Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)
9501.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
466JPY
10:29pm EDT
466JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥466
¥466
Open
¥470
¥470
Day's High
¥470
¥470
Day's Low
¥464
¥464
Volume
3,435,000
3,435,000
Avg. Vol
7,487,593
7,487,593
52-wk High
¥566
¥566
52-wk Low
¥385
¥385
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Kawamura
|77
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|54
|2017
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce, Director
|
Naomi Hirose
|64
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|54
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|51
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Seiji Moriya
|54
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Seiichi Fubasami
|57
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Executive Officer
|
Shigenori Makino
|48
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Nuclear & Location, Director
|
John Crofts
|69
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office
|
Shinichiro Kengaku
|52
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Growth Taskforce
|
Masaya Kitta
|53
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Niigata, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location
|
Naohiro Masuda
|59
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Yoshihito Morishita
|55
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Makoto Ohkura
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fukushima, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location
|
Mitsushi Saiki
|54
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power &Location
|
Tomomichi Seki
|53
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of System Planning Office in Business Planning Unit
|
Hiroshi Arima
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Chisa Enomoto
|Executive Officer, Manager of Social Communication Office
|
Takayuki Hayashi
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Fukushima
|
Hideo Kojima
|Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Technology Strategy Research Institute
|
Michitaka Kondo
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Fukushima Nuclear Power Compensation Consulting Office in Main Fukushima Unit
|
Hideki Masui
|2016
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location
|
Jun Matsumoto
|2016
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Yoshikazu Murabe
|Executive Officer, Senior Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Masashi Nagasawa
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office in Business Planning Unit
|
Katsumi Ogawara
|2016
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Hiroyuki Ohkubo
|2016
|Executive Officer, President of Business Solution Company
|
Takehiko Ohta
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location
|
Chikashi Shitara
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station in Main Nuclear Power & Location Unit
|
Shigemitsu Suzuki
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Takuji Takayama
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company
|
Toshiji Tomikura
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Business Solution Company
|
Shunji Uchida
|2016
|Executive Officer, Vice President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company, Manager of Fukushima 1st Nuclear Power Station
|
Ryuichi Yamashita
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Keiichi Yoshida
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Organization & Labor & Human Resources Office in Business Planning Unit
|
Keita Nishiyama
|54
|2017
|Manager of Nuclear Power Damage Compensation & Decommissioning Support Organization Liaison Coordination Office, Director
|
Noriaki Taketani
|57
|2017
|Director
|
Junji Annen
|61
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Hideko Kunii
|69
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Hideo Takaura
|68
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kazuhiko Toyama
|57
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Shoei Utsuda
|74
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Makoto Kato
|2017
|Manager of Finance Planning Group in Accounting Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Takashi Kawamura
|Mr. Takashi Kawamura has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|Mr. Tomoaki Kobayakawa has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Manager of Nuclear Reform Special Taskforce and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and President of Customer Service Company in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1988.
|
Naomi Hirose
|Mr. Naomi Hirose has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Chief Director of Fukushima Nuclear Power Victim Support Policy and Manager of Kanagawa Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Social Science from Hitotsubashi University in March 1976, and his Master of Business Administration from Yale University, the United States in May 1983.
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|Mr. Yoshinori Kaneko has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated, since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Director of Equipment in Saitama Office and President of Musashino Office in Tama Office in the Company.
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|Mr. Toshihiro Kawasaki has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988.
|
Seiji Moriya
|Mr. Seiji Moriya has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.
|
Seiichi Fubasami
|Mr. Seiichi Fubasami has been serving as Vice President and Representative Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tokyo Metropolitan University in March 1985.
|
Shigenori Makino
|Mr. Shigenori Makino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Nuclear & Location and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1992. His previous titles include Manager of Equipment Technology Group in Nuclear Equipment Management Unit and Manager of Nuclear Human Resources Development Center in the Company.
|
John Crofts
|Mr. John Crofts has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2015. He used to work for Central Electricity Generating Board, UK Atomic Energy Authority, SBB Nuclear and NNB Generation Company.
|
Shinichiro Kengaku
|Mr. Shinichiro Kengaku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of New Growth Taskforce in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1988. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Assistant Manager of Social & Communication Office in the Company.
|
Masaya Kitta
|Mr. Masaya Kitta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Niigata and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Director of Planning & Public Relations and Deputy Chief Director of Niigata in the Company.
|
Naohiro Masuda
|Mr. Naohiro Masuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and President of Fukushima 1st Decommissioning Promotion Company of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Fukushima 2nd Nuclear Power Generation Center in Main Nuclear Power & Location Unit and Assistant Manager of Nuclear Power Security Monitor Office in the Company.
|
Yoshihito Morishita
|Mr. Yoshihito Morishita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Manager of Accounting Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Makoto Ohkura
|Mr. Makoto Ohkura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Fukushima and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power & Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Reconstruction Accommodation in Main Fukushima Unit in the Company.
|
Mitsushi Saiki
|Mr. Mitsushi Saiki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power &Location in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of General Affairs & Legal Affairs Office in Business Planning Unit and Director of General Affairs in the Company.
|
Tomomichi Seki
|Mr. Tomomichi Seki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Manager of System Planning Office in Business Planning Unit in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.
|
Hiroshi Arima
|
Chisa Enomoto
|
Takayuki Hayashi
|
Hideo Kojima
|
Michitaka Kondo
|
Hideki Masui
|
Jun Matsumoto
|
Yoshikazu Murabe
|
Masashi Nagasawa
|
Katsumi Ogawara
|
Hiroyuki Ohkubo
|
Takehiko Ohta
|
Chikashi Shitara
|
Shigemitsu Suzuki
|
Takuji Takayama
|
Toshiji Tomikura
|
Shunji Uchida
|
Ryuichi Yamashita
|
Keiichi Yoshida
|
Keita Nishiyama
|Mr. Keita Nishiyama has been serving as Manager of Nuclear Power Damage Compensation & Decommissioning Support Organization Liaison Coordination Office and Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He used to work for Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
|
Noriaki Taketani
|Mr. Noriaki Taketani has been serving as Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to serve as Non-Executive Director in three subsidiaries, including TEPCO Fuel & Power, Incorporated, TEPCO Power Grid, Incorporated and TEPCO Energy Partner, Incorporated.
|
Junji Annen
|Mr. Junji Annen has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Chuo University. He used to work for Hokkaido University and Seikei University.
|
Hideko Kunii
|Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2014. She is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. She is also a Professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd. and RICOH Company, Ltd.
|
Hideo Takaura
|Mr. Hideo Takaura has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
|
Kazuhiko Toyama
|Mr. Kazuhiko Toyama has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. He used to work for The Boston Consulting Group and Corporate Directions, Inc.
|
Shoei Utsuda
|Mr. Shoei Utsuda has been serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated since June 2017. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for MITSUI & CO., LTD.
|
Makoto Kato
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Takashi Kawamura
|--
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|--
|
Naomi Hirose
|--
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|--
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|--
|
Seiji Moriya
|--
|
Seiichi Fubasami
|--
|
Shigenori Makino
|--
|
John Crofts
|--
|
Shinichiro Kengaku
|--
|
Masaya Kitta
|--
|
Naohiro Masuda
|--
|
Yoshihito Morishita
|--
|
Makoto Ohkura
|--
|
Mitsushi Saiki
|--
|
Tomomichi Seki
|--
|
Hiroshi Arima
|--
|
Chisa Enomoto
|--
|
Takayuki Hayashi
|--
|
Hideo Kojima
|--
|
Michitaka Kondo
|--
|
Hideki Masui
|--
|
Jun Matsumoto
|--
|
Yoshikazu Murabe
|--
|
Masashi Nagasawa
|--
|
Katsumi Ogawara
|--
|
Hiroyuki Ohkubo
|--
|
Takehiko Ohta
|--
|
Chikashi Shitara
|--
|
Shigemitsu Suzuki
|--
|
Takuji Takayama
|--
|
Toshiji Tomikura
|--
|
Shunji Uchida
|--
|
Ryuichi Yamashita
|--
|
Keiichi Yoshida
|--
|
Keita Nishiyama
|--
|
Noriaki Taketani
|--
|
Junji Annen
|--
|
Hideko Kunii
|--
|
Hideo Takaura
|--
|
Kazuhiko Toyama
|--
|
Shoei Utsuda
|--
|
Makoto Kato
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Takashi Kawamura
|0
|0
|
Tomoaki Kobayakawa
|0
|0
|
Naomi Hirose
|0
|0
|
Yoshinori Kaneko
|0
|0
|
Toshihiro Kawasaki
|0
|0
|
Seiji Moriya
|0
|0
|
Seiichi Fubasami
|0
|0
|
Shigenori Makino
|0
|0
|
John Crofts
|0
|0
|
Shinichiro Kengaku
|0
|0
|
Masaya Kitta
|0
|0
|
Naohiro Masuda
|0
|0
|
Yoshihito Morishita
|0
|0
|
Makoto Ohkura
|0
|0
|
Mitsushi Saiki
|0
|0
|
Tomomichi Seki
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Arima
|0
|0
|
Chisa Enomoto
|0
|0
|
Takayuki Hayashi
|0
|0
|
Hideo Kojima
|0
|0
|
Michitaka Kondo
|0
|0
|
Hideki Masui
|0
|0
|
Jun Matsumoto
|0
|0
|
Yoshikazu Murabe
|0
|0
|
Masashi Nagasawa
|0
|0
|
Katsumi Ogawara
|0
|0
|
Hiroyuki Ohkubo
|0
|0
|
Takehiko Ohta
|0
|0
|
Chikashi Shitara
|0
|0
|
Shigemitsu Suzuki
|0
|0
|
Takuji Takayama
|0
|0
|
Toshiji Tomikura
|0
|0
|
Shunji Uchida
|0
|0
|
Ryuichi Yamashita
|0
|0
|
Keiichi Yoshida
|0
|0
|
Keita Nishiyama
|0
|0
|
Noriaki Taketani
|0
|0
|
Junji Annen
|0
|0
|
Hideko Kunii
|0
|0
|
Hideo Takaura
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiko Toyama
|0
|0
|
Shoei Utsuda
|0
|0
|
Makoto Kato
|0
|0