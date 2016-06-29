Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)

Name Description

Murray Hennessy Mr. Murray Edwin Hennessy has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Abcam plc, effective November 2017. After an early career as a management consultant in the London, Tokyo and Boston offices of Bain & Company, Mr. Murray held a number of senior positions in the restaurant industry with PepsiCo and Yum Brands and also led an internet start-up. Between 2001 and 2004, Murray was the Commercial Director of John Lewis Department Stores, where he pioneered the store’s online presence, johnlewis.com. Following this, Murray became Chief Executive of Avis Europe plc, the car rental company, until 2008. Murray then took the role of Chief Executive of thetrainline.com, the online train ticket retailer, until June 2014. Mr. Murray is Chairman of TGIF UK (Thank God It’s Friday, UK), Non-Executive Director for SEDCO Holding Company (Saudi Arabia), an advisory board member for River Island, Chairman of Receipt Bank and a Non-Executive Director of Great Wolf Lodges. Mr. Murray has an impressive track record of working internationally in customer-facing industries, as well as significant experience of online businesses. His experience across various consumer-facing sectors where technology plays a key role is valuable to Abcam’s digital and customer-facing strategy and his background in management consulting and executive leadership positions supports Abcam’s strategy development.

Alan Hirzel Mr. Alan Thomas Hirzel is no longer as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Abcam Plc, effective November 2017. Prior to joining Abcam, Mr. Alan spent 14 years with Bain & Company helping companies grow organically and through acquisition. Earlier in his career, he led product innovation efforts for several brands at Kraft Foods. He was trained as a life scientist and published research in plant biochemistry. He also has a passion for social enterprise as a trustee and was founder of the Social Business Trust, providing advice on how to grow and succeed with these enterprises to social entrepreneurs and government organisations globally. Mr. Alan brings the Abcam Board an impressive combination of a strong scientific background, global business and leadership experience as well as strong consumer knowledge. Alan has a keen focus on the consumer, helping Abcam’s strategic vision to be a successful global business by placing the customer at the heart of the business.

Gavin Wood Mr. Gavin Hilary James Wood, BA (Hons) ACA is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Gavin gained considerable finance leadership experience during a long tenure at Affymetrix Inc (NASDAQ: AFFX) where he held a number of positions over a ten-year period, including VP Finance and International Controller, based in the UK. He was appointed EVP & CFO in 2013 and led Affymetrix's global Finance and Information Technology functions based in their Santa Clara head office, prior to the company's acquisition for $1.3bn by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc in April 2016. Gavin is a Chartered Accountant who qualified with Morgan Brown Spofforth in 1997 before moving to Grant Thornton LLP. In 1999 he joined the Unipart Group where he held a number of positions including Business Unit Controller and Business Process Manager for a major ERP system implementation in North America.

Suzanne Smith Ms. Suzanne Elaine Smith is Chief Legal Officer, Company Secretary of the Company, effective from 6 July 2015. Before joining Abcam, Suzanne was Executive Director, Legal at Actavis plc where she was responsible for the leadership of the legal function internationally (ex-Americas). Previous positions include Legal Director at Genzyme Therapeutics Ltd, General Counsel and Company Secretary at Phoqus Pharmaceuticals plc and Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary at LGC Ltd, together with positions at SmithKline Beecham and Aventis. Suzanne is a qualified solicitor with over 20 years’ global legal, business and leadership experience within the life sciences industry. Her experience in legal and company secretarial roles brings Abcam additional knowledge and skills in corporate governance.

Jonathan Milner Dr. Jonathan Simon Milner, Ph.D. is Deputy Chairman of the Board of Abcam Plc. Having worked in the life sciences industry for over ten years as an academic researcher, Jonathan identified the market opportunity for supplying high quality antibodies to support protein interaction studies and, in 1998, founded Abcam with David Cleevely and Professor Tony Kouzarides. Jonathan is a Non-Executive Director of Horizon Discovery Group plc, The Evolution Education Trust, GeoSpock Ltd and Sydicate Room Group Ltd. He is also Chairman of Axol Bioscience Ltd, PhoreMost Ltd, Repositive Limited, Definigen Limited and Cambridge Allergy Ltd. Jonathan holds an Executive Director position at Meltwind Limited, being a designated member of Meltwind Advisory LLP. Jonathan is an experienced entrepreneur and investor and is passionate about supporting UK life science and high-tech start-ups. He has provided considerable investment and support to over 30 companies and has assisted three AIM IPOs.

Mara Aspinall Ms. Mara Glickman Aspinall has been appointed as an Interim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective November 2017. Ms. Mara was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ventana Medical Systems, the Tissue Diagnostics Division of the Roche Group. While at Ventana, she led the company to increased market leadership worldwide and primacy in companion diagnostics. Previously, Mara spent twelve years at Genzyme Corporation (now part of Sanofi) where she was the President of Genzyme Genetics and Genzyme Pharmaceuticals. She was also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of On-Q-ity, a circulating tumour cells company. Mara is co-founder of EPEMED (European Personalized Medicine Association) and the International School of Biomedical Diagnostics at Arizona State University and Dublin City University, the only school dedicated to the study of diagnostics as an independent discipline. She is a fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering. Ms. Mara is the Chief Executive Officer of Health Catalysts, Executive Chairman of GenePeeks Inc., Director of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., Director of Castle Biosciences, Director of Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona, Director of SenesTech Inc., Director of CA Therapeutics and is on the non-fiduciary advisory boards of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., Slone Partners and Greybird Ventures. Ms. Mara has considerable international experience in the biotechnology and diagnostics industries with public and private companies. Mara’s specific focus areas are in her operational expertise including acquisition integration, global manufacturing, quality systems and strategic marketing. Her knowledge of the diagnostics industry is helpful in establishing Abcam’s business in this sector.

Susan Harris Ms. Susan Elizabeth Harris is Non-Executive Director of the Company. A chemist by training, Sue began her career at Ford Motor Co. before moving to oil company Amerada Hess. She subsequently held senior executive roles at Marks & Spencer across finance, and latterly as head of corporate development and as corporate treasurer, and Standard Life, where she led the process to float the company in 2006. She then joined Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), where she was Finance Director of, respectively, Cheltenham and Gloucester, LBG’s Retail Bank and LBG Group Finance, and latterly Group Audit Director. Previously, Sue was a Non-Executive Director on the board of St. James’s Place (representing LBG) and a member of the audit and remuneration committees of the British Bankers’ Association. She was previously chair of trustees for KCP Youth and during a ten-year association with Mencap chaired both the finance and audit committees. Ms. Sue is an independent Non-Executive Director of Bank of Ireland UK, a member of the Audit and Assurance Council and the Codes and Standards Committee of the Financial Reporting Council, a Non-Executive Director of Schroder & Co. Limited and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Schroder Wealth Management Division. Sue has over 30 years of financial and commercial experience. Along with her corporate board experience and scientific background, Sue brings a wealth of finance and commercial skills that strengthens the Abcam Board in its current growth strategy and is the ideal person to chair the Audit and Risk Committee.