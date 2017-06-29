Keisei Electric Railway Co Ltd (9009.T)

Name Description

Norio Saigusa Mr. Norio Saigusa was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Chuo University in March 1971.

Toshiya Kobayashi Mr. Toshiya Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Group Strategy and Director of Planning Administration in Main Railway Unit in the Company.

Takao Amano Mr. Takao Amano has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Keisei Construction, Inc., since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Transportation in Main Railway Unit in the Company.

Kenichiro Hirata Mr. Kenichiro Hirata was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Yukihito Mashimo Mr. Yukihito Mashimo has been serving as Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Shinkeisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., since June 29, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Human Resources and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Eiichiro Matsukami Mr. Eiichiro Matsukami was named Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. as well as President and director of a subsidiary, Kanto Railway Co., Ltd. effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Takashi Saito Mr. Takashi Saito was named Senior Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Masaya Kato Mr. Masaya Kato has been serving as Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Atsushi Shinozaki Mr. Atsushi Shinozaki was named Managing Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd., as well as President and Director of a subsidiary effective June 29, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Susumu Toshima Mr. Susumu Toshima has been serving as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1990.

Makoto Kawasumi Mr. Makoto Kawasumi has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Hiroyuki Miyajima Mr. Hiroyuki Miyajima has been serving as Deputy Chief Director of Railway, Director of Construction in Main Railway Unit and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1988.

Hiroyuki Seizawa Mr. Hiroyuki Seizawa has been serving as Senior Director of Business, Director of Internal Auditing and Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1989.

Fumiya Akai Mr. Fumiya Akai has been serving as Independent Director in Keisei Electric Railway Co., Ltd. since June 27, 2014. He is also working for Takusyou Sogo Law Firm.