Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Henk Scheffers

69 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wim Pelsma

54 2012 Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board

John Eijgendaal

53 1999 Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board

Oliver Jaeger

2014 Member of the Management Board, Executive Director

Jan van der Zouw

63 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Martin van Pernis

72 2010 Member of the Supervisory Board

Piet Veenema

62 2016 Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Henk Scheffers

Mr. Henk S. Scheffers serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. He is former Management Board Member of SHV Holdings NV. He has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Flint Holding NV, Member of the Supervisory Boards of Royal BAM Group NV and Heineken N.V., among others.

Wim Pelsma

Mr. Wim A. Pelsma has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since April 26, 2012. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries NV from September 2008 until April 26, 2012. He joined the Group in 1999.

John Eijgendaal

Mr. John Eijgendaal has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 1999. He joined the Company in 1989.

Jan van der Zouw

Mr. Jan van der Zouw has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 2015. He is former Chairman of the Management Board of Eriks Group N.V. and Transmark International. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grontmij N.V. Moreover, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Van Wijnen Holding N.V.

Martin van Pernis

Mr. Martin C. J. van Pernis has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aalberts Industries N.V. since 2010. He previously served as President of Siemens Group Netherlands and Chairman of the Management Board Siemens Nederland NV. He has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Batenburg Techniek N.V. He has also been Member of the Supervisory Board of ASM International, among others.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Henk Scheffers

50,000

Wim Pelsma

1,301,000

John Eijgendaal

1,028,000

Oliver Jaeger

770,000

Jan van der Zouw

40,000

Martin van Pernis

40,000

Piet Veenema

30,000
As Of  30 Dec 2016

