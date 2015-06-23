Edition:
United States

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (9104.T)

9104.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,360JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥20 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
¥3,340
Open
¥3,380
Day's High
¥3,380
Day's Low
¥3,355
Volume
487,000
Avg. Vol
1,008,698
52-wk High
¥3,890
52-wk Low
¥2,320

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Koichi Muto

63 2015 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Boards, Representative Director

Junichiro Ikeda

61 2016 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Toshinobu Shinoda

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Finance

Masahiro Tanabe

60 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Director of Product Transport Sales, Representative Director

Shizuo Takahashi

58 2017 Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation, Director

Takeshi Hashimoto

59 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales, Director

Akio Mitsuta

2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales

Akihiko Ono

2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Product Transport Sales

Toshiya Konishi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Product Transport Sales

Naotoshi Omoto

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Product Transport Sales

Toshiaki Tanaka

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Dry Bulk Sales

Koichi Yashima

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Product Transport Sales

Takashi Maruyama

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Mitsujiro Akasaka

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Masanori Kato

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Safety Operation

Yoshikazu Kawagoe

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Hirofumi Kuwata

2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Dry Bulk Sales, Deputy Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales

Kenta Matsuzaka

2016 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales

Yutaka Hinooka

Executive Officer, Director of Liner

Kayo Ichikawa

2017 Executive Officer

Hikaru Isegawa

2017 Executive Officer, Director of New Business & Group Business Promotion

Masanori Kobayashi

Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation

Masato Koike

Executive Officer, Director of Tanker

Nobuo Shiotsu

2017 Executive Officer, Director of 1st Dry Bulk Carrier

Hideto Fujii

69 2016 Independent Director

Etsuko Katsu

62 2016 Independent Director

Masayuki Matsushima

72 2011 Independent Director

Toshiaki Takeda

2017 Director of General Affairs
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Koichi Muto

Mr. Koichi Muto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Executive Boards and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 23, 2015. He is also Chairman of The Japanese Shipowners' Association. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Irregular Line, Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive President in the Company.

Junichiro Ikeda

Mr. Junichiro Ikeda has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for The Japan Ship Owners' Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Director of Liner, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Toshinobu Shinoda

Masahiro Tanabe

Mr. Masahiro Tanabe has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Director of Product Transport Sales and Representative Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Logistics Business and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director in a subsidiary, MOL (Europe) B.V.

Shizuo Takahashi

Mr. Shizuo Takahashi has been serving as Chief Information Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Safety Operation and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Takeshi Hashimoto

Mr. Takeshi Hashimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Energy Transport Sales and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of LNG Ship in the Company.

Akio Mitsuta

Akihiko Ono

Toshiya Konishi

Naotoshi Omoto

Toshiaki Tanaka

Koichi Yashima

Takashi Maruyama

Mr. Takashi Maruyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Finance in the Company.

Mitsujiro Akasaka

Masanori Kato

Yoshikazu Kawagoe

Hirofumi Kuwata

Kenta Matsuzaka

Yutaka Hinooka

Kayo Ichikawa

Hikaru Isegawa

Masanori Kobayashi

Masato Koike

Nobuo Shiotsu

Hideto Fujii

Mr. Hideto Fujii has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for Sumitomo Corporation. He used to work for Development Bank of Japan Inc. and Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Etsuko Katsu

Ms. Etsuko Katsu has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2016. She is also working for Center for Entrance Examination Standardization, International Association of Universities and Japan-U.S. Educational Commission (Fulbright Japan). She is also a Professor of Meiji University. She used to work for THE BANK OF TOKYO Ltd., The Japan Research Institute, Limited and Ibaraki University.

Masayuki Matsushima

Mr. Masayuki Matsushima has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. since June 2011. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in NWIC CO., LTD., as well as Independent Director in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and JGC Corporation, and working for Integral Corporation. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in Credit Suisse Securities Japan, and worked for Bank of Japan and Boston Consulting Group.

Toshiaki Takeda

