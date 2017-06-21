SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

Name Description

Masayoshi Son Mr. Masayoshi Son has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director of SoftBank Group Corp., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SoftBank Corp., Chairman of the Board of another subsidiary, Sprint Corporation, and Chairman and Executive Director of another subsidiary, ARM Holdings plc since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. He established the Company in September 1981. His previous title was Chairman of the Board. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in its United States-based subsidiary, SOFTBANK Holdings Inc.

Ronald Fisher Mr. Ronald D. Fisher has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of SoftBank Group Corp., as well as Chairman of a subsidiary, Brightstar Global Group Inc., and President and Director of another subsidiary, SoftBank Holdings Inc., since June 2017. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in another subsidiary, Sprint Corporation as well as Director in another subsidiary, ARM Holdings plc. He previously worked for three Unite States-based companies, TRW Inc. as Chief Financial Officer, Interactive Systems Corp., as President and Phoenix Technologies Ltd. as Chief Executive Officer before he joined the Company.

Marcelo Claure Mr. Marcelo Claure has been serving as Director of SoftBank Group Corp. as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Sprint Corporation since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in CTIA, Founder of Miami Beckham United and Owner of Bolivar Administracion, Inversiones Y Servicios Asociados S.R.L.

Yun Ma Mr. Yun Ma has been serving as Director in SoftBank Group Corp., as well as Executive Chairman of a subsidiary, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, since May 2013. He previously served as President in China Pages and MOFTEC EDI Centre.

Rajeev Mishra Mr. Rajeev Mishra has been serving as Director of SoftBank Group Corp. as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, SoftBank Investment Advisers since June 21, 2017. He is also working for University of Pennsylvania.

Simon Segars Mr. Simon Segars has been serving as Director of SoftBank Group Corp. as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, ARM Holdings plc since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Non-Executive Director in Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Ken Miyauchi Mr. Ken Miyauchi has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director in SoftBank Group Corp., as well as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, SoftBank Corp., since June 22, 2016. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Yahoo Japan Corporation. He joined the Company in October 1984. His previous titles include Director of Product in Software Business Unit, Managing Director and Director of Network Business in the Company. He previously worked for Japan Management Association.

Kazuhiko Fujihara Mr. Kazuhiko Fujihara has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer of SoftBank Group Corp. since 2017. He joined the Company in April 2001 and previously served as Manager of Related Business Office in the Company. He used to work for Mazda Motor Corporation.

Yoshimitsu Goto Mr. Yoshimitsu Goto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Finance of SoftBank Group Corp., since 2017. He used to work for Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan H.E. Mr. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan has been serving as Independent Director of SoftBank Group Corp. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Managing Director and Board Member of Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia as well as serving as Board Member of Uber Technologies Inc., Saudi Aramco and Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

Shigenobu Nagamori Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori has been serving as Independent Director in SoftBank Group Corp. since June 20, 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Nidec Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in Nidec-Read Corporation, Nidec Copal Electronics Corporation, Nidec Sankyo Corporation and Nidec-Shimpo Corporation.

Mark Schwartz Mr. Mark Schwartz has been serving as Independent Director of SoftBank Group Corp. since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Senior Director of Goldman, Sachs & Co. He previously worked for Goldman Sachs. & Co. as Managing Director, Mission Point Capital Partners LLC and Goldman Sachs-Asia as Chairman of the Board, and Soros Fund Management LLC as President and CEO.