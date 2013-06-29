Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)

Name Description

Daniel Ryan Mr. Daniel P. Ryan serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Absolute Software Corp. Mr. Ryan has served as a director since July 2011. He is a seasoned executive with over 25 years experience in the technology sector focused on business development, sales, marketing and product strategy. Since 2011 Dan has been CEO of RedBrick Health, a health engagement company, where he is responsible for driving the organization's overall strategy and growth. Prior to RedBrick, he was president and CEO at Secure Computing, a $250M leader in enterprise security solutions, which was acquired by McAfee where Dan served as EVP and General Manager of their $500M Network Security Business Unit. Mr. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Geoff Haydon Mr. Geoff Haydon has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Absolute Software Corporation., with effect from 13 June 2014, Mr. Haydon brings more than 20 years of IT experience to the role. He has successfully built high performance teams and led businesses in the Americas, the Asia Pacific region and EMEA. Most recently he was Chief Operating Officer for EMC's Asia-Pacific and Japan region. In that role he led a cross-functional team that drove the multi-billion dollar business unit. Prior to this role, Mr. Haydon was Vice President of Americas Sales at RSA, a division of EMC, where he was responsible for creating and executing RSA's market strategies. Under his leadership, RSA's business in the Americas consistently outperformed its business and market share objectives and delivered strong double-digit growth. Before the Americas position, Mr. Haydon ran the RSA business for Asia Pacific and Japan where he more than doubled RSA's market share in the region.

Errol Olsen Mr. Errol Olsen serves as Chief Financial Officer of Absolute Software Corp. He has resigned from the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 13 June 2014. Mr. Olsen, a North Vancouver, BC resident, joined Absolute as Chief Financial Officer in July 2010. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Inetco Systems Inc. and Explorer Software Inc. Mr. Olsen’s technology experience also includes senior finance roles at Pivotal Corporation and Infowave Software Inc. Mr. Olsen obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1994 while working at KPMG LLP, where he worked with a portfolio of private and public companies as a manager in the audit and advisory services group.

Thomas Kenny Mr. Thomas Kenny has been appointed as Executive Vice President, General Manager - Global Sales and Marketing of Absolute Software Corporation., effective January 8, 2013. Mr. Kenny, a San Clemente, California resident, joined Absolute in December 2012 and leads the go-to-market strategy and evolution for Absolute’s portfolio of products and services. He joins Absolute Software from a 16-year career at HP where he most recently was the Vice President of the US Public Sector business for the Printing and Personal System (PPS) Division. In this capacity, Mr. Kenny had responsibility for driving sales to the federal government, education, state and local government customers. With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Kenny has held management and account management roles at Compaq Computer Corp, Digital Equipment Corp, US Robotics and Zenith Data Systems.

Dean Coza Mr. Dean Coza is Executive Vice President - Products of the Company. Most recently the Senior Vice President of Product Management at FireEye, Coza brings to Absolute a track record of scaling and accelerating adoption of a broad range of security products that address customers' endpoint security challenges. With 20 years of product strategy experience, Coza will lead Absolute's product management, product marketing, and user experience organizations, as Absolute expands its leadership position in the endpoint visibility and control market.

Todd Chronert Mr. Todd Chronert serves as Vice President - Americas Sales of the Company. Mr. Chronert joined Absolute in January 2017 to lead and evolve the company's sales strategies with a focus on expanding the company's reach into large enterprise opportunities. He will be responsible for managing the direct and indirect sales effort across the Americas, expanding the partner program and executing against key corporate growth initiatives. Mr. Chronert has 20 years' experience in the IT market in the US and abroad. He joins Absolute after 10 years leading domestic and international sales teams at RSA, most recently serving as Vice President of Global Channel Sales where he was responsible for the development, implementation and execution of RSA's Global Channel Sales strategy. Chronert also was COO of RSA's EMEA business and AVP of RSA's US Commercial sales business. Prior to RSA, Chronert worked at Silicon Graphics, Cisco Systems, Netscaler and Ramp Networks.

Christopher Bolin Mr. Christopher S. Bolin has been appointed as Chief Product Officer of Absolute Software Corporation., with effect from 19 February 2015. An acknowledged thought leader with over 20 years in information security experience, Bolin joins Absolute Software following a well-documented and successful career, including 10 years as McAfee's Executive Vice President of Worldwide Product Operations and Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure at McAfee, Bolin helped to grow security specific product revenues from under $500 million to over $2 billion. He also led the strategic planning, technical due diligence, and product team integrations for multiple acquisitions resulting in accretive revenue streams and product innovations for McAfee.

Sean Maxwell Mr. Sean Maxwell is Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Most recently Mr. Maxwell was vice-president, global sales strategy and field enablement, at Symantec. In this role he was responsible for global sales and go-to-market planning -- from defining the sales strategy to delivering quarterly results. He also led the sales training and enablement functions. Prior to his work at Symantec, Mr. Maxwell held sales leadership roles with Virtual Instruments and EMC.

Arthur Mesher Mr. Arthur Mesher has been appointed as Director of Absolute Software Corporation., with effect from 9 December 2014. He served as Chairman and CEO of the Descartes Systems Group Inc., leading the creation of the first on-demand logistics network that provides application and communication capabilities. Prior to joining Descartes, Art launched the Integrated Logistics Strategies Services practice at Gartner Group Inc., a leading technology research and advisory firm, and built it into one of the premiere advisors to major global corporations. He is a viewed as a pioneer in harnessing the integration of business communities and considered one of the founders of SaaS networks and cloud computing.

Josef Vejvoda Mr. Josef Vejvoda has been appointed as Director of Absolute Software Corporation., with effect from 9 December 2014. He is President of Jove Capital Inc., a boutique financial services and investment firm that provides strategic advisory services to a broad range of clients. With over twenty years of extensive capital markets experience, Josef has served in senior management roles at a number of Canada’s largest financial institutions including Merrill Lynch Canada, the Bank of Montreal, National Bank Financial and TD Bank Financial Group.

Salvatore Visca Mr. Salvatore Visca is Director of the Company. Mr. Visca has held the position of chief technical officer at Elastic Path Software, a privately held e-commerce software company located in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, since 2011. From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Visca was chief technology officer at Business Objects SA, an enterprise software company specializing in business intelligence. When Business Objects was acquired by SAP in 2007, Mr. Visca transitioned to chief technology officer for the SAP technology development group until 2010. Previously, Mr. Visca held a number of leadership positions within Infowave Software Inc., including member of the office of the president, chief technology officer and vice-president of engineering. Mr. Visca graduated with honours from the University of Western Ontario with a bachelor of science in computer science.

Gerhard Watzinger Mr. Gerhard Watzinger has been appointed as Director of Absolute Software Corporation., with effect from 9 December 2014. He served as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President at McAfee, where he was responsible for guiding McAfee's global business strategy and development. Prior to McAfee, he was Chief Executive Officer of SafeBoot (acquired by McAfee in 2007), a leading enterprise security software vendor for data encryption, user authentication and endpoint security. Under his leadership, Gerhard grew SafeBoot from a small, owner-operated company to an internationally recognized IT security firm with Fortune 500 customers in more than 70 countries. He serves on a number of boards, including Chairman of Crowdstrike, a global provider of security technology and services.

J. Ian Giffen Mr. J. Ian Giffen serves as an Independent Director of Absolute Software Corp. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee. His principal occupation is as an advisor and/or director to technology companies and investment funds. His current director positions include RuggedCom Inc. and Mosaid Inc. Since 1996, Ian has advised a number of private venture investment funds and has served on the boards of a number of public and private companies including Macromedia, Inc. (from 1997 - 2005 until it was sold to Adobe Systems Inc.), The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Certicom Inc., DPS Inc., MGI Software Inc., MKS Inc., Delano Technology Inc., Financial Models Inc., 724 solutions Inc., Sierra Systems Group Inc., Open Text Corporation Inc., Algorithmics Inc. and Changepoint Inc. Ian is a Chartered Accountant with a designation in Corporate Finance.

Gregory Monahan Mr. Gregory R. Monahan is Independent Director of Absolute Software Corporation. Mr. Monahan is currently a director of Cott Corporation, SAExploration Holdings Inc. and COM DEV International Ltd.