AA PLC (AAAA.L)

Name Description

Martin Clarke Dr. Martin Clarke, Ph.D. serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Martin joined the AA in June 2014 as part of the MBI team. As CFO, Martin has ultimate responsibility for financial planning and overseeing risk management, treasury and internal controls. Additionally, he focuses on investor relations and improving the capital structure of AA plc. Martin has over 30 years of private equity experience, principally in the role of Partner and Global Head of Consumer for Permira which he joined in 2002. Prior to Permira, Martin worked at Cinven and Silverfleet, the private equity arm of Prudential plc. He has led a number of major transactions and has sat on the boards of several major companies including New Look, Gala Coral and Galaxy Entertainment Group, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Edmund King Mr. Edmund King serves as AA President of the Company. Edmund is responsible for public affairs, public relations, campaigns and the AA Charitable Trust. Edmund has a background in research, media, civil service, commerce and extensive transport campaigns. He has worked in the wine trade in Burgundy and for a radio station in LA. He has written several reports on transport and often appears as a transport commentator on radio and television. He is also a Visiting Professor of Transport at Newcastle University. He tweets under @AApresident. Edmund was awarded an OBE for services to road safety in 2016.

Mike Lloyd Mr. Mike Lloyd serves as Chief Executive Officer of AAISL of the Company. Mike is responsible for the consumer Roadside Assistance, Business Services, Insurance Broking and Financial Services businesses as well as the marketing, digital and public affairs functions for the AA. In March 2017, Mike became CEO of AAISL (the AA’s regulated insurance broking business). Mike was previously a Partner at Oliver Wyman, leading their consumer services work in the UK.

Helen Hancock Ms. Helen Hancock serves as Human Resources Director of the Company. Helen is responsible for delivering the people agenda for the Group and its functions, ensuring appropriate leadership and support is provided for each element of the HR strategy. Helen is an attendee on both the AAISL and AA plc Remuneration Committees. Helen has over 20 years’ experience working in HR in medium and large corporate organisations. Prior to joining the AA almost five years ago, Helen worked at British American Tobacco for eight years where she held the role of Head of HR for the Southampton site and Senior Business Partner roles for the Global Product function and Group Research & Development. Prior to this, Helen worked at Alldays Convenience Stores Limited (subsequently acquired by The Co-Op) and B&Q plc with various HR remits.

Janet Connor Ms. Janet Connor serves as Director - Insurance & Regulatory Conduct of the Company. In March 2017, Janet handed over the role of CEO of AAISL to Mike Lloyd to take up the role of Director, Insurance & Regulatory Conduct. In this role, Janet retains accountability for the Insurer and assumes responsibility for the regulatory change agenda at the AA. Janet is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors and has pursued a successful career in consumer financial services across retail banking and insurance. Prior to joining the AA, Janet held MD roles in general insurance and latterly she was managing director of RSA plc’s brand, More Than. Previous to this, Janet ran Ageas-owned over-50s insurer RIAS from 2006 to 2011. From April 2017, Janet will sit as a Non-Executive Director of Vanquis Bank – Provident Group.

Geraint Hayter Mr. Geraint Hayter serves as Director - IT of the Company. Geraint is responsible for delivering all IT services to the Group and is working on transforming the IT organisation for the future. He has over 20 years of experience working in IT at large corporate organisations. Prior to joining the AA, Geraint worked at TUI Travel for 4 years, where he was the Director of IT for the UK business and was responsible for delivering the IT elements of a major transformation programme. Prior to this, Geraint worked at 3M for 16 years; having joined as a Graduate Trainee, Geraint’s last position was IT Director for the UK and Ireland Business.

Olly Kunc Mr. Olly Kunc serves as Operations Director of the Company. Olly joined the AA as Managing Director of Home Services in August 2014 and in September 2014 was appointed Managing Director of Roadside Operations. He has since expanded Operations to bring together all customer-facing activities and focus on customer outcomes, and now holds responsibility for the operations of the AA including patrols, deployment, call centres and technical development and retains oversight over Home Services. Olly joined the AA after six years at British Gas where he laterly served as Managing Director of Central Heating Installations. He has previously held roles at Barclays, British Airways and L.E.K. Consulting.

Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes Ms. Kirsty Lloyd-Jukes serves as Membership Services Director of the Company. Kirsty became Membership Services Director in November 2014 to support the AA’s strategy of providing more value to Roadside Members and revitalising the Membership proposition. In this role Kirsty has responsibility for the AA Driving School and BSM, AA Media (Publishing, Hotel Inspections, Route Planner), Motoring Services (Used Cars, Inspection, Signs, Service and Repair) and Connected Cars. Kirsty is also the Group Strategy Director. Kirsty joined the AA as Strategy & Innovations Director in June 2014 and was part of the team that spearheaded the AA plc’s IPO. Previously, she spent seven years at Oliver Wyman working with a broad range of organisations on strategy, commercial and general management.

Mark Millar Mr. Mark Millar serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Mark joined the AA in September 2014. As Company Secretary, Mark is responsible for corporate governance matters, working closely with the Chairman, SID and Board of Directors and attends all Board and committee meetings. Mark leads legal and regulatory aspects of the AA’s business and transactions, such as the financial restructuring projects and the sale of AA Ireland. During 2016, Mark was awarded the first AA Leadership Award. qualified solicitor, Mark was formerly Company Secretary at Domino’s Pizza Group plc and Future plc and has 14 years of experience in the role. Mark also has a wealth of commercial and legal expertise, including ten years as a City solicitor, latterly with Allen & Overy.

Bob Mackenzie Mr. Bob Mackenzie serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Bob joined the AA in June 2014 as part of the MBI team. As Executive Chairman, Bob assumes responsibilities for running the Board, driving the strategy of the AA and oversight on governance matters. Bob sits on the Nomination Committee. Bob qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG in 1978 and has extensive experience of leading consumer services businesses and delivering highly successful business transformation programmes. Previously, Bob held positions as Chairman and CEO of National Car Parks and Green Flag, as well as CEO of Sea Containers Ltd and Chairman of PHS Group plc and a number of other senior executive board positions within consumer services companies. Bob stepped down as Chairman of Northgate plc in September 2015.

Andrew Miller Mr. Andrew Miller serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew joined the AA in June 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. As Non-Executive Director, Andrew provides objective insight and critical debate to Board discussions on strategic, financial and governance matters. Andrew is Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Risk and Remuneration Committees. Andrew is an Operational Managing Director with Terra Firma. He has extensive experience of successful digital transformation in consumer-facing industries, most recently working with Founders’ Forum supporting multinational business on digital transformation. As CEO of the Guardian Media Group from 2010 to 2015, Andrew reshaped the Guardian’s portfolio of businesses to support its transformation into one of the world’s leading digital organisations. From 2002 to 2014, he carried out a similar transformation as CFO and non-executive director of Trader Media Group, which included Autotrader, in its transition from magazines to a wholly digital company. Prior to his role with Autotrader, Andrew worked in finance and transformation roles across several organisations including Pepsico Europe, Procter & Gamble, Bass Plc and a start-up company. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, qualifying in 1991, and training with Price Waterhouse after completing his law degree at Edinburgh University.

Suzi Williams Ms. Suzi Williams serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Suzi joined the AA in October 2015 as a Non-Executive Director. As Non-Executive Director, Suzi provides objective insight and critical debate to Board discussions on strategic, financial and governance matters. Suzi is a member of the Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Suzi has extensive experience with consumer-facing companies and brands. A Procter & Gamble trained brand marketer and business leader, Suzi has spent the last 20 years delivering commercial transformation and growth for household names like the BBC, Orange and Capital Radio Group (where she was Commercial Development Director at Global Radio Group from 2004 to 2006). In September 2015, after a ten-year tenure, she stepped down from her role as Group Marketing and Brand Director at BT plc.

Andrew Blowers Mr. Andrew Blowers serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Andrew joined the AA in September 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. As Non-Executive Director, Andrew provides objective insight and critical debate to Board discussions on strategic, financial and governance matters. Andrew is Chair of the Risk Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Andrew has significant experience in insurance and financial services. He established and sold several successful insurance operations during his 25-year career in the insurance industry, the last being the innovative online insurer Swiftcover, and he was previously an Executive Director of Churchill Insurance. He has previously advised several private equity operations, the Consumers’ Association and the Financial Ombudsman Service in relation to various insurance matters. Andrew was awarded an OBE in 2009. Andrew is a Non-Executive Director of Telecom Plus plc.

Simon Breakwell Mr. Simon J. Breakwell serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Simon joined the AA in September 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. As Non-Executive Director, Simon provides objective insight and critical debate to Board discussions on strategic, financial and governance matters. Simon is Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee. Simon has significant digital and travel experience. He is currently a Venture Partner at TCV, one of the leading global mid cap funds, and is Chairman of Business Data 4 Travel. Simon is also co-founder of Trover.com and an adviser to Hipmunk.com. He was a founder of Expedia, a start-up within Microsoft, and ran the North American operations. As President of Expedia International Inc, Simon started up and led the growth of the business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, including both the Hotels.com and Expedia brands. Simon joined Expedia as a main board Director in 1996 and served for ten years. More recently, Simon was responsible for establishing the European operations for Uber.com.