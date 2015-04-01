Osaka Gas Co Ltd (9532.T)

Name Description

Hiroshi Ozaki Mr. Hiroshi Ozaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in May 1972. His previous titles include Director of Raw Materials, Director of Gas Production and Power Generation Business, Executive President, President, Managing Director and Director of Energy Business in the Company. He used to work for The Japan Gas Association. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo.

Takehiro Honjo Mr. Takehiro Honjo has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Director of Energy Business, Director of Living Business, Director of Planning and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Masataka Fujiwara Mr. Masataka Fujiwara has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Keiji Sales in Energy Business Unit and Director of Energy Development in Energy Business Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hidetaka Matsuzaka Mr. Hidetaka Matsuzaka has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Information Communication, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director of Northeast Living Sales in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Operations from Kobe University in March 1980.

Tetsuo Setoguchi Mr. Tetsuo Setoguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Living Business, Director of Living Sales in Living Business Northeast Unit and Director of Metropolitan Energy Sales in Energy Business Unit in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Metallurgy from Kyoto University in March 1981.

Toshimasa Fujiwara Mr. Toshimasa Fujiwara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Living Business, Director of Resources & Overseas Business and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Takeshi Matsui Mr. Takeshi Matsui has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Resources & Overseas Business and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Tadashi Miyagawa Mr. Tadashi Miyagawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in January 2015. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Hideaki Nishikawa Mr. Hideaki Nishikawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Pipeline Business and Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Pipeline in Pipeline Business Unit in the Company.

Kazuhisa Yano Mr. Kazuhisa Yano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Energy Business and Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Resources & Overseas Business, Executive Officer and Director of Osaka Energy Sales in Energy Business Unit in the Company.

Hideo Miyahara Mr. Hideo Miyahara has been serving as Independent Director of Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Director in West Japan Railway Company, and working for KNOWLEDGE CAPITAL and NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). He is a Specially Appointed Professor of Osaka University.

Shunzo Morishita Mr. Shunzo Morishita has been serving as Independent Director in Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2009. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Hanshin Expressway Company Limited, and working for NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE WEST CORPORATION and Osaka Prefectural Public Safety Commission and NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation). He used to work for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree from Nagoya University in March 1970.