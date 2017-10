Secom Co Ltd (9735.T)

Name Description

Yasuo Nakayama Mr. Yasuo Nakayama has been serving as President and Representative Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since May 11, 2016. He joined the Company in May 2007. He used to work for Bank of Japan.

Yasuyuki Yoshida Mr. Yasuyuki Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Director in SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director in charge of Strategy Planning Office in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, SECOM General Insurance Co., Ltd.

Junzo Nakayama Mr. Junzo Nakayama has been serving as Managing Director in SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2014. He joined the Company in March 1980. He previously served as Deputy Chief Director of Finance in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Japan Image Communications Co., Ltd.

Tatsuro Fuse Mr. Tatsuro Fuse has been serving as Managing Director in SECOM CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, SECOM Medical System Co., Ltd., since June 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982. He previously served as Director of Business Development in Main Medical Business Unit in the Company.

Ichiro Ozeki Mr. Ichiro Ozeki has been serving as Managing Director in SECOM CO., LTD., since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO., Ltd.

Kenichi Furukawa Mr. Kenichi Furukawa has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in SECOM CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, PASCO CORPORATION, since 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982. He previously served as Manager of Development Administration in Development Center in the Company.

Tatsuya Izumida Mr. Tatsuya Izumida has been serving as Chief Director of Human Resources and Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in March 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Secom Trust Systems Co., Ltd.

Tatsushi Kurihara Mr. Tatsushi Kurihara has been serving as Chief Director of General Affairs and Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2016. He joined the Company in May 2016. He used to work for Bank of Japan.

Makoto Iida Mr. Makoto Iida has been serving as Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since June 1997. He joined the Company in July 1962. He established the Company in July 1962. His previous titles include President, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in the Company.

Takaharu Hirose Mr. Takaharu Hirose has been serving as Independent Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in GAIN Inc. He used to work for another Japan-based company and Japan Vending Machine Manufacturers Association.

Hirobumi Kawano Mr. Hirobumi Kawano has been serving as Independent Director of SECOM CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also working for Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation. He used to work for Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation and JFE Steel Corporation.