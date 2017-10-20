Banco ABC Brasil SA (ABCB4.SA)

Name Description

Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf Dr. Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2005. He has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Arab Banking Corporation since 1999. He has more than fifteen years of banking experience and acts as Director of the Managing Council at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. In addition, he serves as Chairman of Al-Razzi Holding Company and acted as Professor of Finance at the University of Kuwait. Dr. Ali Al Mudhaf also served as Director of the Investments Committee at the Kuwait Social Security Institute, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Mal Investment Company Kuwait (KSC), Member of the Board of Directors of Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Asian International Bank in Hong Kong, Director of Arab Banking Corporation in Egypt (SAE) and Consultant to the Finance and Economic Affairs Committee of the Kuwait Parliament. Dr. Ali Al Mudhaf holds a degree in Business Administration degree from Kuwait University, and Master's and Doctorate in Philosophy degrees from Drucker School of Management, Claremont Graduate University.

Anis Chacur Mr. Anis Chacur Neto has served as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA since April 30, 2010. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from 2008. He started his career as Relationship Managerat Banco da Bahia Investimentos SA. In 1985, he joined Banco London Multiplic SA as Senior Relationship Manager. In 1987, he was appointed Operational Director of Banco Itamarati. One year later, he was appointed Operational Vice President. In 1991, he joined the Company as Chief Operations Officer being responsible for Credit and Investment Areas. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1983.

Tito Enrique da Silva Mr. Tito Enrique da Silva Neto serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco ABC Brasil SA since April 30, 2008. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 1991. He has been working in different areas of the Brazilian banking industry since 1969. He started his professional career at Banco Finasa de Investimentos SA as Junior Analyst and became Vice President in 1981. He acted as Director and Vice President of Banco do Estado de Sao Paulo SA and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Itamarati SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Waldecir dos Santos Mr. Waldecir dos Santos Jr. serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Information Technology area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Santos SA from 1999 to 2005, in the Information Technology area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2005. He graduated in Information Technology with specialization in Software Engineering and Systems Development from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA and gained a post graduate degree in Business Administration with specialization in Banking and Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Leila Maria de Carvalho Rocha Ms. Leila Maria de Carvalho Rocha serves as Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Accounting Area of Banco ABC Brasil SA. She has over 20 years of experience in the accounting area, having started her career at Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes and held positions in financial institutions, such as Banco de Investimentos CSFB Garantia, Banco Santander and Banco Standard de Investimentos. She holds a degree in Accounting Science from Universidade de Mogi das Cruzes and an Executive MBA degree in Finances from IBMEC – Business School (Insper).

Renato Pasqualin Mr. Renato Pasqualin Sobrinho serves as Risk Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He has over 30 years of experience in banking. He has held director positions in such financial entities as Banco Safra, ABN Amro, Banco General Motors do Brasil, BankBoston and Banco Crefisul. He also served as a Consultant in the Brazilian Federation of Banks-FEBRABAN and as Director of Central Exposure to Derivates-CED. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Sergio Ricardo Borejo Mr. Sergio Ricardo Borejo serves as Finance and Operations Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He is responsible for the information technology, financial control, back office and human resources operations within the Company. He joined the Bank in 2007 as Executive Director and has 20 years of experience in the financial market. Before joining the Bank, he worked at Price Waterhouse from July 1988 to July 1993, as Financial Director at BankBoston Brasil from July 1993 to January 2007 and Banco Itau, where he was the Managerial Information Director. Mr. Borejo holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Sergio Lulia Jacob Mr. Sergio Lulia Jacob serves as Investor Relations and Treasury Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He is responsible for the treasury, products, investor relations and international operations within the Company. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 1991, holding various positions including Senior Commercial Manager, Deputy Director in 1993 and Financial Executive Director in 1997. He has been in the financial markets for 19 years. In addition, he worked at Banco Itamarati SA. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and gained a Master's degree in Finance from the same institution.

Gustavo Arantes Lanhoso Mr. Gustavo Arantes Lanhoso has served as Commercial Middle Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA since 2007. He is responsible for managing the Middle Market operations within the Company. He joined the Company in 1991 as Deputy Director and in 1994 he was appointed Operational Executive Director. He has worked in the Commercial Departments of financial institutions like Banco Geral do Comercio, Banco London Multiplic S.A. and Banco Itamarati SA for 22 years. Mr. Arantes Lanhoso holds a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Jose Eduardo Cintra Laloni Mr. Jose Eduardo Cintra Laloni serves as Commercial Corporate Vice President and a Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He is responsible for Commercial Corporate, Capital Markets and Investment Banking Operations of the Company. He joined Banco London Multiplic SA in 1984 as Relationship Manager until 1987. At Banco Itimarati SA, he served as Director; in 1991 he became Operational Vice President of the Company as responsible for the commercial area. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas in 1987.

Christian Finardi Squassoni Mr. Christian Max Finardi Squassoni serves as Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Legal Department of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, having acted as Lawyer in several financial institutions, such as Chase Manhattan Bank, Unibanco, J.P. Morgan and Banco Barclays. It also acts as Chairman of Associacao Internacional sobre Swap e Derivativos (ISDA) and the Legal Committee of the ABBI. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo with specialization in Corporate Law and Banking.

Claudio Roberto Frizao Rey Mr. Claudio Roberto Frizao Rey serves as a Member of the Executive Board being responsible for the Controlling area of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He joined the Company in 1996. He worked as an Independent Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes from 1971 to 1983. Later, he served in the controlling area at Banco Crefisul SA from 1983 to 1994. He graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) with a degree in Accounting and from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in Finance and Management.

Lilian Gordon Ms. Lilian Gordon serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Capital Human Resources & Marketing area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. She worked at Grupo Lund from 1999 to 2001, in the Marketing area, at Unibanco – União de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 2002 to 2006, in the Human Resources and Marketing area. She joined ABC Brasil SA in 2007. She graduated in Business Administration with specialization in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing and gained a Master of Science in Management from Boston University.

Roberto Archanjo Carramaschi Mr. Roberto Archanjo Carramaschi serves as a Member of the Executive Board being responsible for the Clients Desk area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco de Credito Nacional/Banco Itamarati SA from 1988 to 1996, at Banco Bandeirantes de Investimento in 1997, in the Investment area, at HSBC Bank Brasil SA from 1997 to 2006 and at Banco Standard de Investimentos SA from 2006 to 2007. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2007. He graduated in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and gained a post graduate degree in Economics from Fundacao Instituto de Pesquisas Economicas - FIPE.

Joao Carlos Benites Freneda Mr. Joao Carlos Benites Freneda serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Business Intelligence area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He workd at Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo SA from 1981 to 1986, in the Billing area, at Duratex SA in 1986, in the Treasury desk, at Engerauto Engenharia Ltda from 1986 to 1987, as Financial Assistant, at Grupo Fenicia in 1987, in the Credit and Billing area, at Citibank SA from 1987 to 1999, in the Cost Control, Budget & Planning, Business Analysis and Product Management areas, at BankBoston SA from 1999 to 2006, in the CIB Planning, Risk Office, Client Services and MIS Revenues areas, at Citibank SA from 2006 to 2008, in the Corporate Banking and Corporate Finance – Strategic Planning area, and at Banco Safra SA from 2008 to 2010, in the Control and Planning Advisory area. He joined ABC Brasil SA in 2010. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Sao Judas Tadeu.

Hugo Botelho Bittencourt Mr. Hugo Botelho Bittencourt serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Middle Market Credit Analysis area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Lloyds TSB from 1997 to 2001, in the Credit Analysis and Recovery area for the segments of Middle Market, Large Corporate and Financial Institutions, at Unibanco – Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 2001 to 2003, in the Credit Analysis area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2004, working in the Credit Analysis area for Financial Institutions and Corporate clients. He graduated in Economics from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado.

Luiz Carlos Daniel Cado Mr. Luiz Carlos Daniel Cado serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Middle Market Commercial (Regional) area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Unibanco SA from 1983 to 1994, in the Business area; at Banco Excel Economico SA from 1994 to 1998, in the Commercial area; at Banco Rural SA from 1998 to 1999, in the Business area; at Banco Boavista Interatlantico SA from 1999 to 2000; and at Banco Safra SA from 2000 to 2010, in the Commercial area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2010 and currently covers the states of Minas Gerais, Goias and Sao Paulo capital and countryside. He studied Business Administration at FAPCCA-RS, gained a post graduate degree in Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul and a Master of Science in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).

Jose Alvaro Corbet Guimaraes Mr. Jose Alvaro Corbet Guimaraes serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Corporate Commercial (SP1 Region) area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Itamarati SA from 1989 to 1991, in the Capital Markets and Credit area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 1994, and currently is responsible for the relationship management with corporate clients in the Commercial Corporate area in the region of Sao Paulo. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado.

Paulo Correa de Moraes Mr. Paulo Correa de Moraes Jr. serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Back Office area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Noroeste from 1979 to 1986, in the Credit Analysis area; at Banco Norchem/Chemical Bank/Chase Manhattan Bank from 1986 to 1998, in the Global Markets area and at Regerbanc – Consultoria, Participacoes, Negocios e Servicos Ltda from 1999 to 2005, in the Risk and Processes area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2005 and currently is responsible for the Back Office and Formalization area. He graduated in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Luiz Antonio de Assumpcao Mr. Luiz Antonio de Assumpcao Neto serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Financial Institutions area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at RAX Comercial e Artes Graficas Ltda from 1994 to 1995, in the Commercial area; at Maritima Seguros SA from 1995 to 1996, in the Sinister Analysis area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil in 1997 and currently is responsible for the Financial Institutions Relationship area. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Carlos Alfredo de Melo Mr. Carlos Alfredo de Melo serves as a Member of the Executive Board being responsible for the Middle Market Commercial (Regional) area of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He is responsible for the following states: Rio Grande do Sul, Parana, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo. He has worked in the financial market area since 1975. He worked as Senior Manager at Chase Manhattan Brasil from 1975 to 1984, as General Manager at Banco Bozano Simonsen from 1984 to 1985, as Regional Director at Banco Cidade from 1985 to 1990 and at Digibanco from 1990 to 1993. Moreover, he was Area Director of Banco Pontual from 1994 to 1995, Director at Banco Santos from 1995 to 1998, as Branch Manager at Banco BMC from 1998 to 2004, as Commercial Executive Superintendent at Banco Sofisa from 2004 to 2006, as Deputy Commercial Executive at Banco MBC from 2006 to 2007 and as Commercial Executive Superintendent at Banco Sofisa from 2007 to 2008. He graduated in Business Administration.

Eduardo de Moraes Melchert Grell Mr. Eduardo de Moraes Melchert Grell serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Risk area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He attended the Executive MBA in Finance (Insper) and Masters in Management at London Business School. It has over 20 years experience in banking, having held positions in Risk of several financial institutions such as Banco BBA Creditanstalt, Dresdner Bank, and IBI Bank of Brazil. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Luiz Augusto Galvao Monteiro Mr. Luiz Augusto Galvao Monteiro serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Corporate Commercial (SP Countryside Region) area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Real S.A. from 1971 to 1973 as clerk, at Riviera Obras e Empreendimentos SA from 1973 to 1975, in the Accountancy area, as an Independent Accountant from 1976 to 1977, at Transporte 1001 from 1977 to 1980 in the Management area, at Transmetal from 1980 to 1981, in the Financial Management area, and at Banco Itamarati S.A. from 1981 to 1992, in the Accountancy, Credit and Commercial areas. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 1992 and currently is responsible for the Commercial Corporate area in the countryside region of the State of Sao Paulo. He graduated in Business Administration and Economics from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and post-graduated in Foreign Trading from Fundacao Getulio Vargas-SP.

Joao Carlos Goncalves da Silva Mr. Joao Carlos Goncalves da Silva serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Capital Markets area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Noroeste/Norchem from 1980 to 1986, in the Credit Analysis and Underwriting area, at Itau Corretora S.A. from 1986 to 1987, in the Investment Analysis area, at Banco BMC S.A. from 1987 to 1988, in the Credit Analysis area, at Banco Multiplic S.a. from 1988 to 1992, in the Investment Analysis and M&A Projects areas, and at Banco Varig S.A. from 1992 to 1993, in the Investment Analysis area. He joined ABC Brasil in 1993. He graduated in Ecnomics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and post-graduated in Financial Management from Universidade de Sao Paulo – ADIFEA/USP.

Dieter Klemz Mr. Dieter Klemz serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Corporate Commercial (South Region) area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Bradesco S.A. from 1982 to 1985 in the FX area, at Intex S.A. Coml. International from 1985 to 1988 in the FX transactions with financial institutions, at Citibank NA from 1988 to 1990 in the document analysis of exporter clients, at Lloyds Bank PLC from 1990 to 1992 in the FX desk to the state of Santa Catarina, at Banco Nacional SA from 1992 to 1995 in the trading desk of FX, derivatives, funding, lending and BNDES onlending transactions for the state of Santa Catarina, at Banco Sogeral S.A. from 1995 to 1998 in the EXIM financing area, at HSBC Brasil from 1998 to 2000 as a Middle Market coordinator. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 2000, and currently is responsible for the Corporate Commercial area in the South Region of Brazil. He graduated in Economics from Fundacao Universitaria de Blumenau at Universidade Regional de Blumenau (FURB).

Joao Francisco Martins Mr. Joao Francisco Martins Filho serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Financial Planning & Control area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Safra SA from 1985 to 1989, in the accountancy area, at Banco Safra de Investimentos SA from 1989 to 1991, in the accountancy area, at Banco Dibens SA from 1991 to 1999, in the Controlling area, and at ADD Consultoria e Treinamento Ltda from 1999 to 2000, in the Financial Planning and Analysis area. He joined the Company in 2000. He graduated in Business Administration from Faculdades Oswaldo Cruz - FOC and gained an MBA for Financial Executives from IBMEC-SP.

Antonio Jose Nicolini Mr. Antonio Jose Nicolini serves as a Member of the Executive Board and is responsible for the Trading area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He has worked in the financial market since 1991 with previous experience in the following areas: operational costs and control, trading of BM&F products, directional positions, trading and management of proprietary positions in the FX market, derivatives and bonds and relationship with financial institutions, among others. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Sao Marcos and gained an MBA in Finance from IBMEC.

Ricardo Penteado Camargo Ticoulat Mr. Ricardo Penteado Camargo Ticoulat serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Corporate Commercial (SP2 Region) area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Multiplic SA from 1985 to 1988, in the Credit and Business areas, at Banco da Bahia SA in 1988, in the Corporate Commercial area and at Banco Itamarati S.A. from 1988 to 1997, in the Corporate Commercial area, at Banco ABC Brasil S.A. from 1997 to 2000, in the Corporate Commercial area, at GMAC-RFC Brasil Ltda from 2000 to 2001, in the Structuring and Funding area, at ABC Brasil CVM SA from 2001 to 2004, in the M&A and Investment Funds Management areas, at Guarita & Associados from 2004 to 2005, in the M&A area, and since 2005 he is responsible for the relationship management with Corporate Clients in the Corporate Commercial area of Banco ABC Brasil S.A. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Wandir Pereira Reis Mr. Wandir Pereira Reis serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Assets & Liabilities Management area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at LECC DTVM SA from 1983 to 1989, in the Settlement, Withdraw and Transference of Custody of Private Securities, Selic Control and Trading Desk areas, at Vereda Futuros Ltda in 1989, in the Gold, Options and Futures Market area, at Banco BHM SA from 1989 to 1992, in the Futures and Commodities area, at Banco Norchem SA from 1992 to 1994, in the Futures and Commodities area and at Banco BMC SA from 1994 to 1997, in the Futures and Commodities area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil SA in 1997.

Claudio Rodrigues Tibau Mr. Claudio Rodrigues Tibau has served as a Member of the Executive Board responsible for the Funding and Institutional Distribution area at Banco ABC Brasil SA since November 9, 2012.

Paulo Romagnoli Mr. Paulo Romagnoli serves as a Member of the Executive Board, being responsible for the Products area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He worked at Banco Crefisul from 1982 to 1994, in the Credit Analysis and Corporate Finance areas, at Banco Arbi from 1994 to 1995, in the FX Products area, at BankBoston from 1995 to 1999, in theStructuring Finance, Securitization Programs, Structured Pre-payments and Tax Planning areas, and at Banco ItauBBA from 1999 to 2010, in the Services and Products area. He joined Banco ABC Brasil in 2010. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Antonio Sanchez Mr. Antonio Sanchez Jr. serves as Member of the Executive Board, Corporate Commercial (Rio de Janeiro Region) of Banco ABC Brasil SA. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking area, having held management positions at Lloyds Bank Pl, among others. He also acted at Banco Itau BBA as Regional Director from February 2010 to April 2013. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Bibiana Veronez Ms. Bibiana Veronez has served as a Member of the Executive Board being responsible for the Corporate Credit Analysis area of Banco ABC Brasil SA since 2004. She started her career at Embraer where she worked from 2001 to 2004. She graduated from Universidade Estadual Paulista with a degree in Electrical Engineering. She gained a post graduate degree in Business Administration with emphasis in Finance from IBMEC.

Alexandre Yoshiaki Sinzato Mr. Alexandre Yoshiaki Sinzato has served as a Member of the Executive Board and is responsible for the Investor Relations area at Banco ABC Brasil SA. He joined the Company in 2001 in the International Arbitrage. He graduated from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He also has a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and is Certified Financial Analyst.

Roy Hannay Gardner Mr. Roy Hannay Gardner has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Banco ABC Brasil SA since April 30, 2010. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 1976, he worked for seven years in Scotland, holding Senior Accountant and Finance posts in the Transport Development Group and in Scottish and Universal Investments. He spent twenty years in the Middle East from 1983 to 2003, working as Financial and Bank Executive in the Corporate Finance area. From 1988 to 1995, he was responsible for developing the capabilities of Project and Structured Finance Group of the Saudi American Bank, an affiliate of Citibank in Saudi Arabia. In 1995, he was appointed to re-launch and manage the operations of Schroder in Beirut, Lebanon. In 2002, he was transferred to Citibank in London, where he assumed the area of Strategic Planning of the Corporate and Investment Banking. From 2004 to 2005, he served as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for overall product still in Local Finance for Emerging Markets. From 2006 to 2008, he was Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup in Russia, with responsibility for overseeing the financial activities of Citigroup in Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Before joining the Arab Banking, he was Chief Financial Officer, Division of Global Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citibank in New York, including monetary and trading business worldwide.

Edgar Azevedo Uchoa Mr. Edgar Azevedo Uchoa has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Banco ABC Brasil SA since April 30, 2008. He started his career in 1965 at Multibras. He worked as Manager and Director, being responsible for the Financial and Commercial areas of Usina Santa Clara Acucar e Alcool. At Grupo Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo, he led the commercial area in South Brazil and was appointed as Executive Vice President. Between 1993 and 2003, he held the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Banco ABC Brasil SA, and served as Financial Management and Strategic Planning Advisor at Grupo Sao Martinho Acucar e Alcool. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas.