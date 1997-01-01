Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)
9766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,300JPY
12:59am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kagemasa Kozuki
|76
|1987
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takuya Kozuki
|46
|2012
|President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Junichi Motobayashi
|48
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Osamu Nakano
|58
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Satoshi Sakamoto
|68
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & President of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Kimihiko Higashio
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Hideki Hayakawa
|Executive Officer
|
Akira Ochiai
|Executive Officer
|
Katsunori Okita
|Executive Officer
|
Kazuhiko Uehara
|52
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Shinichiro Yoneyama
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Yoshihiro Matsuura
|34
|2017
|Manager of President's Office, Director
|
Akira Gemma
|82
|2004
|Independent Director
|
Kimito Kubo
|60
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kaori Yamaguchi
|52
|2014
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kagemasa Kozuki
|Mr. Kagemasa Kozuki has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 1987. He is also working for KOZUKI FOUNDATION. He established the former entity of the Company in March 1973. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Kansai University in March 1966.
|
Takuya Kozuki
|Mr. Takuya Kozuki has been serving as President and Representative Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Konami Corporation of America, since June 2012. He used to work for another subsidiary, Konami Computer Entertainment Hawaii, Inc.
|
Junichi Motobayashi
Osamu Nakano
|Mr. Osamu Nakano has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. since June 2017. He joined the Company in May 2015. His previous titles include Managing Director and Vice President in the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
|
Satoshi Sakamoto
|Mr. Satoshi Sakamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Konami Australia Pty Ltd., and Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, Konami Gaming, Inc., since June 2017. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Kimihiko Higashio
|Mr. Kimihiko Higashio has been serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in December 1997. He previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer in the Company. He obtained a Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Okayama Prefectural University in March 1986.
|
Hideki Hayakawa
Akira Ochiai
Katsunori Okita
Kazuhiko Uehara
Shinichiro Yoneyama
Yoshihiro Matsuura
|Mr. Yoshihiro Matsuura has been serving as Manager of President's Office and Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 2005.
|
Akira Gemma
|Mr. Akira Gemma has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2004. He is also working for SHISEIDO Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Waseda University in March 1952.
|
Kimito Kubo
|Mr. Kimito Kubo has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2017. He is also working for Educational Corporation Shobi Gakuen and Shobi University. He used to work for Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan.
|
Kaori Yamaguchi
|Ms. Kaori Yamaguchi has been serving as Independent Director in KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION since June 2014. She is also and Associate Professor of University of Tsukuba. She used to work for Musashi University.
As Of
