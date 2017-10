Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)

Name Description

Makoto Yagi Mr. Makoto Yagi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President, Vice President, Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Electric System Business in the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1972.

Shigeki Iwane Mr. Shigeki Iwane has been serving as President and Representative Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Managing Director, Deputy Director of Purchase Office and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his LLB from Kyoto University in March 1976.

Yoshihiro Doi Mr. Yoshihiro Doi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Electricity Current Business and Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 28, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Electricity Current Business, Deputy Director of Information and Communication Office and Chief Manager of Network Technology Group in Main Customer Unit of the Company. He obtained his Master's degree from Kyoto University in March 1979.

Tomio Inoue Mr. Tomio Inoue was named Executive Vice President and Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Kanden L-Heart Co., Inc., effective June 28, 2017. He is also working for a Japan-based association. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of General Planning in the Company.

Jiro Kagawa Mr. Jiro Kagawa has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Customer, Chief Director of Area Energy and Representative Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 26, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Customer, Managing Director and Chief Manager of Sales Planning Group in Main Customer Unit of the Company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kobe University in March 1976.

Takashi Morimoto Mr. Takashi Morimoto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office, Director of Planning, Deputy Chief Director of General Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Customer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Hideki Toyomatsu Mr. Hideki Toyomatsu has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Nuclear Business and Representative Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 26, 2013. He joined the Company in March 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Nuclear Power Business, Managing Director and Manager of Nuclear Fuel Cycle Office in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Nuclear Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Tomihiko Ohishi Mr. Tomihiko Ohishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Hydraulic Power Business and Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, President of Hokuriku Office and Director of Civil Engineering in the Company.

Yasushi Sugimoto Mr. Yasushi Sugimoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Procurement and Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 24, 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Accounting Officer, Director of Accounting and President of Tokyo Office in the Company.

Hidehiko Yukawa Mr. Hidehiko Yukawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of International Business and Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, KPIC Netherlands B.V. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of International Office in the Company.

Noriyuki Inoue Mr. Noriyuki Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2003. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Executive Officer of Global Group in Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Tetsuya Kobayashi Mr. Tetsuya Kobayashi has been serving as Independent Director in The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd. and Kintetsu Corporation.