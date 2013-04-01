Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)
9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,910JPY
8:56pm EDT
2,910JPY
8:56pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥16 (+0.55%)
¥16 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
¥2,894
¥2,894
Open
¥2,918
¥2,918
Day's High
¥2,934
¥2,934
Day's Low
¥2,909
¥2,909
Volume
82,100
82,100
Avg. Vol
355,317
355,317
52-wk High
¥3,432
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622
¥2,622
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tetsuro Okamoto
|67
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Akio Matsui
|63
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Masao Fujikura
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Manager of Osaka Office
|
Noboru Hiraoka
|61
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Takanori Miyazaki
|63
|2014
|Managing Director
|
Yoshiji Ohara
|63
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Fumihiro Shinohara
|59
|2016
|Managing Director, Representative Director
|
Hitoshi Wakabayashi
|57
|2017
|Managing Director
|
Shinji Kimura
|59
|2017
|Director of Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Manager of Public Relations Office, Director
|
Yasushi Saito
|58
|2016
|Director of Accounting, Director
|
Tomohiko Takami
|61
|2016
|Director of International Transportation Business, Director
|
Minoru Makihara
|87
|1993
|Independent Director
|
Shigemitsu Miki
|82
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Koji Miyahara
|71
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Hiroki Miura
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Tetsuro Okamoto
|Mr. Tetsuro Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Manager of Yokohama Office, Manager of Tokyo Office, Managing Director and President in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Keio University.
|
Akio Matsui
|Mr. Akio Matsui has been serving as President and Representative Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Nagoya Office, Director of Human Resources and Managing Director in the Company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Economy from Waseda University.
|
Masao Fujikura
|Mr. Masao Fujikura has been serving as Managing Director and Manager of Osaka Office in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Manager of International Operation Office in the Company.
|
Noboru Hiraoka
|Mr. Noboru Hiraoka has been serving as Managing Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1979. His previous titles include Manager of Fukuoka Office, Manager of Osaka Office Director of Business Warehouse in the Company.
|
Takanori Miyazaki
|Mr. Takanori Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Assistant Manager of Nagoya Office, Assistant Manager of Osaka Office, Assistant Manager of Kobe Office and Manager of Kobe Office in the Company.
|
Yoshiji Ohara
|Mr. Yoshiji Ohara has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in October 1977. He previously served as Director of Harbor Transportation Business in the Company.
|
Fumihiro Shinohara
|Mr. Fumihiro Shinohara has been serving as Managing Director and Representative Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs and Manager of Public Relations Office in the Company.
|
Hitoshi Wakabayashi
|Mr. Hitoshi Wakabayashi has been serving as Managing Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Director of Warehouse Business in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board in a China-based subsidiary.
|
Shinji Kimura
|Mr. Shinji Kimura has been serving as Director of Human Resources, Director of General Affairs, Manager of Public Relations Office and Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981.
|
Yasushi Saito
|Mr. Yasushi Saito has been serving as Director of Accounting and Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982.
|
Tomohiko Takami
|Mr. Tomohiko Takami has been serving as Director of International Transportation Business and Director of Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981.
|
Minoru Makihara
|Mr. Minoru Makihara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 1993. He is also serving as Senior Corporate Advisor in Mitsubishi Corporation.
|
Shigemitsu Miki
|Mr. Shigemitsu Miki has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2009. He is also working for The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. He used to work for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi, Ltd. and The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.
|
Koji Miyahara
|Mr. Koji Miyahara has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as Board Counselor in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.
|
Hiroki Miura
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Tetsuro Okamoto
|--
|
Akio Matsui
|--
|
Masao Fujikura
|--
|
Noboru Hiraoka
|--
|
Takanori Miyazaki
|--
|
Yoshiji Ohara
|--
|
Fumihiro Shinohara
|--
|
Hitoshi Wakabayashi
|--
|
Shinji Kimura
|--
|
Yasushi Saito
|--
|
Tomohiko Takami
|--
|
Minoru Makihara
|--
|
Shigemitsu Miki
|--
|
Koji Miyahara
|--
|
Hiroki Miura
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Tetsuro Okamoto
|0
|0
|
Akio Matsui
|0
|0
|
Masao Fujikura
|0
|0
|
Noboru Hiraoka
|0
|0
|
Takanori Miyazaki
|0
|0
|
Yoshiji Ohara
|0
|0
|
Fumihiro Shinohara
|0
|0
|
Hitoshi Wakabayashi
|0
|0
|
Shinji Kimura
|0
|0
|
Yasushi Saito
|0
|0
|
Tomohiko Takami
|0
|0
|
Minoru Makihara
|0
|0
|
Shigemitsu Miki
|0
|0
|
Koji Miyahara
|0
|0
|
Hiroki Miura
|0
|0