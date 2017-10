Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

Name Description

Yoshiomi Yamada Mr. Yoshiomi Yamada has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Chief Director of General Planning, Chief Director of Business Promotion, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and President in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in June 1971.

Yoshiyuki Kasai Mr. Yoshiyuki Kasai has been serving as Honorary Chairman and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since April 1, 2014. His previous titles include Chief Director of General Planning, Managing Director, Vice President, President and Chairman of the Board in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Koei Tsuge Mr. Koei Tsuge has been serving as President and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since April 1, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Vice President, Managing Director, Director of General Affairs, Director of Human Resources and Director of Secretary in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Shin Kaneko Mr. Shin Kaneko has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 22, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director, Managing Director, Director of Administration in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit, Director of General Affairs, Director of Human Recourses and Chief Director of General Planning in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1978.

Katsumi Miyazawa Mr. Katsumi Miyazawa has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Planning, Director of Administration in Shizuoka Office, Director of Business Administration in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Public Relations and Managing Director in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yutaka Osada Mr. Yutaka Osada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Linear Development in Main General Technology Unit, Director of Electricity in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of General Technology, Deputy Chief Director of Tokaido Shikansen 21 Century Measure and Deputy Chief Director of Chuo Shinkansen Promotion in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Sumio Atsuchi Mr. Sumio Atsuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Sales in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. He also used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Master's degree in Economics from Waseda University in March 1981.

Shunichi Kosuge Mr. Shunichi Kosuge has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Technology and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Planning in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Facility in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit, Director of Business Administration in Main General Planning Unit, Director of Investment Planning in Main General Planning Unit, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning and Director of Technology Planning in Main General Technology Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways and Nihonkikaihosen Co., Ltd. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Hideyuki Shoji Mr. Hideyuki Shoji has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Shinkansen Railway Business and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Safety Measures, Director of Transportation Sales in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Shinkansen Railway Business in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yoshiki Suyama Mr. Yoshiki Suyama has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Planning and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Administration in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit, Director of Investment Planning in Main General Planning Unit and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways and a subsidiary, JR TOKAI TOURS, INC. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from University of Tokyo in March 1980.

Kimiaki Tanaka Mr. Kimiaki Tanaka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Promotion and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in November 1991. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of General Planning Office and Deputy Chief Director of Business Promotion in the Company. He used to work for The Seibu Department Stores, Limited, a subsidiary and another company. He obtained his Master's degree in General Science and Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1979.

Mamoru Uno Mr. Mamoru Uno has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chuo Shinkansen Promotion and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations, Director of Facility in Main Shinkansen Railway Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Tokaido Shinkansen 21 Century Measures and Chief Director of Tokaido Shinkansen 21 Century Measures in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Yoshito Tsubouchi Mr. Yoshito Tsubouchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Central Japan Railway Company since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Administration in Kansai Office, Director of Administration in Main Tokai Railway Business Unit, Manager of Auditing Office and Director of General Affairs in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University in March 1979.

Atsuhito Mori Mr. Atsuhito Mori has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tokai Railway Business and Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 23, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Engineering Works in Kansai Office, Director of Safety Measure and Director of Electricity in Main Shinkansen Railways Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways and SHINSEI TECHNOS CO., LTD.

Torkel Patterson Mr. Torkel Patterson has been serving as Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in The Northeast MAGLEV. He used to work for Raytheon International, Raytheon and U.S.-Japan MAGLEV.

Fujio Cho Mr. Fujio Cho has been serving as Independent Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 2004. He is also working for Toyota Motor Corporation.

Kenji Koroyasu Mr. Kenji Koroyasu has been serving as Independent Director in Central Japan Railway Company since June 2005. He is also a lawyer. He used to work for Ministry of Justice, Japan, Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office, Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, Sapporo High Public Prosecutor's Office, Nagoya High Public Prosecutor Office and Osaka High Public Prosecutor Office.