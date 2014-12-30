Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

Name Description

Jacques Petry Mr. Jacques Petry serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of October 29, 2011 and is a Member of the Company's Management Committee. He has spent over 25 years in the water and environmental sectors. In 1996, he was appointed the Chairman and CEO of Sita, one of the European waste-management companies and, in 2001, became the Chairman and CEO of SUEZ Environnement. In 2005, he became CEO of Sodexo Continental Europe and Latin America. From 2007, he worked as the Managing Director of Royal Bank of Scotland then as an Independent Consultant, and has advised various investors in the environmental and energy sectors. He was the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Idex, a service company linked to the energy sector, until October 2011 and is an Independent Director of Shanks Plc and a Manager of Jacques Petry Strategie Services EURL. Mr. Petry is a former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and a civil engineer.

Julien Gauthier Mr. Julien Gauthier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA). He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and started his career at Lehman Brothers in London, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions in Europe. He then joined the structured financing division of Barclays and was in charge of financing of small and medium businesses in France. In 2007, he joined Apax Partners as Director of shareholdings in the business service sector while being also in charge of financing operations for acquisitions of portfolio companies.

Louis Decrop Mr. Louis Decrop serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee - Africa and Asia at Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA). He previously served as Member of the Management Committee and Head of International Thermal Development of Sechilienne-Sidec SA from 2010. From 2008 until 2010, he served as Head of the Mainland France division of the Company. Mr. Decrop is a graduate of the Ecole des Mines de Nancy and holds an MBA from Columbia University in New York City. He started his career in 1986 as Director of Financial Studies and then Financial Analyst at Eastman Kodak Company before joining Sechilienne Sidec SA in 1991. He worked notably on several projects for thermal power plants in Mauritius and wind farms and solar plants in mainland France.

Pascal Langeron Mr. Pascal Langeron is a Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of France of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of July 26, 2012. He previously served as Member of the Management Committee and Head of the Indian Ocean Area of the Company. He is a graduate of Universite de Technologie de Nimes, part of Universite de Montpellier, and started his career as a Technician at APAVE Marseille in 1986. From 1991 to 1994, he worked for Compagnie Thermique de Bois-Rouge, a subsidiary of Sechilienne-Sidec SA. He then joined the Company, where he was the Manager of Compagnie Thermique de Bois-Rouge, Manager of Compagnie Thermique du Moule and Appointed Managing Director of Compagnie Thermique de Bois-Rouge before moving on to his current role.

Frederic Moyne Mr. Frederic Moyne is a Member of the Management Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Brazil of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of Jully 26, 2012. He previously served as Member of the Management Committee and the Head of the Metropolitan France and Southern Europe Area of the Company from 2010. From 2008 until 2010, he served as Head of Southern Europe of the Company. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and started his career at Air Liquide in 1998 as a Researcher reporting to the Managing Director before moving on in 2000 to the energy and services division, specialized in the development of cogeneration projects and new services in the energy field. In 2001, he joined Sechilienne-Sidec SA as an Assistant to the General Management, in charge of the financing of projects and purchasing.

Michel Bleitrach Mr. Michel Bleitrach serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board at Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of October 21, 2011. Prior to that, he was an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from May 17, 2006. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, and holds a degree in Economic Sciences and an MBA from the University of Berkeley in California. He started his career in the engineering company, Bechtel, and then joined the French Ministry of Infrastructure, where he led several development programs. He subsequently worked for ELF Aquitaine where he held positions related to production and exploration, and chemistry and industrial development. From 1989 to 2003, he held several roles within Lyonnaise des Eaux and then SUEZ, notably as Chairman and Managing Director of Elyo and SUEZ Industrial Solutions. Since 2004, Mr. Bleitrach has been a Consultant to several industrial and services companies and from 2006 until June 6, 2012, he was the Chairman and CEO of Keolis. Mr. Bleitrach iscurrently the Chairman of Hime and also serves as a Director of Keolis, Effia SA, Spie SA and KDR.

Jean-Carlos Angulo Mr. Jean-Carlos Angulo is a Director of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of May 30, 2013. He joined Lafarge in 1975 and since 2007, has served as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.

Patrick de Giovanni Mr. Patrick de Giovanni has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) since July 12, 2005. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique. Mr. De Giovanni began his career at Compagnie Française d’Organisation –COFROR- and then occupied various posts at NEIMAN (automobile parts) and in the industrial studies division of Societe Generale, before setting up in business and then joining APAX PARTNERS. He has been an Associate Director of the latter since 1983. He is a former Chairman of the French Private Equirt Association, AFIC. Mr. De Giovanni also served as Chairman and Managing Director of HORIS SA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMBOISE INVESTISSEMENT. He is currently Managing Director and Member of the Board of Itefin Participations SAS, Managing Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Financiere Helios SAS, Director of GFI Informatique SA and Manager of SC PLAMET.

Edgard Misrahi Mr. Edgard Misrahi has been the Representative of Financiere Helios on the Board of Directors of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) since October 21, 2011. He previously served as a Director of the Company from July 27, 2011. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and the Harvard Business School. After a few years at Mc Kinsey co in Paris and then within an American telecommunications group in the United States, he joined in 1991 APAX Partners as an Associate Director. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of APAX Partners France. Between 2007 and 2008, he was the Chairman of the French Private Equity Association (AFIC). He currently holds various mandates, including President of Apax Partners MidMarket SAS and Financiere MidMarket SAS, President and Member of the Executive Committee of Financiere Helios SAS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of InfoPro Communications SAS and Director of Apax Partners SA and Dxo Labs SA.

Michele Remillieux Ms. Michele Remillieux is a Director of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of May 30, 2013. She previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Promatec from 1975 to 1987 and then joined Hay Group, where she served as Chief Executive Officer of Hay Group France from 1999 until 2013.

Maurice Tchenio Mr. Maurice Tchenio has been a Director of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) since October 21, 2011. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and Harvard Business School. He started his career as Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC. He then joined the Institute of Industrial Development as Project Manager. In 1972, he was one of the three co-founders of Apax Partners and served as Chairman and CEO of the French branch from 1972 until 2010. He is one of the founders and former Vice Chairman of the French Private Equity Association (AFIC) and also a former Director of the European Venture Capital Association. In 2010, he founded Alphaomega, a foundation with public charity status. Mr. Tchenio currently holds various mandates, including Chairman and CEO of Altamir Amboise Gerance SA and Apax Partners SA, and Director of Toupargel Groupe SA, among others.

Daniel Valot Mr. Daniel Valot is a Director of Albioma (formerly Sechilienne-Sidec SA) as of May 30, 2013. He spent most of his career at Total from 1981 until 1999 and managed the exploration-production division. He then served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Technip from 1999 until 2007.