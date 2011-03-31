Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

Name Description

Ashok Katariya Mr. Ashok Motilal Katariya is Executive Chairman of the Board of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He is a gold medalist in Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) from COEP, Pune University, India. Mr. Katariya has previously worked with the Public Health Department in Maharashtra and Prabhakar Takle & Co. In 1975, he started the working as a contractor to the PWD, Maharashtra. Subsequently, he ventured into civil construction and infrastructure development. He is an active participant in the Institute of Engineers, Indian Concrete Institute, Indian Institute of Bridge Engineers, Builders Association of India and Construction Federation of India. He has received the “Udyog Ratna” award from Indian Economic Council and Life Time Achievement award from the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers.

Satish Parakh Mr. Satish Dhondulal Parakh is Managing Director, Executive Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He holds a B.E. degree in civil engineering. He has been with the Ashoka Group since 1982 and has executed various industrial/residential and BOT projects. He has previously worked with Shapoorji Pallonji & Company and M/s Kanitkar-Kulkarni. He is a Member of Maharashtra Economic Development Council. He was also the chairman of the Institute of Engineers, Nashik in 2007.

Milapraj Bhansali Mr. Milapraj S. Bhansali is Whole-Time Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and has an experience of 35 years in managing chemicals and engineering industries. He has had experience in turning around sick industrial units to profit generating businesses. Milap R. Bhansali’s key areas of operations include finance, marketing and general management.

Sanjay Londhe Mr. Sanjay P. Londhe is Whole Time Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering & also obtained F.I.E.- Civil Degree. Londhe has over 27 years of experience in construction engineering. Prior to joining the Ashoka Group, Sanjay P. Londhe has worked with Tata Consulting Engineers for 4 years. Sanjay P. Londhe supervised the construction of projects such as the Indore-Edelabad Road project and the Pune-Shirur Road project. He has also supervised EPC projects such as the ECR project. He has been with the Ashoka Group for the last 23 years.

Manoj Kulkarni Mr. Manoj A. Kulkarni is Company Secretary of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and is a qualified Company Secretary. He joined the Company on February 1, 2006. Mr. Kulkarni has previously worked with Diamond Cables Limited. He has 11 years of relevant experience, out of which 6 years is on post-qualification basis. He is responsible for secretarial and compliance matters.

Sharadchandra Abhyankar Mr. Sharadchandra D. Abhyankar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He is a solicitor and advocate by profession and is the founding partner of ANS Law Associates. Mr. Abhyankar has a Bachelor of Arts (Economics & Commerce) and a Master of Laws degree from Mumbai University. He is also a registered Patent and Trade Marks Attorney. Mr. Abhyankar has professional in various branches of law including corporate laws, securities laws, project finance, telecom regulations, constitutional litigation and international commercial arbitrations. He has authored several articles on various legal subjects in Indian and international journals.

Michael Pinto Mr. Michael Philip Pinto is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ashoka Buildcon Limited. He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration. He is a retired IAS officer and has served in various capacities both at state and the centre. Michael Pinto’s assignments include Chief Executive Officer of MIDC, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC, Chairman and Managing Director of Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corporation of India, Chairman of MSEB, Chairman Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Minister (Economic), Embassy of India, Paris and Secretary (Shipping) to the Government of India. Michael Pinto has also chaired the committee that prepared Maharashtra’s case for presentation to the 12th Finance Commission.