Nippon Express Co Ltd (9062.T)

Name Description

Kenji Watanabe Mr. Kenji Watanabe was named Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office, Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Domestic Business, Chief Director of Administration and Chief Director of Small Cargo Business Promotion in the Company. He obtained his LLB's degree from Chuo University in March 1972.

Mitsuru Saito Mr. Mitsuru Saito was named President, Executive President and Representative Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Domestic Business, Chief Director of Network Product Business and Chief Director of Administration in the Company.

Takaaki Ishii Mr. Takaaki Ishii was named Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Gunma Office, Director of Business Planning, Director of Real Estate Development and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yutaka Ito Mr. Yutaka Ito has been serving as Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. since May 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Aviation Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in a United Kingdom-based subsidiary.

Hisao Taketsu Mr. Hisao Taketsu was named Executive Vice President, Vice President and Representative Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Operation, Manager of Tokyo Office and Manager of Shikoku Office in the Company.

Takumi Shimauchi Mr. Takumi Shimauchi was named Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Hiroshima Office, Manager of Fukuyama Office and Director of Operation in the Company.

Katsuhiro Terai Mr. Katsuhiro Terai was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Maritime Business Office and Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of 3rd Sales and Manager of Nagoya Office in the Company.

Susumu Akita Mr. Susumu Akita was named Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Sendai Office and Director of General Affairs & Labor in the Company.

Fumihiko Sakuma Mr. Fumihiko Sakuma was named Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metropolitan Area and Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Gumma Office, Manager of Saitama Office and Director of Operation in the Company.

Naoya Hayashida Mr. Naoya Hayashida was named Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. He previously served as Manager of Fukui Office in the Company.

Masanori Kawai Mr. Masanori Kawai was named Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1966. His previous titles include Vice President, Executive Vice President, President and Executive President in the Company.

Akira Ohinata Mr. Akira Ohinata was named Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. effective May 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Chief Director of Home Delivery Business Promotion in the Company.

Shigeo Nakayama Mr. Shigeo Nakayama has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also working for Nakayama & Otokozawa. He used to work for another Japan-based law firm.

Masahiro Sugiyama Mr. Masahiro Sugiyama has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Express Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also an Honorary Professor of Waseda University.