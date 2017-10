Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (9107.T)

Name Description

Jiro Asakura Mr. Jiro Asakura has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., as well as Chairman and Director of a subsidiary, "K" LINE PTE LTD., since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Executive President in the Company.

Eizo Murakami Mr. Eizo Murakami has been serving as President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Manager of Container Ship Business Group in the Company.

Tsuyoshi Yamauchi Mr. Tsuyoshi Yamauchi has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Business Planning Group in the Company. He used to work for TAIYO NIPPON KISEN CO., LTD.

Hiromichi Aoki Mr. Hiromichi Aoki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of LNG Group in the Company.

Toshiyuki Suzuki Mr. Toshiyuki Suzuki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Container Shi Business Group in the Company.

Yukikazu Myochin Mr. Yukikazu Myochin has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Container Ship Business Group in the Company.

Yutaka Nakgawa Mr. Yutaka Nakgawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Human Resources Group and Executive Officer in the Company. He also used to serve as President in KAWASAKI (AUSTRALIA) PTY. LTD.

Yukio Toriyama Mr. Yukio Toriyama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Harbor Business Group and Manager of Accounting Group in the Company.

Kiyoshi Hosomizo Mr. Kiyoshi Hosomizo has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2017. He is also working for MITSUI & CO., LTD., SEIREN Co., Ltd. and IWATA GODO. He used to work for Ministry of Finance, Japan.

Akira Okabe Mr. Akira Okabe has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. since June 2016. He is also working for Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. He used to work for Toyota Motor Corporation and Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.