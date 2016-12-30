Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

Name Description

Narotam Sekhsaria Mr. Narotam S. Sekhsaria serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Ambuja Cements Limited. He is a doyen of the Indian Cement Industry and one of the most respected business personalities in India. He introduced new standards in manufacturing, management, marketing efficiency and corporate social responsibility to an industry he helped transform. A first generation industrialist, Mr. Sekhsaria obtained his Bachelor’s in Chemical Engineering with honours and distinction from the University of Bombay. As the Principal Founder-Promoter of Ambuja Cement, he was the Chief Executive & Managing Director of the Company from its inception in April 1983, until January 2006. Mr. Sekhsaria relinquished the post of Managing Director and was appointed as the Non-executive Vice Chairman when management control of the Company was transferred to Holcim. In September 2009, he was appointed as the Non-executive Chairman after Mr. Suresh Neotia relinquished the post of Chairman. Mr. Sekhsaria built Ambuja Cement into the most efficient and profitable cement company in India. He created and developed a result-oriented management team, and an extraordinary business model for the Company that centred on continually fine-tuning efficiencies and upgrading facilities to meet increased competition and growing challenges in the Cement Industry. Mr. Sekhsaria redefined industry practices by turning cement from a commodity into a brand, bringing cement plants closer to cement markets and linking plants to lucrative coastal markets by setting up ports and a fleet of bulk cement ships for the first time in India. During his tenure, the Company grew from a 0.7 million tonne capacity to 15 million tonnes, from a market capitalisation of ` 18 crores to ` 14,000 crores, and from a single location, to a pan-India Company which set new benchmarks for the cement industry.

Ajay Kapur Mr. Ajay A. Kapur serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mr. Kapur holds an Economics degree from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a Masters in Management with marketing specialisation. He is an alumnus of the Wharton Advanced Management Program, Wharton Business School, USA. Following a stint with Citibank’s consumer banking business, Mr. Kapur joined Ambuja Cement in 1993 as the Executive Assistant to the then Managing Director and Founder, Mr. N.S. Sekhsaria. From there, he moved on as the Marketing Head for West & South region (2001-07). As National Head – Marketing and Commercial Services (2007-09), he was simultaneously inducted into the Executive Committee of the company. In 2009, he was appointed Business Head (West & South region) and in May, 2012, was made CEO of the company. Soon after, he was made Deputy Managing Director & CEO on 1st August, 2013; and then Managing Director & CEO on 25th April, 2014. Mr. Kapur’s close relationship with the cement industry extends over two decades. Known for his hands-on and performance-oriented work ethics, Mr. Kapur is credited with initiating several operational excellence programmes and evolving the company’s focus on sustainability and safety. He is the Chairman of the CII-Cement Industry Division and Member of National Council of CII. He is also in the Board of Governors of National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB). Mr. Kapur joined the Board in July, 2013. He is a member on the CSR Committee, Risk Management Committee, Compliance Committee, Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee and a Permanent Invitee on Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Suresh Joshi Mr. Suresh Joshi serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective February 01, 2016. He is Regional Controller - South East Asia of LafargeHolcim group based at Zurich.

Christof Haessig Mr. Christof Haessig serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director - Representing LafargeHolcim Ltd, of the Company. Mr. Hassig is a Swiss national and a professional banker with Masters in Banking and the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He is currently the Head of the Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions function at LafargeHolcim Ltd. Before joining the erstwhile Holcim Ltd., Mr. Hassig worked for over twenty five years at UBS in different functions including global relationship manager and investment banker. In erstwhile Holcim, he has worked in corporate finance & treasury functions for over fifteen years. In 2013, he took over the additional responsibility as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. Mr. Hassig joined the Board in December, 2015.

Martin Kreigner Mr. Martin Kreigner serves as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Representing LafargeHolcim Ltd., of the Company, with effect from February 11, 2016. Mr. Martin Kriegner is an Austrian national and has joined the Executive Committee of the LafargeHolcim Group in August 2016 and is responsible for India and South East Asia. He is a graduate from Vienna University with a Doctorate in Law and obtained an MBA at the University of Economics in Vienna. Mr. Kriegner joined Lafarge in 1990 and became the CEO of Lafarge Perlmooser AG, Austria in 1998. He moved to India as CEO of the Lafarge‘s Cement operations in 2002 and later served as Regional President Cement for Asia, based in Kuala Lumpur. In 2012, he was appointed CEO of Lafarge India for the Cement, RMX and Aggregates. In July 2015, he became Area Manager Central Europe for LafargeHolcim operations and was appointed Head of India effective March 1, 2016. Mr. Kriegner joined the Board in February, 2016. He is a member on the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee.

Usha Sangwan Ms. Usha Sangwan is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Institutional Nominee of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Ms. Usha Sangwan, is the first ever woman Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India and a Member of its Executive Committee, Risk Management Committee, Investment Committee and Policyholder Protection Committee. She is a Post Graduate in Economics, Post Graduate Diploma holder in Human Resource Management and Licentiate from Insurance Institute of India. She joined LIC as Direct Recruit Officer in 1981. Ms. Sangwan is the Board Member of General Insurance Corporation of India, LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., BSE Ltd., LIC (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., LIC (Lanka) Ltd., LIC (Nepal) Ltd., LICHFL AMC Ltd., LIC Card Services Ltd., and LIC Pension Fund Ltd., Member of Governing Council of National Insurance Academy, Member on the Board of Education of Insurance Institute of India, a Trustee of LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, Chairman of Trust - LIC of India (Regular Part-time employees) Pension Fund. She has worked in almost all core areas of life insurance including Marketing, Personnel, Operations, Housing Finance, Group Business, Direct Marketing, International Operations, Corporate Communications, Investment-Risk Management and Research, Investment - Monitoring & Accounts, Customer Relationship, New Business and Reinsurance, Corporate Planning, Estate, Office Services, Health Insurance and HRD. Ms. Sangwan joined the Board in April, 2014.

B. Taparia Mr. B. L. Taparia serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mr. Taparia is a Commerce and Law graduate and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He possesses more than 41 years of working experience in the fields of Legal, Secretarial, Finance, Taxation, Procurement, Internal Audit, HR, Health & Safety, and Sustainability. He joined the Company in the year 1983 as Deputy Company Secretary. After working at different positions in the Company, he was promoted as the Whole-time Director in the year 1999, the position which he served till 2009. Throughout his career in Ambuja Cement, he was member of the Core Management Committee responsible for the growth of the Company. Mr. Taparia superannuated from the Company in July, 2012. Mr. Taparia re-joined the Board in September, 2012. He is a member on the Stakeholders Relationship Committee, CSR Committee and Compliance Committee. He is a permanent invitee at the Audit Committee meeting.

Rajendra Chitale Shri. Rajendra Prabhakar Chitale serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mr. Chitale, an eminent Chartered Accountant and a Law Graduate, is the Managing Partner of M/s. Chitale & Associates, a leading boutique international structuring, tax and legal advisory firm and of M/s M. P. Chitale & Co., a reputed chartered accountancy firm. He has served as a member of the Insurance Advisory Committee of the Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India, the Company Law Advisory Committee, Government of India, the Takeover Panel of the Securities & Exchange Board of India, the Advisory Committee on Regulations of the Competition Commission of India, and the Maharashtra Board for Restructuring of State Enterprises, Government of Maharashtra. He has served on the Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Unit Trust of India, Small Industries Development Bank of India, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. He is on the Board of several large corporates. Mr. Chitale joined the Board in July, 2002. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Risk Management Committee and the member of the CSR Committee.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami, Ph.D., serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Dr. Goswami, a professional economist, did his Master’s in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and his D. Phil (Ph.D.) from Oxford University. He taught and researched economics for 20 years at various reputed universities in India and abroad. During a career spanning over three decades, he has been associated as a member or advisor to several Government committees and international organizations like the World Bank, the OECD, the IMF and the ADB. He also served as the Editor of Business India, one of India’s prestigious business magazines and as the Chief Economist of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Dr. Goswami is the Founder and Executive Chairman of CERG Advisory Pvt. Ltd., which is engaged in corporate advisory and consulting services for companies in India and abroad. He also serves on the Board of several large corporations. Dr. Goswami joined the Board in July, 2006. He is a member on Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee and the Compliance Committee.

Shailesh Haribhakti Shri. Shailesh V. Haribhakti serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti is the Founder & Chief Mentor of Baker Tilly DHC Pvt. Ltd. and of Haribhakti & Co. LLP (Chartered Accountants); Chairman, New Haribhakti Business Services LLP & Chairman, Mentorcap Management Pvt. Ltd. Evolving from a background in Audit, Tax and Consulting, he now seeks to create enduring value for Companies and organizations he is involved by being a deeply engaged Independent Director. His strong belief is that good Governance creates a sustainable competitive advantage. He is a strong supporter of a clean and green environment and is pioneering the concept of ‘innovating to zero’ in the social context. He is currently Chairman of the National Pension Scheme Trust and a Member of Pension Advisory Committee (PAC) of Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA). He serves on several large Boards of Multinational and Indian Companies and ‘Not for Profit’ organizations. He is also a member of several Advisory Boards. He has participated in creating Indian Multinationals in the services sector. His passion for teaching, writing and public speaking have made him an associate with IIMA, many management institutions and several industry & professional forums. He has led BMA, IIA (Mumbai), ICAI (WIRC), IMC, FPSB and Rotary Club of Bombay over the last several decades. For two years he served on the Standards Advisory Council of the IASB in London. Mr. Haribhakti joined the Board in May, 2006. He is the member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and the Compliance Committee.

Haigreve Khaitan Mr. Haigreve Khaitan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ambuja Cements Ltd. Mr. Khaitan is a law graduate and is a Partner at Khaitan & Co, one of India’s oldest full service law firms. He started his career in litigation and over the years has been involved in many noteworthy Mergers & Acquisitions and private equity transactions, as well as project finance transactions. He has rich experience in all aspects of Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Restructuring, Demergers, Spin- offs, Sale of Assets, Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures and Collaborations. He advises a range of large Indian conglomerates and multinational clients in various business sectors including infrastructure, power, telecom, automobiles, steel, software and information technology, retail, etc. He has been recommended by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR 1000 as one of the leading lawyers in India. He is on the Board of some of the large public listed companies. Mr. Khaitan joined the Board in July, 2012. He is the Chairman of the Compliance Committee and the member on the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee.