Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)

Carlos Alves de Brito Mr. Carlos Alves de Brito serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Operations, Finance and Compensation Committee. He has also served, since December 2005, as Chief Executive Officer of A-B InBev. He joined Brahma in 1989 and has held various management positions during his tenure. He served as Chief Operating Officer of Ambev from 1999 to 2003, as Chief Executive Officer for Latin America in 2004 and as Chief Executive Officer for North America in 2005. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Stanford University.

Victorio Carlos de Marchi Mr. Victorio Carlos de Marchi serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Ambev S.A. He is Chairman of the Company's Operations, Finance and Compensation Committee, as well as Chairman of the Compliance Committee. He joined Antarctica in 1961 and held various positions during his tenure, including Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to April 2000. He was also President of the Brewing Industry National Association (Sindicerv) until February 2002 and is Member of the Orientation Committee of FAHZ. He is also Co-Chairman of Quinsa’s Board of Directors. He has a degree in Economics from Faculdade de Economia, Financas e Administracao de Sao Paulo and a degree in Law from Faculdade de Direito de Sao Bernardo do Campo.

Bernardo Pinto Paiva Mr. Bernardo Pinto Paiva serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Ambev S.A. since January 1, 2015. He joined Ambev in 1991 as a management trainee and during his career at our company has held leadership positions in Sales, Supply, Distribution and Finance. He was appointed Zone President North America in January 2008, Zone President Latin America South in January 2009 and Chief Sales Officer of ABI in January 2012. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an Executive MBA from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Ricardo Rittes de Oliveira Silva Mr. Ricardo Rittes de Oliveira Silva serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Ambev S.A. since January 1, 2016. He serves as Member of the Executive Board, and IT and Shared Services Executive Officer of Ambev S.A. He joined the Company in 2005 as Treasury Manager for Ambev and A-B InBev. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo. In addition, he received a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago.

Gustavo Pimenta Garcia Mr. Gustavo Pimenta Garcia serves as IT and Shared Services Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ambev S.A. since January 1, 2016. He started working for Ambev in 1990 as a trainee and held several positions, including Brewery Manager in Argentina, Malting Plants Officer, Operations Officer in Paraguay and Guatemala, was responsible for projects of sales in China, CSD & NANC and Procurements Officer in Latin America South and also IT and Shared Services Officer in Europe. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Paula Noqueira Lindenberg Ms. Paula Noqueira Lindenberg serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of Executive Board of Ambev S.A. since March 1, 2015. She joined Ambev in 2001 and has held various positions both with the Company and ABI in the marketing area, including Marketing Officer for Brahma, Antarctica and premium portfolio in Brazil, and Insights Global Officer. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Corporate MBA from Ambev.

Pedro de Abreu Mariani Mr. Pedro de Abreu Mariani serves as Member of the Executive Board, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs Executive Officer of Ambev S.A. He joined the Company in 2004. He holds a Law degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and an LL.M. from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Ricardo Morais Pereira de Melo Mr. Ricardo Morais Pereira de Melo serves as Sales Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ambev S.A. since January 1, 2016. Since he started working for Ambev in 1996, he already held several positions in sales, as Sales Manager, Commercial Manager in Salvador and Sao Paulo, Regional Sales Officer for Northeast region and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to Sales Executive Officer for Ambev in Canada and Sales Strategy and Retail Development Executive Officer for Anheuser-Busch InBev, in United States. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Catolica De Pernambuco and also a Corporate MBA from Ambev.

Cassiano de Stefano Mr. Cassiano de Stefano serves as Premium and High End BU Executive Officer at AMBEV S.A. He was Logistics Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Ambev S.A. from January 1, 2016. He started working for Ambev in 2000 as a trainee and held positions such as Commercial Manager in São Paulo, Manaus and Salvador, National Sales Manager, Regional Director in Russia, Logistics Director for Latin America North (Brazil and Central America and the Caribbean), Regional Director in the Northeast for Northeast region and also for São Paulo. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from University of Campinas and a Corporate MBA from Ambev, besides specializations from INSEAD and Kellogg University.

Fernando Dias Soares Mr. Fernando Dias Soares serves as Soft Drinks Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board since January 1, 2016. He started working for Ambev in 2002 as a trainee and since then he held several positions in commercial area. Between 2011 and 2012 he was appointed the Soft Drinks National Manager and, subsequently, served as Supermarkets Officer in Brazil. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica, a Masters from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and also a Corporate MBA from Ambev.

Fabio Vieira Kapitanovas Mr. Fabio Vieira Kapitanovas serves as People and Management Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Ambev S.A. since January 1, 2015. Since 2000, when he joined the company as a trainee, he held several positions, including Regional Industrial Officer, Corporate Executive Officer of Logistics Projects and Executive Officer of the Shared Services Center. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from Universidade Politecnica de Sao Paulo, an MBA from the Company and also participated in the AIGLE Program (Insead – Wharton Alliance) and in the Global Supply Chain Logistics Program, from MIT.

Rodrigo Figueiredo de Souza Mr. Rodrigo Figueiredo de Souza serves as Procurement Officer for LatAm, Member of the Executive Board of Ambev S.A. since August 28, 2015. He joined the Company in 1997 as a trainee. Since then, he held several positions in Sales and Supply. His last positions were: Logistics and Procurement Officer for LAN, Supply Executive Officer for ex-CEE (Central & Eastern Europe), Logistics Officer for Europe and People and Management Executive Officer for Europe. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and a degree in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He also has an MBA from the Company and participated in the AB InBev INSEAD-Wharton in 2007.

Mauricio Soufen Mr. Mauricio Nogueira Soufen serves as Industrial and Logistics Executive Officer at AMBEV S.A. Since he joined the Company in 1996 as a Production Supervisor, he held positions of Brewery Manager in Scotia and Belgium – where he was the unique foreigner that has led the historical Stella Artois brewery, in Leuven. When Mr. Soufen returned to Brazil, served as Regional Director for the North/Central-West region and Director of our Engineering Center based on Jacarei (Sao Paulo). Along with the brewmaster title, Mr. Soufen has a degree in Mechatronics Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Jose Heitor Attilio Gracioso Mr. Jose Heitor Attilio Gracioso serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Compliance Committee. He joined Antarctica in 1946 and held various positions during his tenure. In 1994, he was elected to Antarctica’s Board of Directors and, in 1999, he was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors, a position held until April 2000. He holds a degree in marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda de Sao Paulo, a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a degree in Law from Faculdade de Direito de Sao Bernardo do Campo.

Alvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza Mr. Alvaro Antonio Cardoso de Souza serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Compliance Committee. He served as Member of Ambev's Fiscal Council from 2005 to March 2012, and since then has been Member of the Board of Directors of this company. He graduated in Economics and Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Vicente Falconi Campos Dr. Vicente Falconi Campos serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. since 1997. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of FALCONI - Consultores de Resultados. He is Advisor of the Brazilian Federal Government and several State and Municipal Governments, in addition to advice some of Brazilian companies, such as Gerdau Group, VALE, AMIL (United Health), PETROBRAS and B2W. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Mining Engineering in 1963 from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and has a Master of Science degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines, USA (1972). He is Professor Emeritus of UFMG.

Paulo Lemann Mr. Paulo Alberto Lemann serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Lojas Americanas S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes.

Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite Mr. Luis Felipe Pedreira Dutra Leite serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Operations, Finance and Compensation Committee. He has also served, since January 2005, as Chief Financial Officer of A-B InBev. He joined Brahma in 1990 and has held numerous positions during his tenure, including that of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Ambev. Mr. Dutra holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes and an Masters of Business Administration degree in Financial Management from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Marcel Telles Mr. Marcel Herrmann Telles serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Operations, Finance and Compensation Committee. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Brahma from 1989 to 1999. Currently, he is also Member of the Board of Directors of A-B InBev. Mr. Telles has a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and attended the Owners/Presidents Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta Mr. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Ambev S.A. He is Member of the Company's Operations, Finance and Compensation Committee. He acts also as Board Member of A-B InBev and Lojas Americanas S.A. He received a degree in Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1981 and a Masters of Business Administrationfrom from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1986.

Marcos de Barros Lisboa Dr. Marcos de Barros Lisboa serves as Independent Director of Ambev S.A. In the last five years, he served as Executive Officer at Unibanco S/A and Vice-President of Insurance, Controls and Operational Support at Itau Unibanco S.A. He also held the position of President of IRB – Instituto Brasil Resseguros S.A. from 2005 to 2006 and as Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance of Brazil from 2003 to 2005. Since late 1980’s, he has developed activities jointly with the faculties of a number of educational institutions in Brazil and abroad, including the Getulio Vargas Foundation and Stanford University. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and a Masters degree from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.