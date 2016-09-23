Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

Name Description

Art Levinson Dr. Art Levinson, Ph.D., is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Apple Inc. Dr. Levinson has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Calico, a company focused on health, aging, and well-being, since September 2013. Dr. Levinson previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech, Inc., a medical drug developer, from July 1995 to April 2009, and served as Genentech’s Chairman from September 1999 to September 2014. Dr. Levinson also served as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech from July 1995 to April 2009, and, from May 2009 to September 2013, served as an advisor to Genentech’s Research and Early Development center and as a member of Genentech’s external advisory group, the Scientific Resource Board. Dr. Levinson previously served as a director of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and as Chairman of the Board of Amyris, Inc. Dr. Levinson also serves on the Board of Directors of the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, on the Board of Scientific Consultants of the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, on the Industrial Advisory Board of the California Institute for Quantitative Biomedical Research, on the Advisory Council for the Princeton University Department of Molecular Biology, on the Advisory Council for the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, and on the Innovation Advisory Board of the United States Commerce Department.

Timothy Cook Mr. Timothy D. Cook is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Apple Inc. Mr. Cook has been Apple’s Chief Executive Officer since August 2011 and was previously Apple’s Chief Operating Officer since October 2005. Mr. Cook joined Apple in March 1998 and served as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Operations from 2002 to 2005. From 2000 to 2002, Mr. Cook served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Sales, Service and Support. From 1998 to 2000, Mr. Cook served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Operations.

Luca Maestri Mr. Luca Maestri has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc. He joined Apple in March 2013 and assumed his current position in May 2014. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Maestri served as Apple’s Vice President and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Apple, Mr. Maestri was Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Xerox Corporation, a business services and technology company, from February 2011 to February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Maestri was Chief Financial Officer at Nokia Siemens Networks from October 2008 to February 2011, and he previously had a 20-year career with General Motors Corporation, where he served as Chief Financial Officer of GM Europe and GM Brazil, and held several executive positions with General Motors Corporation in Europe and Asia Pacific. Mr. Maestri served as a director of The Principal Financial Group from February 2012 to May 2015.

Jeff Williams Mr. Jeff Williams is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined Apple in June 1998 and assumed his current position in December 2015. Mr. Williams’s previous positions with Apple include Senior Vice President, Operations; Head of Worldwide Procurement; and Vice President of Operations. Prior to joining Apple, Mr. Williams worked in a number of operations and engineering roles at IBM from 1985 to 1998.

Durward Sewell Mr. Durward Bruce Sewell is no longer Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of Apple Inc., effective November 13, 2017. Mr. Sewell joined Apple and assumed his current position in September 2009. Prior to joining Apple, Mr. Sewell served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Intel Corporation from 2005. Mr. Sewell also served as Intel’s Vice President, General Counsel from 2004 to 2005 and Vice President of Legal and Government Affairs, Deputy General Counsel from 2001 to 2004. Prior to joining Intel in 1995, Mr. Sewell was a partner in the law firm of Brown and Bain PC. Mr. Sewell has also served as a director of Vail Resorts Management Company, an operator of mountain resorts, since January 2013.

Phil Schiller Mr. Phil Schiller is Senior Vice President - Worldwide Marketing of Apple Inc. Mr. Schiller rejoined Apple in April 1997 and assumed his current position in February 2002. Prior to rejoining Apple, Mr. Schiller was Vice President of Product Marketing at Macromedia, Inc. from December 1995 to March 1997 and Director of Product Marketing at FirePower Systems, Inc. from 1993 to December 1995. Prior to that, Mr. Schiller spent six years at Apple in various marketing positions. Mr. Schiller has also served as a director of Illumina, Inc., a genetics company, since July 2016.

Angela Ahrendts Ms. Angela J. Ahrendts is a Senior Vice President - Retail and Online Stores of Apple Inc. She joined Apple and assumed her current position in May 2014. Prior to joining Apple, Ms. Ahrendts served as director and Chief Executive Officer of Burberry plc, a luxury fashion company, from July 2006. Ms. Ahrendts also previously served as Executive Vice President at Liz Claiborne Inc., and as President of Donna Karan International. Ms. Ahrendts is also a member of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council.

Eddy Cue Mr. Eddy Cue is Senior Vice President - Internet Software and Services of Apple Inc. He joined Apple in January 1989 and assumed his current position in September 2011. Mr. Cue’s previous positions with Apple include Vice President of Internet Services and Senior Director of iTunes Operations. Mr. Cue has also served as a director of Ferrari S.p.A., a luxury sports car company, since November 2012.

Craig Federighi Mr. Craig Federighi is a Senior Vice President - Software Engineering of Apple Inc. Mr. Federighi rejoined Apple in April 2009 and assumed his current position in August 2012. Prior to rejoining Apple, Mr. Federighi held several roles at Ariba, Inc., an enterprise software company, including Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Internet Services. Prior to that, Mr. Federighi worked at NeXT and at Apple upon the acquisition of NeXT. Mr. Federighi’s previous positions with Apple include Vice President of Mac OS Engineering and Director of Engineering.

Daniel Riccio Mr. Daniel J. Riccio is Senior Vice President - Hardware Engineering of Apple Inc. Mr. Riccio joined Apple in June 1998 and assumed his current position in August 2012. Mr. Riccio’s previous positions with Apple include Vice President of Product Design and Vice President of iPad Hardware Engineering. Prior to joining Apple, Mr. Riccio worked at Compaq Computer Corporation as Senior Manager of Mechanical Engineering.

Johny Srouji Mr. Johny Srouji is Senior Vice President - Hardware Technologies of the Apple Inc. Mr. Srouji joined Apple in 2008 and assumed his current position in December 2015. Mr. Srouji’s previous positions with Apple include Vice President, Hardware Technologies, and Vice President, VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration). Prior to joining Apple, Mr. Srouji worked in various engineering roles at IBM and Intel.

Jonathan Ive Mr. Jonathan Ive is Chief Design Officer of the company. Mr. Jony is responsible for all design at Apple, including the look and feel of Apple hardware, user interface, packaging, major architectural projects such as Apple Campus 2 and Apple’s retail stores, as well as new ideas and future initiatives. Since 1996, Jony has led Apple’s design team, which is widely regarded as one of the world’s best. He holds over 5,000 patents and has been recognized with numerous design awards, including the Design Museum London's first Designer of the Year in 2003, the Design and Art Direction (D&AD) President's Award in 2005 and the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum's Product Design Award in 2007. In 2012, D&AD named Jony and his team the Best Design Studio of the past 50 years. Their work is featured in the permanent collections of museums around the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Pompidou in Paris.

James Bell Mr. James A. Bell is a Independent Director of the Apple, Inc., since October 2015. Mr. Bell is the retired Executive Vice President, Corporate President and Chief Financial Officer of The Boeing Company, an aerospace company. Mr. Bell served as Boeing’s CFO from 2008 to 2012, having previously served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, from 2003 to 2008, and as Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller from 2000 to 2003. From 1992 to 2000, Mr. Bell held a series of positions with increasing responsibility at Boeing.

AI Gore Mr. AI Gore is an Independent Director of Apple Inc. Mr. Gore has served as Chairman of Generation Investment Management, an investment management firm, since 2004, and as a partner of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a venture capital firm, since 2007. Mr. Gore is also Chairman of The Climate Reality Project. Mr. Gore was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives four times, to the U.S. Senate two times, and served two terms as Vice President of the United States.

Robert Iger Mr. Robert A. Iger is an Independent Director of Apple Inc. Mr. Iger has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, a diversified media company, since March 2012. Prior to that time, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Disney since October 2005, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since January 2000 and as President of Walt Disney International and Chairman of the ABC Group from 1999 to 2000. From 1974 to 1998, Mr. Iger held a series of positions with increasing responsibility at ABC, Inc. and its predecessor Capital Cities/ABC, Inc.

Andrea Jung Ms. Andrea Jung is an Independent Director of Apple Inc. Ms. Jung has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Grameen America LLC, a nonprofit microfinance organization, since April 2014, where she also serves on the Board of Directors. Ms. Jung previously served as Executive Chairman of Avon Products, Inc., a personal care products company, from April 2012 to December 2012, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Avon from September 2001 to April 2012. Ms. Jung served as Chief Executive Officer of Avon from November 1999 to April 2012, and served as a member of the Board of Directors of Avon from January 1998 to December 2012.

Ronald Sugar Dr. Ronald D. Sugar(Ron) Ph.D., is an Independent Director of Apple Inc. Mr. Sugar is the retired Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Northrop Grumman Corporation, a global security company. Dr. Sugar served in this role from 2003 to 2010 and served as President and Chief Operating Officer from 2001 to 2003. Previous to Northrop Grumman, he held executive positions at Litton Industries and TRW Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Sugar is a senior advisor to various businesses and organizations, including Ares Management, LLC, Bain & Company, Temasek Americas Advisory Panel, the G100 Network, and the World 50.