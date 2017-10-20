Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)

Name Description

Salvador Alemany Mas Mr. Salvador Alemany Mas serves as Chairman of the Board of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company on May 2009 and served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director from July 21, 1998 till May 2009. In addition, he has served as Administrator of Abertis Airports SA and Abertis Autopistas Espana SA, Autopistas Aumar SA, Tradia Telecom SA and Abertis Telecom SA, among others, Vice President of Areamed 2000 SA, Concorsi de Parcs Logistics SL and Centro Intermodal de Logistica SA, as well as President of Saba Infraestructuras SA, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic Science from Universidad de Barcelona.

Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet Mr. Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since March 24, 2015. He also served as Executive Director of since May 26, 2009. He also serves as Board Member of Hispasat SA, TBI Ltd, Autopista Vasco Arogenesa Concesionaria del Estado SA and others, Chief Executive Officer of Serviabertis SL and as Aministrator of Abertis group companies, Autopista Vasco Arogenesa Concesionaria del Estado SA, Castellana de Autopistas SA, among others. He acted as Managing Director of Criteria CaixaCorp SA from 2007 until May 26, 2009. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad de Navarra and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna.

Francisco Jose Aljaro Navarro Mr. Francisco Jose Aljaro Navarro serves as Corporate Chief Financial and Development Officer of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He served as Human Resources Director of the Company. Previously, he served at Arthur Andersen as Audit Manager and in 1991. He joined Grupo Cortefiel, initially as Chief Financial Officer and later as Director of Strategy, Finance and Control. He is Economist and holds a Bachelors degree in Business Science from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE in 1984.

David Antonio Diaz Almazan Mr. David Antonio Diaz Almazan serves as Chief Executive Officer of Arteris of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He is Director of the shared management of apr, metropistas, gco, elqui, gesa, rutas. Previously, he held the post of Director of Strategy and Corporate Development of the Company. Previously, he held the post of Investment Director at the Venture Capital Division of La Caixa. He has experience in the management control and corporate development department. He has worked for CaixaHolding. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Economics from ESADE.

Carlos Espinos Gomez Mr. Carlos Espinos Gomez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hispasat of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna.

Jordi Lagares Puig Mr. Jordi Lagares Puig serves as Corporate Director of Control, Risk and Internal Audit of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. Previously, he served as Director of Corporate Control and Administration of the Company. He was responsible for audit and internal control of companies from La Caixa Group and held the position of Director of Management Control at Acesa Infraestructuras. He holds a degree in Economic and Business Science.

Marta Casas Caba Ms. Marta Casas Caba serves as Vice Secretary, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. She serves also Secretary of the Audit and Control Committee of the Company. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona.

Josep Luis Gimenez Sevilla Mr. Jose Luis Gimenez Sevilla serves as Managing Director of Industrial Development of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since 2015. He also served as Chief Financial and Corporate Development Officer at Abertis Infraestructuras SA. Prior to this, he was General Director of Toll Roads Spain at the Company. Previously, he held the positions of Manager of Abertis Autopistas Sudamerica, General Manager of Acesa-Aucat and Deputy Managing Director of Abertis Autopistas Espana. He is Economist and holds a degree in Finance from Escuela de Alta Direccion y Administracion (EADA).

Luis Deulofeu Fuguet Mr. Luis Deulofeu Fuguet serves as General Manager of Sanef of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. Prior to this, he was General Director of Internal Resources and Efficiency at the Company. Previously, he has been Executive Director of Information Services at La Caixa (2001-2011) and Director of Technology Services and Development of New Projects of Acesa (1994-2001). From 1988 to 1994, he was Senior Manager, responsible for Technology in the Barcelona office of Andersen Consulting. He also is currently President of Silk (La Caixa), Vice President of the Fundacio Catalana Recerca i Innovacio, and Adviser to Abertis Telecom, la Caixa, Invercaixa Management, and the Barcelona Digital Foundation. He is Senior Telecommunications Engineer.

Josep Maria Coronas Guinart Mr. Josep Maria Coronas Guinart serves as Corporate General Director, Secretary of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He is also Non-Executive Vice-Secretary of the Board of Directors, Vice Secretary of the Company’s Executive Committee and Secretary of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He is a State lawyer, Economist and a full Member of the Royal Academy of Economics and Finance. Among other responsibilities, he has been Secretary of the Catalan Regional Economic Administration Tribunal and Director of the Legal Counsel of the Department of Economics and Finance of the Generalitat of Catalonia.

Luis Miguel de Pablo Ruiz Mr. Luis Miguel de Pablo Ruiz serves as General Director of Toll Roads Chile of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. of Toll Roads Chile he was Managing Director of OHL Concesiones Chile and its subsidiaries. Before joining Abertis he spent 20 years working for Endesa in the company's Works Management department and at Ingendesa. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Chile and Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Adolfo Ibanez.

Carlos Francisco del Rio Carcano Mr. Carlos Francisco del Rio Carcano serves as General Director of International Toll Roads and Executive President of A4 Holding Italia of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. Prior to this, he was General Director of ROW Concessions at the Company. Previously, he held such positions as of Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (2001-2007) and Managing Director of Control and Industrial Assemblies at CYMI SA (1992-2001). He is Telecommunications Engineer.

Joan Rafel Herrero Mr. Joan Rafel Herrero serves as Director of Human Resources of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He is responsible for the Human Resources Division of the Abertis group since October 2003. Previously, he had performed similar functions in several multinational companies in the automotive sector. He also worked in consulting and public and social projects such as the Organization of the Olympic Games in Barcelona and NGOs in the field of emergencies and development. He holds a degree in Psychology from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Anna Bonet Olivart Ms. Anna Bonet Olivart serves as Deputy Managing Director of Autopistas of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since 2016. She has developed the bulk of her career in Abertis, first as Director of Planning and Management Control of Abertis Autopistas. She is in front of the Deputy Managing Direction of the company since 2016. She is also a director of the Boards of Bip & Drive and Túnels de Barcelona i Cadi. She Holds a degree in Business and Management and Masters degree in Financial Management, both from ESADE.

Miquel Roca Junyent Mr. Miquel Roca Junyent serves Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. He has also acted as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Executive Committee.

Marcelino Armenter Vidal Mr. Marcelino Armenter Vidal serves as Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since September 18, 2007. He served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Caixabank SA, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Cajasol Inversiones de Capital SCR, Caixa Capital Risc SGECR SA, Caixa Capital Pyme Innovacion SCR, Caixa Capital Micro SCR, Caixa Capital Biomed SCR and Caixa Capital Semilla SCR, among others. He also acts as Administrator at Caixa Emprendedor XXI SA, as well as Deputy CEO of Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (La Caixa). He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from ESADE in 1979.

Susana Gallardo Torrededia Ms. Susana Gallardo Torrededia serves as Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since March 14, 2014. She is Board Member of Caixa Bank and Landon Grupo Corporativo. She has also serves as Member of the Family Firm Institute Advisory Committee, Vice President at Pronovias, Member of the Global Advisory Board at Babson College Boston MA, Board Member of Goodgrower, President Fundacion Bienvenido, Member of Fundacion Aurea, Member of Fundacion Hospitalitat Mare de Deu de Lourdes. She holds a Bachelors degree in City of Finance and Banking from City of London College, a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Political Science from Oxford Brookes University and a Management degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) in 2008,

Carmen Godia Bull Ms. Carmen Godia Bull serves as Director at Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., representing G3T, S.L. since November 21, 2011. She also served as Third Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., representing G3T SL, since November 29, 2005. She is also Board Member of Iberpistas SA. In addition, she was Board Member of Astroc Mediterraneo.

Juan Jose Lopez Burniol Mr. Juan Jose Lopez Burniol serves as Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since July 28, 2015. He has served in Barcelona from 1977 to 2015. He has been dean of the Notarial College of Catalonia, and has been part of the Legal Advisory Committee of the Generalitat de Catalunya. Magistrate and first president of the Constitutional Court of Andorra (1993-2001). He is currently a director of "la Caixa" and "CaixaBank", as well as a member of the Círculo de Economía. He has presided over "Tribuna Barcelona" for ten years and regularly collaborates in various media. He holds a degree in Law from University of Navarra.

Carlos Colomer Casellas Mr. Carlos Colomer Casellas serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. since July 27, 2012. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ahorro Bursatil SA SICAV and Inversiones Mobiliarias Urquiola SA SICAV, Director and Member of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Innovation Committee of Telefonica SA and Vice President of the Consell de Catalunya of Telefonica SA. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad de Navarra and a degree in Economics from Universitat de Barcelona.

Maria Teresa Costa Campi Ms. Maria Teresa Costa Campi serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since March 20, 2013. She also serves as Chairwoman of Corporate Social Responsibility Committee within the company. She is Director of the Department of Sustainable Energy at the University of Barcelona. She was former Chairwoman of the National Energy Commission. She holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Barcelona.

Luis Guillermo Fortuno Mr. Luis Guillermo Fortuno serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since November 30, 2016. He was the 9th Governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico from 2009 to 2012, former President of the New Progressive Party (PNP), and a member of the Republican Party of the United States of America. He holds a degree in Law from Virginia University.

Sandrine Lagumina Ms. Sandrine Lagumina serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since November 30, 2016. She is linked to the Gaz de France-Suez Group (now, Engie) since 2005 with various positions, and is currently Deputy General Manager of Gaz Infrastructure. Previously, she worked in the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry (2000-2005) in France as Director of International and Public Law in the Legal Affairs Department.

Enrico Letta Mr. Enrico Letta serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since November 30, 2016. He was Italian Prime Minister between 2013 and 2014, as well as Deputy of the European Parliament between 2004 and 2006, among other positions. He holds a degree in Political Science from Universita di Pisa.

Monica Lopez-Monis Gallego Ms. Monica Lopez-Monis Gallego serves as Independent Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. since March 20, 2013. She is General Secretary and Secretary of the Board at Bankinter SA. She holds degrees in Business Administration, Economics and Law, all from Universidad Pontificia Comillas,