,375JPY
12:52am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
¥3,370
Open
¥3,400
Day's High
¥3,400
Day's Low
¥3,365
Volume
239,900
Avg. Vol
429,169
52-wk High
¥3,400
52-wk Low
¥2,364
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Norio Saigusa
|68
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
Toshiya Kobayashi
|57
|2017
|President, Representative Director
Takao Amano
|51
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Kenichiro Hirata
|66
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Yukihito Mashimo
|54
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Eiichiro Matsukami
|55
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
Takashi Saito
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Director
Masaya Kato
|56
|2015
|Managing Director
Masahiro Murotani
|2017
|Managing Director, Chief Director of Railway
Atsushi Shinozaki
|55
|2017
|Managing Director, President of Subsidiary
Susumu Toshima
|49
|2016
|Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director
Makoto Kawasumi
|49
|2016
|Director of Accounting, Director
Hiroyuki Miyajima
|50
|2015
|Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Construction in Main Railway Unit, Director
Hiroyuki Seizawa
|51
|2015
|Senior Director of Business, Director of Internal Auditing, Director
Fumiya Akai
|78
|2014
|Independent Director
Yasunobu Furukawa
|63
|2014
|Independent Director
Eiichi Sugimori
|2016
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Norio Saigusa
|Mr. Norio Saigusa was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Chuo University in March 1971.
Toshiya Kobayashi
|Mr. Toshiya Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Group Strategy and Director of Planning Administration in Main Railway Unit in the Company.
Takao Amano
|Mr. Takao Amano has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Keisei Construction, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit in the Company.
Kenichiro Hirata
|Mr. Kenichiro Hirata was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc.
Yukihito Mashimo
|Mr. Yukihito Mashimo has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Shinkeisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Human Resources and Director of Accounting in the Company.
Eiichiro Matsukami
|Mr. Eiichiro Matsukami was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. as well as President and director of a subsidiary, Kanto Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.
Takashi Saito
|Mr. Takashi Saito was named Senior Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.
Masaya Kato
|Mr. Masaya Kato has been serving as Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Masahiro Murotani
Atsushi Shinozaki
|Mr. Atsushi Shinozaki was named Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.
Susumu Toshima
|Mr. Susumu Toshima has been serving as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1990.
Makoto Kawasumi
|Mr. Makoto Kawasumi has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989.
Hiroyuki Miyajima
|Mr. Hiroyuki Miyajima has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Construction in Main Railway Unit and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1988.
Hiroyuki Seizawa
|Mr. Hiroyuki Seizawa has been serving as Senior Director of Business, Director of Internal Auditing and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1989.
Fumiya Akai
|Mr. Fumiya Akai has been serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He is also working for Takusyou Sogo Law Firm.
Yasunobu Furukawa
|Mr. Yasunobu Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He used to work for Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
Eiichi Sugimori
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Norio Saigusa
|--
Toshiya Kobayashi
|--
Takao Amano
|--
Kenichiro Hirata
|--
Yukihito Mashimo
|--
Eiichiro Matsukami
|--
Takashi Saito
|--
Masaya Kato
|--
Masahiro Murotani
|--
Atsushi Shinozaki
|--
Susumu Toshima
|--
Makoto Kawasumi
|--
Hiroyuki Miyajima
|--
Hiroyuki Seizawa
|--
Fumiya Akai
|--
Yasunobu Furukawa
|--
Eiichi Sugimori
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Norio Saigusa
|0
|0
Toshiya Kobayashi
|0
|0
Takao Amano
|0
|0
Kenichiro Hirata
|0
|0
Yukihito Mashimo
|0
|0
Eiichiro Matsukami
|0
|0
Takashi Saito
|0
|0
Masaya Kato
|0
|0
Masahiro Murotani
|0
|0
Atsushi Shinozaki
|0
|0
Susumu Toshima
|0
|0
Makoto Kawasumi
|0
|0
Hiroyuki Miyajima
|0
|0
Hiroyuki Seizawa
|0
|0
Fumiya Akai
|0
|0
Yasunobu Furukawa
|0
|0
Eiichi Sugimori
|0
|0