Edition:
United States

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co SAE (ABUK.CA)

ABUK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

184.99EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.41 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
£186.40
Open
£183.41
Day's High
£187.35
Day's Low
£183.00
Volume
35,654
Avg. Vol
59,939
52-wk High
£200.00
52-wk Low
£63.33

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Saad Hasan

2012 Chairman of the Board and Managing Director, representing Egyptian National Petroleum Corporation

Said Zamzam

Head of Financial Sectors

Ali Dawoud

Head of Finance, Investment Sector and Investor Relations Manager

Mohammed Mohammed

Accounting and Budget Director

Mahmoud Roshdi

Administration and Human Resources Manager

Hamdi Abdelhamid

Marketing Manager

Majdi Abdul Razaq

Director of Investor Relations

Ashraf Abdelbaki

Production Manager

Eslam Adel

Imports Manager

Nadia Hasanein

2011 Head of Purchase and Store Sectors

Fathy Mattar

Head of Legal Affairs

Mohammad Shouman

2014 Member of the Board, representing Nasir Social Bank

Essam Abdul Aziz

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Misr Insurance Company

Ihab Abdul Aziz

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation

Majdi Abdul Hay

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing National Investment Bank

Madiha Al Rafei

2012 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Ahli Capital Holding

Ahmad Falah

2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing The Employees Shareholders Union

Mohammed Hasan

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing National Investment Bank

Ismail Jabir

2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Industrial Development Authority

Abdul Hakeem Kulaib

Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing National Investment Bank
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Saad Hasan

Mr. Saad Ibrahim Abu Al Maati Hasan serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co, representing Egyptian National Petroleum Corporation since January 1, 2012. He holds a Degree in Chemistry.

Said Zamzam

Mr. Said Mohammed Zamzam serves as Head of Financial Sectors at Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co. He also serves as Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Ali Dawoud

Mr. Ali Abdul Mutalib Dawoud serves as Head of Finance, Investment Sector and Investor Relations Manager of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemical Industries Co. He is an Accountant.

Mohammed Mohammed

Mahmoud Roshdi

Hamdi Abdelhamid

Majdi Abdul Razaq

Ashraf Abdelbaki

Eslam Adel

Nadia Hasanein

Fathy Mattar

Mohammad Shouman

Essam Abdul Aziz

Ihab Abdul Aziz

Majdi Abdul Hay

Madiha Al Rafei

Ahmad Falah

Mohammed Hasan

Ismail Jabir

Abdul Hakeem Kulaib

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading