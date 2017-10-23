ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)
9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,374JPY
23 Oct 2017
4,374JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-4 (-0.09%)
¥-4 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥4,378
¥4,378
Open
¥4,400
¥4,400
Day's High
¥4,404
¥4,404
Day's Low
¥4,372
¥4,372
Volume
551,800
551,800
Avg. Vol
1,280,264
1,280,264
52-wk High
¥4,416
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780
¥2,780
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinichiro Ito
|66
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Shinya Katanozaka
|62
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Osamu Shinobe
|64
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yuji Hirako
|59
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toyoyuki Nagamine
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Koji Shibata
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Global Business Development, Manager of Group Business Strategy Office
|
Takayoshi Sugawara
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Group Legal Affairs
|
Naoto Ishizaka
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Naoto Takada
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Communication Office, Director
|
Ichiro Fukuzawa
|Executive Officer Manager of Group Accounting & Finance Office
|
Izumi Kobayashi
|58
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Shosuke Mori
|76
|2006
|Independent Director
|
Ado Yamamoto
|68
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Sakazume
|2017
|Director of Group General Affairs in Corporate Communication Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shinichiro Ito
|Mr. Shinichiro Ito has been serving as Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion, Manager of Marketing Office, Managing Director and Senior Managing Director in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyushu University in March 1974.
|
Shinya Katanozaka
|Mr. Shinya Katanozaka has been serving as President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President, Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Osamu Shinobe
|Mr. Osamu Shinobe has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Technology in Main Maintenance Unit, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director, Manager of B787 Introduction Project and Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion in the Company.
|
Yuji Hirako
|Mr. Yuji Hirako has been serving as Director in ANA Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD., since April 2017. He is also working for ALL JAPAN AIR TRANSPORT AND SERVICE ASSOCIATION. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales Promotion and Director of Planning in Planning Office in the Company.
|
Toyoyuki Nagamine
|Mr. Toyoyuki Nagamine has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Labor in the Company.
|
Koji Shibata
|
Takayoshi Sugawara
|
Naoto Ishizaka
|Mr. Naoto Ishizaka has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Investigation in the Company.
|
Naoto Takada
|Mr. Naoto Takada has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Communication Office and Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Public Relations Office Director of Group Public Relations in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
|
Ichiro Fukuzawa
|
Izumi Kobayashi
|Ms. Izumi Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since July 1, 2013. She is also serving as Independent Director in MITSUI & CO., LTD. and Osaka Securities Exchange, Inc., and working for NHK(Japan Broadcasting Corporation). She used to work for other companies, including a company now known as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. She used to serve as President and Representative Director of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. She graduated from Seikei University with a Bachelor's degree in Literature in March 1981.
|
Shosuke Mori
|Mr. Shosuke Mori has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2006. He is also serving as Independent Director in Hankyu Hanshin Holdings, Inc. and THE ROYAL HOTEL, LIMITED, and working for THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
|
Ado Yamamoto
|Mr. Ado Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in ANA Holdings Inc. since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd., as well as Independent Director in YAHAGI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University in March 1971.
|
Hiroshi Sakazume
