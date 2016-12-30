Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

Name Description

Stuart Chambers Mr. Stuart J. Chambers is Designate - Chairman of the Board of Anglo American PLC effective November 1, 2017. He was also appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company as of September 1, 2017. Mr. Chambers was Chairman of ARM Holdings plc and of Rexam plc until 2016. In recent years, he has served as a non-executive director on the boards of Smiths Group plc and Tesco plc, amongst others, following an executive career at Nippon Sheet Glass (formerly Pilkington), Mars Corporation and Shell, where he began his career as a chemical engineer. He served as a non-executive director on the boards of Tesco plc (2010-15), Manchester Airport Group plc (2010-13), Smiths Group plc (2006-2012) and Associated British Ports Holdings plc (2002-06). His executive career included 13 years at Pilkington plc and its subsequent parent company Nippon Sheet Glass until 2010, in a number of executive roles and ultimately as chief executive of both companies. Prior to that, Stuart gained 10 years of sales and marketing experience at Mars Corporation, following 10 years at Shell. Stuart is a member of the UK Takeover Panel, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Physics from University College London and is a qualified chemical engineer.

John Parker Sir John Parker started serving as Non-Executive Chairman of Anglo American PLC on August 1, 2009 and resigned from this position as of October 31, 2017. He joined the Board as a non-executive director on July 9, 2009. Sir John also resigned from the position of chairman of the Nomination Committee and member of the Sustainability Committee of the Company as of October 31, 2017. He is recognized as a highly experienced and independent chairman and brings a wealth of leadership experience across a range of industries in many countries, including in South Africa. He is chairman of Pennon Group PLC, and a non-executive director of Carnival Corporation and Airbus Group. Sir John is a Visiting Fellow of the University of Oxford and was the President of the Royal Academy of Engineering from 2011 to 2014. Sir John was previously chairman of National Grid plc, deputy chairman of DP World, senior non-executive director and chair of the Court of the Bank of England, joint chair of Mondi and chair of BVT and P&O plc. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Queensland University of Technology.

Mark Cutifani Mr. Mark Cutifani has served as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Anglo American PLC. Mark was appointed as a director and chief executive on 3 April 2013. Mark is chairman of the Group Management Committee (GMC) and a member of the Corporate Committee (CorpCo) and the Sustainability Committee. He has 40 years’ experience of the mining industry across a wide range of geographies and commodities. Mark is a non-executive director of Anglo American Platinum Limited and chairman of Anglo American South Africa and De Beers. He was previously CEO of AngloGold Ashanti Limited. Before joining AngloGold Ashanti, Mark was the COO for Vale’s global nickel business. Prior to this he held senior executive positions with the Normandy Group, Sons of Gwalia, Western Mining Corporation, Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines and CRA (Rio Tinto). In 2016, Mark was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Laurentian University in Canada.

Stephen Pearce Mr. Stephen Thomas Pearce is appointed as Finance Director, Executive Director of Anglo American PLC., effective April 24, 2017. He started serving as Executive Director of the Company on January 1, 2017. Stephen has been CFO of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (“Fortescue”), the Australia-based and listed iron ore producer, since 2010, playing a major role in steering the company through a period of major investment and strong growth. In more recent times, he has worked through the challenges of the sharp decrease in iron ore prices via rapid cost improvement and significant debt reduction. Mr. Pearce has more than 16 years of public company director experience and 30 years’ experience in the mining, oil and gas and utilities industries. He previously held the positions of Managing Director and CEO of Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited and was Chief Financial Officer of Alinta Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree from RMIT University. Mr. Pearce has a Bachelor of Business from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, a Graduate Diploma in Company Secretarial Practice and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. Pearce is currently Chairman of the Lions Eye Institute and a Non-Executive Director of Cedar Woods Properties Limited, an Australia-listed property development company.

Bruce Cleaver Mr. Bruce A. Cleaver is Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group of the Company., since July 1, 2016. Bruce has served as Group director – strategy and business development at Anglo American, and was previously executive head of strategy and corporate affairs for De Beers, having joined the company in 2005. Before joining De Beers, he was a partner at Webber Wentzel, the largest law firm in Africa, specialising in commercial matters.

Seamus French Mr. Seamus G. French is Chief Executive Officer - Bulk Commodities and Other Minerals of the Company. He is CEO of Bulk commodities and other minerals, with responsibility for the Group’s coal and iron ore businesses. Seamus joined the Group in 2007 and was CEO of Metallurgical Coal between 2009 and 2013, and CEO of Coal until 2015. Prior to his career at Anglo American, Seamus joined WMC Resources in Australia in 1994 in a strategic planning and business development role, and progressed to various operational management roles, gaining extensive experience in the gold and nickel businesses before being appointed executive general manager of the copper-uranium division. Seamus joined BHP Billiton as global vice president, business excellence, following its takeover of WMC in 2005.

Christopher Griffith Mr. Christopher (Chris) Ivan Griffith is Chief Executive Officer of Anglo American Platinum Limited, a subsidiary of Anglo American PLC. He was appointed CEO of Anglo American Platinum since 1 September 2012. Chris was previously CEO of Kumba Iron Ore from 2008 to 2012. Prior to this, he was Anglo American Platinum’s head of operations for joint ventures. Chris has been with the Group for over 25 years, joining Anglo American Platinum where he progressed from shift supervisor to one of the youngest general managers in the company at that time.

Norman Mbazima Mr. Norman Bloe Mbazima is Deputy Chairman of Anglo American South Africa of the Company. He served as deputy chairman of Anglo American South Africa since 1 June 2015. From 2012 to 2016 he served as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore. Norman joined Anglo American in 2001 at Konkola Copper Mines plc and was subsequently appointed global CFO of Coal. He became finance director of Anglo American Platinum in 2006 and later stepped in as joint acting CEO. Norman was CEO of Scaw Metals from 2008 and later CEO of Thermal Coal from 2009 to 2012.

Duncan Wanblad Mr. Duncan Graham Wanblad is Chief Executive Officer of Base Metals, Group Director of Strategy and Business Development of the Company, since July 1 2016. Between 2009 and 2013, Duncan held the position of Group director, Other Mining and Industrial. He was appointed joint interim CEO of Anglo American Platinum in 2007, having joined the board in 2004, before taking over as CEO of Anglo American’s Copper operations in 2008. Duncan began his career at Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company Limited in 1990.

Peter Whitcutt Mr. Peter Graham Whitcutt is Chief Executive Officer - Marketing of the Company., since 1 January 2016. He joined the Group in 1990 within the corporate finance division. He worked on the merger of Minorco with Anglo American, the listing of Anglo American in 1999, and the subsequent unwinding of the cross-holding with De Beers. Peter was appointed Group head of finance in 2003, CFO of Base Metals in 2008 and served as Group director – strategy, business development and marketing from 2013 to 2015. He is also a non-executive director of De Beers.

Anthony O'Neill Mr. Anthony (Tony) O'Neill has served as Technical Director, Executive Director of Anglo American PLC since July 22, 2015. He joined the Group in 2013 and has responsibility for the Technical and Sustainability function. He is chairman of the Operational Committee (OpCo) and is a member of the CorpCo, InvestCo and the Sustainability Committee. He is also a non-executive director of De Beers and Anglo American Platinum Limited. Tony joined AngloGold Ashanti in July 2008 as Executive Vice President – Business and Technical Development, and served as joint acting CEO during 2013. His 36-year career in the mining industry has spanned iron ore, copper, nickel and gold, and includes his roles as Operations Executive at Newcrest Mining and as the head of the Gold Business at Western Mining Corporation. Tony is a mining engineer with an MBA from the University of Melbourne.

Richard Price Mr. Richard Price was appointed Group General Counsel of Anglo American PLC as of May 1, 2017. Richard Price joins Anglo American from the London office of international law firm Shearman & Sterling where he has been a senior corporate partner since 2003 and currently co-leads the firm´s global metals and mining practice. Prior to moving to London, Mr. Price was based in Shearman & Sterling's Singapore and Toronto offices.

Didier Charreton Mr. Didier Charreton serves as Group Director - People and Organisation of the Company. Didier has held a number of senior HR roles across his more than 25-year career. From 2007 until 2014 he was chief human resources officer for Baker Hughes, the US-based oilfield services company. Prior to 2007, Didier was HR director at Coats plc in the UK, and before that held a number of HR roles at Schlumberger, based in the US, Argentina, Venezuela and France.

Anik Michaud Ms. Anik Michaud has served as Group Director - Corporate Relations of the Company., since June 3, 2015. Her remit includes corporate communication, international and government relations, social performance and engagement, and the office of the chief executive. Anik joined Anglo American in 2008 as Group head of corporate communication. Prior to that, she was director of public affairs for Rio Tinto Alcan, after 10 years with the Alcan group. Anik began her career as the political attaché to the Minister of Finance for Quebec.

Ian Ashby Mr. Ian R. Ashby has served as Non-Executive Director of Anglo American Plc since July 25, 2017. Mr. Ashby has 37 years of experience in the mining industry, including 25 years in a wide variety of roles with BHP Billiton, ultimately leading the company’s iron ore business. Since retiring from BHP Billiton in 2012, Mr. Ashby has taken on a number of advisory and non-executive roles with other mining and related organizations. He served as President of Iron Ore for BHP Billiton between 2006 and 2012, when he retired from the company. During his 25-year tenure with BHP Billiton, Ian held numerous roles in its iron ore, base metals and gold businesses in Australia, the USA, and Chile, as well as projects roles in the corporate office. He began his career as an underground miner at the Mount Isa Mines base metals operations in Queensland, Australia. He has served as a non-executive director of New World Resources PLC and Genco Shipping & Trading, and has served in an advisory capacity with Apollo Global Management and Temasek. He is currently a non-executive director of Nevsun Resources Ltd. and Alderon Iron Ore Corp. Mr. Ashby holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) degree from the University of Melbourne in Australia. He has served as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Petropavlovsk Plc since June 23, 2017.

Nolitha Fakude Ms. Nolitha Victoria Fakude was appointed Non-Executive Director of Anglo American Plc as of April 24, 2017. Ms. Fakude has 25 years of experience across a diverse range of industry sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, financial services and retail. Most recently serving as an executive director on the board of South Africa-based petrochemicals company, Sasol, since 2005, she led the strategy and sustainability portfolio which encompassed strategy, risk, health, safety and environment, as well as human resources. Nolitha Fakude joined Sasol Limited in 2005, serving as an executive director on the board and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability until her decision to leave the company at the end of 2016. Nolitha served as Chairman of Sasol´s Sustainability, HR and Stakeholder Relations committees and was Chairman of the Sasol Mining Board. She is a trustee of the Women´s Development Bank and recently stepped down as Deputy Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Datacentrix Holdings Limited. Nolitha has previously served as a non-executive director of Harmony Gold and Woolworths Holdings. Ms. Fakude holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree from the University of Fort Hare in South Africa and has completed the Harvard Business School Senior Executive Development Program.

Byron Grote Dr. Byron Elmer Grote has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Anglo American PLC., since April 19, 2013. He is chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Byron contributes broad business, financial and board experience in numerous geographies. Byron is vice chairman of the supervisory board of Akzo Nobel and a non-executive director of Standard Chartered PLC and Tesco PLC. He is a member of the European Audit Committee Leadership Network and an emeritus member of the Cornell University Johnson Advisory Council. Byron has extensive management experience across the oil and gas industry. He served on the BP plc board from 2000 until 2013 and was BP’s chief financial officer during much of that period. He was previously a non-executive director of Unilever NV and Unilever PLC.

Philip Hampton Sir Philip Hampton has served as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Anglo American PLC since April 24, 2014. He joined the Board on 9 November 2009 and has served as the senior independent director since April 2014. He is chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Sir Philip is chairman of GlaxoSmithKline and brings to Anglo American significant financial, strategic and boardroom experience across a number of industries. His previous appointments include chairman of The Royal Bank of Scotland and J Sainsbury plc, finance director of Lloyds TSB Group plc, BT Group plc, BG Group plc, British Gas plc and British Steel plc, executive director of Lazards, and non-executive director of RMC Group plc and Belgacom SA.

Mphu Ramatlapeng Dr. Mphu Ramatlapeng has served Non-Executive Independent Director of Anglo American PLC. She was appointed to the Board on 8 July 2013 and is a member of the Sustainability Committee. Mphu is a highly experienced leader who brings to Anglo American a broad range of global health expertise at board level across both the public and private sectors. Mphu is the executive vice president of the HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis programmes for the Clinton Health Access Initiative and also the vice chair of the Global Fund To Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. She served as Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Lesotho between 2007 and 2012. In this role, she championed Lesotho’s significant achievements in reducing the transmission of HIV from mother to child. Across her career, she has been a leading advocate for women in business, including serving as founding board member of Women in Business in Lesotho.

Jim Rutherford Mr. Jim Rutherford has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Anglo American PLC. He joined the Board on 4 November 2013 and is a member of the Audit and Sustainability Committees. Jim has extensive experience in investment management and investment banking, and brings to the Board considerable financial insight from the perspective of the capital markets and a deep understanding of the mining industry. In 2016, Jim was appointed as chairman of Dalradian Resources Inc., having served as a non-executive director since 2015, and as chairman of the Queen’s University Belfast Foundation Board. Between 1997 and 2013, he was a senior vice president of Capital International Investors, a division of the Capital Group, and had responsibility for investments in the mining and metals industry. Prior to joining Capital Group, Jim was an investment analyst covering the South American mining and metals industry for HSBC James Capel in New York.

Anne Stevens Ms. Anne L. Stevens, Ph.D., has served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Anglo American PLC., since May 14, 2012. She is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Anne brings a wealth of experience and wide-ranging commercial acumen from a number of global industries. She has experience gained across North, Central and South America. Anne is a non-executive director of GKN plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation and XL Catlin. She served as chairman and CEO of SA IT Services from 2011 until her retirement in December 2014. From 2006 to 2009, Anne was chairman and CEO of Carpenter Technology Corporation. Prior to this, she was COO for the Americas at Ford Motor Company until 2006, the culmination of her 16-year career with the company. Her early career was spent at Exxon Corporation, where she held roles in engineering, product development, and sales and marketing.