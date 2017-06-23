SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc (9412.T)
9412.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
526JPY
1:03am EDT
526JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.38%)
¥2 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥524
¥524
Open
¥532
¥532
Day's High
¥534
¥534
Day's Low
¥526
¥526
Volume
367,800
367,800
Avg. Vol
663,037
663,037
52-wk High
¥570
¥570
52-wk Low
¥460
¥460
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinji Takada
|65
|2011
|President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shinji Yokomizu
|62
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Koki Koyama
|62
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mitsunoru Komori
|65
|2015
|Chief Technology Officer, Director
|
Jiro Komaki
|59
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Masao Nito
|62
|2008
|Executive Director
|
Kazuhiko Aoki
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of New Business Promotion
|
Atsuhiko Ohe
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kazunobu Iijima
|70
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Iwao Nakatani
|75
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|63
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|53
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shinji Takada
|Mr. Shinji Takada has been serving as President and Representative Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, since April 2011. He previously served as Vice President in the Company. He used to work for PRESENTCAST Inc. and Nippon Television Network Corporation.
|
Shinji Yokomizu
|Mr. Shinji Yokomizu has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in another subsidiary, JSAT International Inc. He used to work for an affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation.
|
Koki Koyama
|Mr. Koki Koyama has been serving as Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2014. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Absolute & Satellite Business and Director in another subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., JSAT IOM Limited and another subsidiary, Satellite Network, Inc.
|
Mitsunoru Komori
|Mr. Mitsunoru Komori has been serving as Chief Technology Officer and Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Technology Operation and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC. and DOCOMO CS, Inc.
|
Jiro Komaki
|Mr. Jiro Komaki has been serving as Executive Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also in charge of Pay Multi-channel Business of the Company. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Broadcasting Business in Pay Multi-channel Business Division, Manager of Pay Multi-channel Business and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation. He used to work for FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC., mmbi, Inc. and another subsidiary, SKY Perfect Entertainment Corporation.
|
Masao Nito
|Mr. Masao Nito has been serving as Executive Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2008. He is also in charge of Business Strategy and Internal Control of the Company. He is also serving as Executive Vice President, Manager of Business Strategy and Director in a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, as well as Director in an associated company, NIKKATSU CORPORATION. He used to work for other companies, including Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., JSAT CORPORATION, Data Network Center Corporation, OptiCast Inc., Index Corporation and OptiCast Marketing Inc.
|
Kazuhiko Aoki
|
Atsuhiko Ohe
|
Kazunobu Iijima
|Mr. Kazunobu Iijima has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Cool Japan Fund Inc., President and Representative Director in The Sankei Building Company, Limited, as well as Independent Director in WOWOW Inc. and Gree Inc. He used to work for Mitsubishi Corporation, SPACE COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION and SKY Perfect Communications Inc.
|
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|Mr. Kiyoshi Kosaka has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Public Telephone Communication. He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and NTT BUSINESS ASSOCIE Corporation.
|
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|Mr. Yoshinobu Kosugi has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 23, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in HJ Holdings, Inc., Senior Managing Director in Nippon Television Holdings, Inc., as well as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Television Network Corporation. He used to work for AX-ON Inc.
|
Iwao Nakatani
|Mr. Iwao Nakatani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since April 2007. He is also serving as Director in WDI Corporation, and working for Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting Co., Ltd. and Fushiki-an. He used to work for Hitotsubashi University, TAMA University, Sony Corporation and a company that is under the new name, SKY Prefect JSAT Corporation.
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|Mr. Michiaki Ogasawara has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group Inc., and working for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and The ITU Association of Japan. He used to work for Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|Mr. Tatsushi Shingu has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director in SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc. since June 23, 2017. He is also serving as Independent Director in Bellsystem24 holdings, Inc., Director in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation and an affiliated company, ITOCHU Fuji Partoners, Inc., as well as Executive Officer and Manager of Information & Communication in another affiliated company, ITOCHU Corporation. He used to work for ITOCHU International Inc., ITOCHU Canada Ltd. and a subsidiary, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shinji Takada
|--
|
Shinji Yokomizu
|--
|
Koki Koyama
|--
|
Mitsunoru Komori
|--
|
Jiro Komaki
|--
|
Masao Nito
|--
|
Kazuhiko Aoki
|--
|
Atsuhiko Ohe
|--
|
Kazunobu Iijima
|--
|
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|--
|
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|--
|
Iwao Nakatani
|--
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|--
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shinji Takada
|0
|0
|
Shinji Yokomizu
|0
|0
|
Koki Koyama
|0
|0
|
Mitsunoru Komori
|0
|0
|
Jiro Komaki
|0
|0
|
Masao Nito
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiko Aoki
|0
|0
|
Atsuhiko Ohe
|0
|0
|
Kazunobu Iijima
|0
|0
|
Kiyoshi Kosaka
|0
|0
|
Yoshinobu Kosugi
|0
|0
|
Iwao Nakatani
|0
|0
|
Michiaki Ogasawara
|0
|0
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|0
|0