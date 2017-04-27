Tokyo Dome Corp (9681.T)
9681.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,053JPY
1:03am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥1,036
Open
¥1,049
Day's High
¥1,058
Day's Low
¥1,043
Volume
214,100
Avg. Vol
291,119
52-wk High
¥1,232
52-wk Low
¥980
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shinji Kushiro
|76
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer
|
Tsutomu Nagaoka
|61
|2016
|President, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kohei Sasaki
|Director of Finance
|
Akihiro Yamazumi
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
|
Ryusuke Nomura
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business, Representative Director
|
Yoshiyuki Taniguchi
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business, Director
|
Akira Nishikatsu
|58
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Marketing
|
Yoshitaka Odagiri
|59
|2017
|Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Administration
|
Kaoru Shibata
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Food and Beverages & Sales
|
Koichiro Hisaoka
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of New Business Development Office
|
Yuhei Nagata
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Entertainment Planning
|
Takayuki Iwase
|Executive Officer, Manager of Development Office
|
Daisaku Ohkawa
|Executive Officer, Director of Amusement
|
Ryuta Ohtsubo
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Operation
|
Yasuhiko Teshima
|Executive Officer, Director of Tokyo Dome in Main Sales Unit
|
Tomofumi Akiyama
|81
|2003
|Independent Director
|
Yoshihisa Inoue
|65
|2007
|Independent Director
|
Nobuhiro Mori
|71
|2005
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shinji Kushiro
|Mr. Shinji Kushiro has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Executive President, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Director of Sales in the Company.
|
Tsutomu Nagaoka
|Mr. Tsutomu Nagaoka has been serving as President, Executive Officer and Representative Director of TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Manager of Development Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kohei Sasaki
Akihiro Yamazumi
|Mr. Akihiro Yamazumi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Director of Shop In in the Company.
|
Ryusuke Nomura
|Mr. Ryusuke Nomura has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business and Representative Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. He used to serve as Director of Operation and Managing Executive Officer of the Company.
|
Yoshiyuki Taniguchi
|Mr. Yoshiyuki Taniguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Business and Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1997. His previous titles include Director of Auditing & Legal Affairs and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Akira Nishikatsu
|Mr. Akira Nishikatsu has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Marketing in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Tokyo Dome and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Yoshitaka Odagiri
|Mr. Yoshitaka Odagiri has been serving as Managing Director, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Administration in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kaoru Shibata
Koichiro Hisaoka
Yuhei Nagata
Takayuki Iwase
Daisaku Ohkawa
Ryuta Ohtsubo
Yasuhiko Teshima
Tomofumi Akiyama
|Mr. Tomofumi Akiyama has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2003. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, as well as Director in Imperial Hotel, Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Showa Denko K.K. and Fuji Kyuko Co., Ltd.
|
Yoshihisa Inoue
|Mr. Yoshihisa Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2007. He is also working for Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company where he used to serve as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director. He also previously served as Director in Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd.
|
Nobuhiro Mori
|Mr. Nobuhiro Mori has been serving as Independent Director of TOKYO DOME CORPORATION since April 2005. He used to serve as Chairman of the Executive Board of TOKYO LEASING Corporation, as well as Vice President of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Daichi Kangyo Bank, Ltd. He also used work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited.
As Of
