NTT Data Corp (9613.T)

Name Description

Toshio Iwamoto Mr. Toshio Iwamoto has been serving as President and Representative Director of NTT DATA Corporation since June 20, 2012. His previous titles include Chief Director of 4th Public System Business, Deputy Chief Director of Finance Business, Chief Director of Finance Business, Chief Director of Settlement Solution Business, Manager of Public & Financial Company, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Yo Homma Mr. Yo Homma has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of 3rd Corporate Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Kazuhiro Nishihata Mr. Kazuhiro Nishihata has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 20, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Business Company and Chief Senior Director of Global Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Eiji Ueki Mr. Eiji Ueki has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 20, 2017. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Group Business Planning, Deputy Chief Director of Regional Banking System Business and Chief Director of Regional Banking System Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Keiichiro Yanagi Mr. Keiichiro Yanagi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director of General Affairs and Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of 2nd Finance Business in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in two subsidiaries, including NTT DATA Getronics Corporation and NTT DATA FINANCIAL CORE CORPORATION. He also used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Hiroyuki Aoki Mr. Hiroyuki Aoki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources and Deputy Chief Director of 3rd Corporate Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation, and two subsidiaries, including NTT DATA KYUSHU Corporation and NTT DATA MANAGEMENT SERVICE Corporation.

Toshi Fujiwara Mr. Toshi Fujiwara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of 4th Finance Business and Chief Director of 1st Finance Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Tsuyoshi Kitani Mr. Tsuyoshi Kitani has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Technology Innovation and Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology Development and Chief Director of Basic System Business in Main Technology Innovation Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Shigeki Yamaguchi Mr. Shigeki Yamaguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of 3rd Corporate Business and Chief Director of IT Service & Payment Business in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation.

Takashi Ebihara Mr. Takashi Ebihara has been serving as Director in NTT DATA Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in charge of Technology Planning Division in parent company, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corporation. He used to work for NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION.

Eiji Hirano Mr. Eiji Hirano has been serving as Independent Director of NTT DATA Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Executive Officer and Director in MetLife Insurance K.K., as well as Director in Riken Corporation, and working for TOYOTA FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION. He used to work for Bank of Japan.