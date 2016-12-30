Air Canada (AC.TO)

Name Description

Vagn Soerensen Mr. Vagn Ove Soerensen is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a corporate director. Mr. Sørensen is Chairman of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Scandic Hotels Group AB and SSP Group plc, and serves as a director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. He also represents the private equity fund EQT in some of their portfolio companies. Mr. Sørensen was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Airlines Group from 2001 to 2006 and held various senior commercial positions with SAS Scandinavian Airlines System, including Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sørensen is the former Chairman of British Midland Ltd. and a former director of Lufthansa Cargo AG. He has also served as Chairman of the Association of European Airlines and a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Mr. Sørensen holds a Master of Science degree in Economics and Business Administration from Aarhus School of Business, University of Aarhus, Denmark

Calin Rovinescu Mr. Calin Rovinescu is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Air Canada. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada since April 1, 2009. Mr. Rovinescu was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy of Air Canada from 2000 to 2004, and also held the position of Chief Restructuring Officer during the airline’s 2003-2004 restructuring. From 2004 to 2009, Mr. Rovinescu was a Cofounder and Principal of Genuity Capital Markets, an independent investment bank. Prior to 2000, he was the Managing Partner of the law firm Stikeman Elliott in Montréal, where he practiced corporate law for over 20 years and was a member of the firm’s Partnership Board and Executive Committee. Mr. Rovinescu was Chair of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board from 2012 to 2016 and Chair of the International Air Transport Association in 2014-2015. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of BCE Inc. and of the Business Council of Canada. Mr. Rovinescu holds Bachelor of law degrees from the Université de Montréal and the University of Ottawa and was awarded Honorary Doctorates from both these universities, in addition to the John Molson School of Business (Concordia University) and Politehnica University of Bucharest. Mr. Rovinescu was named the 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa in November 2015. In 2016, Mr. Rovinescu was recognized as Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year.

Michael Rousseau Mr. Michael Stewart Rousseau is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Air Canada. He was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in October, 2007. In this role, he is responsible for Air Canada's overall financial strategic direction, including all aspects of financial reporting and planning, investor relations, treasury and controller's operations, taxation, pension administration and internal audit, as well as procurement and corporate real estate. Michael brings to Air Canada extensive senior executive experience from the consumer business sector. He most recently held executive positions including those of President, and before that Executive Vice-President and CFO with Canada's largest diversified general merchandise retailer, Hudson's Bay Company (HBC). While at HBC, he developed a comprehensive investor relations program, introduced an enhanced external and internal financial reporting process and improved the cost-effectiveness of the organization. Prior to Joining HBC in 2001, he held senior executive financial positions at other large, international corporations, including Moore Corporation in Chicago, Silcorp Limited and the UCS Group (a division of Imasco Limited). Michael holds a BBA degree from York University and has been a member of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants since 1983. He was named Canada's CFO of the Year™ for 2017 by Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), PwC Canada and Robert Half.

Benjamin Smith Mr. Benjamin M. Smith is President - Passenger Airlines of Air Canada since August 2014. In this role he is responsible for the overall commercial and operational strategy, as well as the financial performance of Air Canada. He has executive oversight of the airline's customer service, revenue, and operational departments. Ben is the visionary behind Air Canada's strategic and diversified global network expansion to more than 200 destinations on six continents with a fleet of over 350 aircraft. He is also the lead architect behind fully developing Toronto Pearson as Air Canada's primary global hub, in addition to Vancouver as a premier gateway to Asia Pacific and Montreal as a gateway to French international markets, where the airline's global network is fully integrated to its extensive domestic and American transborder networks. Under Ben's leadership, Air Canada Rouge, the lower-cost airline that competes effectively in the leisure market worldwide, was launched. He was chief negotiator during the airline's labour negotiations with the two unions representing pilots and flight attendants, which culminated in landmark ten-year agreements with both groups. Moreover, Ben led the commercial analysis which concluded in the decision to purchase the technologically advanced Bombardier C Series aircraft, which will further strengthen Air Canada's global competitive position. Ben has been a member of Air Canada's Executive Committee since 2007, and his previous executive positions at Air Canada include Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Vice President-Network Planning, and President & CEO, Air Canada Vacations. Ben began his airline career when he joined Air Ontario, one of Jazz Aviation LP's predecessor regional airlines, as a Customer Sales and Service agent in 1990. He left Air Ontario in 1993 to open a retail corporate travel agency which he owned and operated for eight years.

Klaus Goersch Mr. Klaus Goersch is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Air Canada since October 1, 2012. Mr. Goersch has 25 years experience in the airline industry in both senior management and as a commercial pilot. He joins Air Canada from Air Tran Airways where he held the position of Executive Vice-President of Operations and Customer Service. In this role he had responsibility for all the airline's operating functions and over the past year, oversaw the operational merger of AirTran Airways into Southwest Airlines which created the world's low cost carrier. Prior to joining AirTran Airways in 1996, Mr. Goersch worked for Mesaba Airlines as Director of Corporate Training. In addition to being a qualified pilot, Mr. Goersch holds a Master of Aeronautical Science degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida.

Lucie Guillemette Ms. Lucie Guillemette is Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the company since January, 2017, with overall responsibility for all of Air Canada's commercial strategies to support the airline's business objectives and continued drive towards sustained profitability. She has oversight for optimizing all commercial activities for the airline and its regional partners including network planning and management, revenue performance, marketing, branding, sales and distribution activities worldwide. Lucie has been a member of Air Canada's executive team since 2008 when she was appointed Vice President, Revenue Management. In May 2015, she became Senior Vice President, Revenue Optimization, with responsibility for yield management, overall pricing strategies and simplification activities, and global sales and distribution activities. Lucie began her career at Air Canada in 1987 as a Customer Service and Sales Agent. She subsequently joined the Passenger Marketing division in 1989, holding various positions in pricing, inventory control, product management and was appointed Director, International Products in 2000. She has since held a number of senior marketing and commercial positions including General Manager, Aeroplan Call Center Operations, and Senior Director, Network Management. Lucie was also Senior Director, Human Resources, where she had overall responsibility for the airline's employee services programs, comprising talent and performance management, recruitment and human resource services implementation, employee recognition, linguistics and diversity. Lucie holds a Certificate in Public Relations from the Universite de Montreal, and Certificates in Management and in Airline Transportation, both from McGill University. She has also completed the "Programme de perfectionnement des Cadres" from the International Centre for Research and Studies in Management (CIREM-HEC Montreal).

Lise Fournel Ms. Lise Fournel is Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Air Canada. She was an executive officer of Air Canada when it filed for protection under the CCAA on April 1, 2003.

Marcel Forget Mr. Marcel Forget is Senior Vice President - Commercial Strategy of the Company. He was Vice President - Network Planning of Air Canada. Mr. Forget was a consultant from 2007 to 2009 and Senior Director, Network Planning, Air Canada from 2005 to 2006.

Kevin Howlet Mr. Kevin C. Howlett is Senior Vice President - Regional Markets and Government Relations of Air Canada. In this role, Kevin has overall responsibility for the strategic direction of Air Canada’s regional operations and the relationship with current and future regional carriers operating on Air Canada’s behalf. Additionally, Kevin has oversight for all relationships between the airline and federal, provincial and municipal governments, and he also works to strengthen the airline’s North American regional business and community relationships. Based in Vancouver, BC, Kevin is Air Canada’s senior executive in western Canada. Since 2013, Kevin held the role of Senior Vice President, Regional Markets. Previously, he had been Senior Vice President, Employee Relations, responsible for the human resource and labour relations functions at the airline, including strategic support to the business units, organizational alignment and strategy, talent management, recruitment programs, employee and occupational health services, employee development, and total rewards, including pensions and benefits. With more than 35 years of related experience in the airline industry, Kevin also had responsibility for liaising with all unions representing 85% of Air Canada's workforce. Prior to joining Air Canada, he held the position of Vice President, Labour Relations with Jazz Aviation. In addition he held the title of Vice President, Labour Relations & Human Resources at Canadian Airlines International. Educated at the University of Prince Edward Island and at Dalhousie University, Kevin holds the CHRP (Certified Human Resource Professional) designation. He is on the Board of Directors for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), the BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre Foundation, and the Human Resources Management Association. Kevin is also a member of ACELD International Advisory Council (Africa Canada 2013 Emerging Leaders Dialogue) and he holds the Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D) from th

Amos Kazzaz Mr. Amos S. Kazzaz is Senior Vice President - Financial Planning and Analysis of the Company since May, 2010. In this role, he is responsible for planning, cost reduction initiatives and financial support to all Air Canada branches. Amos brings to Air Canada extensive senior executive experience from the airline and transportation sector. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer at ZAP, a transportation company focussed on the development and distribution of electric cars. Previously, Amos had a 24-year career at United Airlines, where he had held a number of executive positions including that of Vice President, Cost Management and Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, as well as leading a number of United’s divisions. Amos holds an MBA in Finance from The University of Denver and a B.A. in International Affairs from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Craig Landry Mr. Craig Landry is Senior Vice President - Revenue Optimization of the Company since February, 2017. In supporting the airline’s business objectives and corporate priorities of revenue growth and sustained profitability, Craig has global oversight for all strategies and activities in yield management, pricing, sales, product distribution, as well as overall management of Air Canada Vacations, the airline’s worldwide tour operator. He was previously President, Air Canada Leisure Group with overall responsibility for the airline’s global leisure business comprising the leisure airline Air Canada Rouge which flies to popular vacation destinations worldwide, and Air Canada Vacations which offers inclusive holiday travel packages featuring hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, excursions and car rentals. A member of Air Canada’s executive team since 2010, Craig was appointed Vice President, Marketing at that time, and had responsibility for developing and marketing the airline’s overall product and brand. He also had oversight for eCommerce, product design, brand management, advertising, marketing communications, digital marketing, social media, sponsorships, loyalty, partner marketing, customer relationship management, marketing analytics, and new product development. Craig began his airline career at Air Canada in 1994 where he held a variety of positions primarily in pricing, yield management and network planning. He subsequently moved to Aeroplan in 2003 where he held the roles of Senior Vice President, Commercial for Aeroplan Canada, as well as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for Groupe Aeroplan. During his time at Aeroplan, he was responsible for the strategic design and execution of the loyalty company's commercial plan. Craig was also one of the founding executives that led Aeroplan through its IPO in 2005. Craig holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Music, both from McGill University in Montreal.

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Ms. Arielle Meloul-Wechsler is Senior Vice President - People and Culture of Air Canada since May 2017 with overall leadership for human resources, labour relations, customer service training, employee communications and culture change initiatives across the company as Air Canada continues pursuing its goal of becoming a Global Champion. Under Arielle's leadership, Air Canada has been named for several consecutive years, among Canada's Top 100 Employers, among Montreal's Top Employers, one of Canada's Top Diversity Employers, in addition to being named one of the Top 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures in Canada. She is also Air Canada's Champion of Official Languages, proudly focusing on the airline's commitment and efforts in offering the greatest range of services in both of Canada's official languages, A member of Air Canada's executive team since September 2013, Arielle was previously Vice President, Human Resources where she had oversight for all aspects of Human Resources worldwide. Prior to being appointed Vice President, she was Senior Director, Human Resources, a role held since July 2011. Before her work in Human Resources, Arielle was Assistant General Counsel and Director of Legal Services at Air Canada, where her practice groups included advising the airline on corporate financing transactions, reorganization or M&A transactions, business outsourcing arrangements, information technology, strategic purchasing and intellectual property. In 2005, she was seconded to Aeroplan where she led the external legal team through Aeroplan's initial public offering. She practiced law at Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg prior to joining Air Canada. Arielle holds a Civil Law degree from the Universite de Montreal, a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from McGill University and has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1993. Arielle was elected President of the exclusive global HR leaders network Airline People Director's Council (APDC) in March, 2017.

David Shapiro Mr. David J. Shapiro is a Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of Air Canada. He leads the Legal and Claims Departments, directing and overseeing the corporation’s legal strategies, services, and activities, and is responsible for its compliance. After practicing at a major Canadian international law firm, advising a variety of institutional and entrepreneurial clients in international trade, finance, corporate, commercial and real estate matters, David joined the airline in 1997, responsible for aircraft finance and leasing transactions. In that role, he was involved in restructuring aircraft related debt and lease obligations of Canadian Airlines International and its subsequent corporate reorganization and amalgamation with Air Canada. As Assistant General Counsel, he played an integral role in a variety of aspects of Air Canada’s restructuring under CCAA in 2003-2004. David was named to the executive team when he was appointed Vice President & General Counsel in 2004. He served as a Canadian delegate to the Unidroit – ICAO Joint Sessions for the Cape Town Convention recently proclaimed into force in Canada, was invited to serve as a delegate at the diplomatic conferences in South Africa (2001) and appeared before Canadian Parliamentary committees on Bill C-4. David holds a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University, an LL.M. in international law from Harvard Law School as well as common (J.D.) and civil law (LL.B) degrees from Osgoode Hall Law School and the Université de Montréal, respectively.

Catherine Dyer Ms. Catherine Dyer is Chief Information Officer of the Company. Ms. Dyer comes to Air Canada from Enbridge Inc. where she most recently held the role of chief information officer and prior to that, vice president, information technology. She also previously held a number of senior management positions, including vice president, distribution at WestJet Airlines Ltd., and director of sales, communications, at Telus corporation.

James Tabor Mr. James Tabor is Vice President - System Operations Control of Air Canada since May 8, 2013. He was Senior Operations Advisor for AirTran Airways from 2012 to 2013 (during the transition to Southwest Airlines) and Vice President, Operations of AirTran Airways from 2005 to 2012. In this role, he has overall responsibility for ensuring the most effective and efficient day-of-flight operating schedule, while ensuring that all operating plans support Air Canada's corporate priorities concerning safety, customer service and profitability. Prior to joining Air Canada, Jim was Vice President, Operations at Florida-based Air Tran Airways, where he had oversight for day-to-day operations including dispatch, aircraft routing, passenger movement, crew planning and scheduling and operational analysis.

Chris Isford Mr. Chris Isford is Vice President, Controller of Air Canada. He was appointed Controller for Air Canada in October 2006, responsible for the airline’s financial reporting. Mr. Isford previously held the position of Senior Director, Financial Reporting with Air Canada and has been involved with numerous of the airline’s financing transactions over the years. Prior to joining Air Canada in 2000, Mr. Isford had been with a major accounting firm as a manager of audit services. Mr. Isford holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Hons.) from the University of Manitoba and is a Chartered Accountant.

Duncan Bureau Mr. Duncan Bureau is a Vice President - Global Sales of Air Canada since 9 June 2014. He was appointed Vice President, Global Sales in June 2014. In this key strategic role, Duncan is responsible for the airline’s revenue generated across all sales channels from all global points of sale, and sales distribution strategies worldwide. Prior to joining Air Canada, Duncan was Senior Vice-President, Global Sales and Distribution at Malaysia Airlines, a role held since June 2012. At Malaysia Airlines, he was responsible for the airline’s strategic direction in sales, distribution and tour operator divisions, developing sales distribution and channel strategies, and managing international destination sales, marketing and operations. He previously held senior leadership positions at WestJet in sales, business development, distribution, and at Canadian Airlines in revenue management, network planning, financial reporting, annual budget and strategic planning, Duncan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from The University of Lethbridge in Alberta.

Eddy Doyle Mr. Eddy (Ed) Doyle is Vice President - Flight Operations of the Company. He was appointed Vice President, Flight Operations in February, 2016. In this role, Ed has overall responsibility for all aspects of safe flying operations across Air Canada’s mainline fleet, including oversight for pilot hiring, training and qualification programs, professional standards of flying, flight safety and technical programs, and dispatch operations, as well as liaison with Transport Canada and the international regulatory agencies in the worldwide jurisdictions to which Air Canada operates. He is also the airline’s designated Operations Manager, responsible to the Minister of Transport for the management of the government-issued Air Operator Certificate, which authorizes Air Canada to conduct flight operations. Ed joined Air Canada in 1989. He has flown a variety of aircraft types, and has held several management positions including that of Chief Flying Instructor; Chief Pilot; Director, Flying Operations and most recently, Managing Director, Flight Operations. He started his flying career in the Canadian Air Force. Ed holds a certificate in Management from Acadia University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics, and a Master of Business Administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is currently fully qualified as Captain on the A330.

Yves Dufresne Mr. Yves Dufresne is Vice President - Alliances and Regulatory Affairs of Air Canada. Mr. Dufresne was Senior Director, Bilaterals and International Regulatory Affairs, Air Canada from 1999 to 2004.

Mark Galardo Mr. Mark Galardo is Vice President - Network Planning of the company since January, 2017. In this role, he is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of profitable network planning for all Air Canada carriers including Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge, as well as for all carriers operating under the Air Canada Express brand including Jazz Aviation LP, Sky Regional, Air Georgian and Evas Air, to realize Air Canada's global growth strategies which are a cornerstone of the airline's long term sustainability objectives. Mark was previously Senior Director, Network Planning, where he and his team were behind the airline's successful global and profitable expansion. He was part of the team which concluded the 2016 decision to purchase the technologically leading Bombardier C Series aircraft as part of Air Canada mainline's ongoing fleet renewal. Mark has also worked in other areas of commercial airline management, including in revenue management, scheduling, network planning, fleet planning and joint ventures. Mark holds an Executive MBA from Concordia University.

John MacLeod Mr. John Alec MacLeod is Vice President - Commercial Strategy of the company since March, 2017, with overall responsibility for delivering the commercial aspect for the airline's objectives in revenue performance and customer experience, including ensuring the successful launch of all new routes in Air Canada's global expansion. Prior to joining Air Canada, John was Senior Vice President, Planning, Sales, Revenue Management and eCommerce at Virgin America. With over 25 years of experience leading commercial, revenue, network, corporate development and alliance teams, he has held various executive positions at international and North American airlines. John holds an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Leslie Quinton Ms. Leslie Quinton is Vice President - Corporate Communications of the Company. She was named Vice President, Corporate Communications in May 2016. In this role, she has oversight for all aspects of Air Canada's corporate and employee communications, corporate image and positioning, social media, and the airline's Corporate Sustainability Report. She also leads Air Canada's community investment programs focused mainly on the well-being of children and youth with management oversight for the Air Canada Foundation. Leslie is involved in several non-profit organizations including MedicAlert and Girl Guides of Canada as a board member and as a volunteer. She is a frequent guest speaker and lecturer at business conferences and universities, as well as having been a guest newspaper, web and radio contributor, and she has won multiple awards for communications and philanthropic leadership. Leslie studied humanities at Concordia University.

Renee Smith-Valade Ms. Renee Smith-Valade is Vice President - In-Flight Service of the Company since December 2015, with overall leadership for the airline’s 6,500 flight attendant safety professionals and customer experience ambassadors onboard every Air Canada flight. Since April, 2015, Renee was Vice President, Customer Experience where she had multi-disciplinary responsibilities for the successful delivery of Air Canada’s enhanced customer service standards across all customer touch points with direct responsibility for the airline’s Call Centres, Customer Relations offices and Concierge teams worldwide. Renee was previously Vice President, Customer Experience at Air Canada’s subsidiary Air Canada rouge where she played a key leadership role in the leisure airline’s successful planning, start-up and initial two years of operations. She has held executive positions in communications and customer care at BC Hydro and at VANOC, the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, as well as several senior positions in Government Relations and Corporate Communications at Air Canada and at Canadian Airlines. Renee studied in the Bachelor of Arts program in English and French at the University of Alberta, and she has also completed independent coursework through McGill’s Executive Development Program.

Mark Southern Mr. Mark D. Southern is Vice President, Airports - North America of the company since November, 2016. In this role, Mark has overall responsibility for the strategic direction and leadership of Air Canada’s airport products and services delivered by Air Canada, Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express. He also has oversight of Air Canada’s Concierge program that offers priority and premium ground services to the airline’s most frequent customers at more than 40 airports worldwide. Mark has spent most of his career with Air Canada where he held a number of positions from frontline employee, aircraft scheduling, operations planning and progressive senior management positions. In 2005, Mark left Air Canada and joined the internationally acclaimed Rocky Mountaineer Vacations as Vice President, Guest Services, where he was responsible for service standards, service delivery staff, facilities, procurement and the sales centre. When Mark re-joined Air Canada in 2009, he held senior leadership roles within the airline’s airport operations, most recently as Managing Director, Airports – North America. In this role he was instrumental in streamlining processes to improve the customer experience during a period of unprecedented growth. Mark studied Business Administration at Red River College in Winnipeg, MB.

Richard Steer Mr. Richard Steer is Vice President - Air Canada Maintenance and Engineering of the Company since January 1, 2016. In this role, he is the designated “Person Responsible for Maintenance” (PRM) and accountable for Air Canada’s approved maintenance organization (AMO) certificate under Transport Canada’s Canadian Aviation Regulations. Rich provides strategic oversight for all of Air Canada’s aircraft maintenance, engineering and associated support activities worldwide with leadership for all aspects of the maintenance of the airline’s aircraft including line maintenance, maintenance control, logistics, maintenance training, engines and airframe maintenance, engineering, materials and component vendor management and regulatory compliance to ensure that all work planned and completed is in accordance to aircraft manufacturers’, Air Canada’s and Transport Canada requirements. Rich also provides leadership to all administrative and technical activities for the more than 200 aircraft in the airline’s fleet including planning, execution and support to the Maintenance Division. He was previously Vice President, Line Maintenance, a role held since January 1, 2015. Rich joined Air Canada in 2013 as Managing Director, Air Canada Maintenance Operations where he successfully reorganized the Maintenance Planning organization which led to enhancing the airline’s operational performance. He was responsible for spearheading the Boeing 787 Dreamliner new fleet introduction placing Air Canada as the industry leader in 787 Dreamliner operational performance, as well as facilitating the mechanical requirements for growth of the Air Canada rouge fleet and overseeing installation of wi-fi on Air Canada’s narrow body fleet. An airline maintenance professional for over 30 years, Rich began his aviation career as a Junior Mechanic for Delta Air Lines, where he continuously held progressively and more responsible roles right up to Director, Line Maintenance Worldwide with a fleet of over 550 aircraft. In 2005.

Lise-Marie Turpin Ms. Lise-Marie Turpin is Vice President - Cargo of Air Canada since March 1, 2012. Ms. Turpin was Managing Director of Air Canada Cargo from 2008 to 2012.

Carolyn Hadrovic Ms. Carolyn M. Hadrovic is Corporate Secretary of Air Canada. She was appointed Corporate Secretary of Air Canada in February 2006. Carolyn joined Air Canada in 1992 and has held various positions including Senior Counsel, Regulatory and International Law and Counsel, Commercial Law. She has been involved in a wide range of commercial transactions and regulatory matters including joint ventures and marketing alliances, competition law issues, airline licensing and certification, and bilateral air services agreements. From 2005 to 2012, she served as Corporate Secretary of ACE Aviation Holdings Inc. (the former parent company of Air Canada) and its subsidiaries, Aeroplan and Air Canada Jazz. She has also served as the Chair of the Legal Committee of the Air Transport Association of Canada and previously represented Air Canada on the Star Alliance Legal Working Group as well as the Legal Advisory Council of the International Air Transport Association. Carolyn is the recipient of the 2001 Distinguished Alumna award from the University of British Columbia in recognition of her achievements in the field of transportation. She has been recognized as one of Canada’s women leaders in aviation by Transport Canada in 2015. She has authored papers on international air law and global airline alliances. Carolyn is a graduate of Dalhousie Law School, and she holds a Master of Laws degree in international business law and a Certificate in Air and Space Law from the University of London. She also has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Christie Clark Mr. Christie J.B. Clark is Independent Director of Air Canada., since June 27, 2013. He is a corporate director. Mr. Clark is a director of Loblaw Companies Limited, Hydro One Inc. and Hydro One Limited, and a trustee of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. From 2005 to 2011, Mr. Clark was Chief Executive Officer and the senior partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Prior to being elected as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Clark was a National Managing Partner and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Clark is a member of the Board of the Canadian Olympic Committee and a member of the Advisory Council of the Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business at Queen’s University. Mr. Clark has served as a director of Brookfield Office Properties Inc. and IGM Financial Inc. Mr. Clark graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and the University of Toronto with a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant.

Michael Green Mr. Michael M. Green is Independent Director of Air Canada. He is Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tenex Capital Management, a private investment firm. Mr. Green has a multiindustry investment and operations background in aerospace, transportation, telecommunications and software systems. Mr. Green was a Managing Director of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. from 2004 to 2009. From 1999 to 2004, Mr. Green was the Managing Partner of TenX Capital Partners and joined Cerberus in 2004 when Cerberus acquired certain portfolio companies from TenX. Previously, Mr. Green was Chief Executive Officer of Trispan Solutions and Naviant Technology. Mr. Green began his career at General Electric Company where he worked in several operating departments and held positions in engineering, manufacturing, sales, marketing and general management. Mr. Green holds a dual Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Physics from State University of New York, Buffalo and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Jean Huot Mr. Jean Marc Huot is Independent Director of Air Canada. He is a partner with the Canadian law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP. His practice is focused primarily in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and securities law matters. From 2001 to 2011, Mr. Huot was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Autorité des marchés financiers and, from 1998 to 2014, co-chair of Stikeman Elliott LLP’s national Securities Law Group. Mr. Huot holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Law degree from Laval University.

Joseph Leonard Mr. Joseph B. Leonard is Independent Director of Air Canada. He is a corporate director. Mr. Leonard served as the interim Chief Executive Officer of Walter Energy, Inc. from 2010 to 2011 and Chairman of AirTran Holdings, Inc. from 1999 to 2008 and Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2007. Mr. Leonard was also President and Chief Executive Officer of AlliedSignal’s Aerospace marketing, sales and service organization and previously held various senior management positions with Northwest Airlines, Eastern Airlines and American Airlines. Mr. Leonard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Auburn University.

Madeleine Paquin Ms. Madeleine M. Paquin is Independent Director of the Company. She is President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Logistec Corporation, a North American marine and environmental services provider. She has held that position since January 1996. Ms. Paquin is a director of Signal Mutual Indemnity Association Ltd. and a member of the Marine Industry Forum and the Marine Transportation Advisory Council. Ms. Paquin is also a director and Vice President of CargoM, the Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, and is Co-Chair of its Working Group I – L&T Development Opportunities. Ms. Paquin has served as a director of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, Sun Life Financial Inc., Aéroports de Montréal, the Chamber of Marine Commerce, the Maritime Employers Association and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal. Ms. Paquin graduated from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario with an Honors in Business Administration and from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales, Université de Montréal, with a Graduate Diploma in Administrative Sciences.

Roy Romanow The Hon. Roy J. Romanow, QC, is Independent Director of Air Canada. He is a Senior Fellow in Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan. During his career in public office, Mr. Romanow served as Premier of Saskatchewan from 1991 until 2001. Mr. Romanow was previously Deputy Premier, Attorney General and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs. From 2001 to 2002, Mr. Romanow led the Royal Commission on the Future of Health Care in Canada, and from 2003 to 2008, he served on Canada’s Security Intelligence Review Committee. Mr. Romanow serves as Chancellor of the University of Saskatchewan. He is a Member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and an Officer of the Order of Canada. Mr. Romanow holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Saskatchewan. He is also the recipient of several honorary degrees.

Kathleen Taylor Ms. Kathleen P. Taylor is Independent Director of the company. Ms. Taylor is Chair of the Board of the Royal Bank of Canada and Chair of the Board of the SickKids Foundation and a member of the Hospital’s Board of Trustees. She is also a director of The Adecco Group and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Ms. Taylor is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts where, over her 24-year career in a variety of senior leadership roles, she was instrumental in building the firm’s global brand and its international portfolio of luxury properties. Ms. Taylor is also a member of the C.D. Howe Institute’s National Council and serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Schulich School of Business and on the Principal’s International Advisory Board of McGill University. Ms. Taylor is a member of the Order of Canada and has received Honorary Doctorates of Laws from York University and Trent University and an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Mount Saint Vincent University. Ms. Taylor earned a Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business, a law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from the University of Toronto.

Annette Verschuren Ms. Annette M. Verschuren is Independent Director of Air Canada. She is Chair and Chief Executive Officer of NRStor Inc., an energy storage development company. From 1996 to 2011, Ms. Verschuren served as President of The Home Depot Canada where she oversaw the company’s growth from 19 to 179 Canadian stores and led its entry into China. Prior to joining The Home Depot, Ms. Verschuren was President and co-owner of Michaels of Canada, a chain of arts and crafts stores. Previously, Ms. Verschuren was Vice President, Corporate Development of Imasco Ltd. and Executive Vice President of Canada Development Investment Corporation. Ms. Verschuren is a director of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and Saputo Inc. She serves as Chancellor of Cape Breton University and is a board member of numerous non-profit organizations including the CAMH Foundation, the Rideau Hall Foundation and MaRS Discovery District. In 2011, Ms. Verschuren was made an Officer of the Order of Canada for her contribution to the retail industry and corporate social responsibility. Ms. Verschuren holds honorary doctorate degrees from six universities including St. Francis Xavier University where she also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.