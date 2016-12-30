Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (ACKB.BR)

Name Description

Jan Suykens Mr. Jan Suykens has been Chairman of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since May 23, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. He gained Masters degree in Applied Economics from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA) in 1982 and a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University in 1984. Mr. Suykens worked for a number of years at Generale Bank in corporate and investment banking before joining the Company in 1990.

Luc Bertrand Mr. Luc J. Bertrand has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN N.V. since May 23, 2016. He served as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Executive Director of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. from 1990. He served as Executive Director of the Company between 1985 and 1990. He is Commercial Engineer and graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in 1974. He began his career at Bankers Trust, where he held the position of Vice-President and Regional Sales Manager, Northern Europe. He has been with Ackermans & van Haaren since 1986. He holds various mandates as Director both within and outside the Ackermans & van Haaren group. His mandates include being Chairman of the Board of Directors of CFE, DEME, and Sipef, and Director of Delen Private Bank, Bank J.Van Breda & C° and Atenor Group. Mr. Bertrand has also been Chairman of de Duve Institute and Middelheim Promotors. Member of the boards of several other non-profit organizations and public institutions such as KU Leuven, Voka, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Museum Mayer van den Bergh and Europalia. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company.

Tom Bamelis Mr. Tom Bamelis serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. After completing his Masters degree in Commercial Engineering (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, 1988), he went on to earn another Masters degree in Financial Management from Vlaamse Economische Hogeschool (VLEKHO) (1991). Mr. Bamelis then worked for Touche Ross (now Deloitte) and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert before joining the Company in 1999.

John-Eric Bertrand Mr. John-Eric Bertrand has been Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since July 1, 2015. He holds Masters degree in commercial engineering (Universite catholique de Louvain - 2001); Masters degree in International Management (Global Alliance in Management Education or CEMS - 2002); and an MBA degree (INSEAD - 2006). He worked as senior auditor at Deloitte and as senior consultant at Roland Berger. Since 2008 he has been with Ackermans & van Haaren.

Andre-Xavier Cooreman Mr. Andre-Xavier Cooreman serves as Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. He graduated from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven with a degree in Law (1987), from John Hopkins School for Advanced International Studies with a degree in International Relations (1998), and from Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) with a degree in Tax Management (1991). He worked for the International Development Law Institute (Course Assistant, Italy), Shell Group (Legal Counsel, The Netherlands), Fortis Bank (Corporate & Investment Banking), McKinsey & C° (Consultant) and Bank Degroof (Public Sector Manager). He joined the Company in 1997.

Piet Dejonghe Mr. Piet Dejonghe serves as Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. After earning a Masters degree in Law (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, 1989), he completed postgraduate studies in Management at KU Leuven (1990) and obtained a Masters of Business Administration at INSEAD (1993). Before joining the Company in 1995 he worked as lawyer for Loeff Claeys Verbeke and as consultant for Boston Consulting Group.

Koen Janssen Mr. Koen Janssen has been Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since April 1, 2012. He holds a degree in Electromechanical Civil Engineering (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, 1993) and completed a Masters of Business Administration at IEFSI of Universite Catholique de Lille (France, 1994). Mr. Janssen worked at Recticel, ING Investment Banking and ING Private Equity before joining Ackermans & van Haaren in 2001.

Piet Bevernage Mr. Piet Bevernage serves as Secretary General and Member of the Executive Committee of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V.. He earned a Masters degree in Law (Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, 1991) and an LLM from the University of Chicago Law School (1992). Mr. Bevernage initially worked as lawyer in the Corporate and M&A Department at Loeff Claeys Verbeke before moving to the Company in 1995.

Alexia Bertrand Ms. Alexia Bertrand has been Non-Executive Director of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since 2013. She holds Masters degree in law (Universite catholique de Louvain - 2002) and LL.M. degree (Harvard Law School - 2005). She works as an advisor at the office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs since 2012, and was appointed chef de cabinet for general policy on October 1, 2015. She regularly teaches courses in negotiation techniques. From 2002 to 2012, she worked as a lawyer specializing in financial and company law (with Clifford Chance and later with Linklaters). For part of that time, she was a teaching assistant at the Law Faculty of the Universite catholique de Louvain and research assistant at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. She is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Jacques Delen Mr. Jacques Delen has been Non-Executive Director at Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since May 23, 2016. He was Non-Executive Chairman of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. from May 23, 2011 until May 23, 2016. He served as Non-Executive Director of the Company between 1992 and May 23, 2011. He completed his studies as stockbroker in 1976. He has been Chairman of the board of directors of Delen Private Bank since July 1, 2014, Chairman of the board of directors of Ackermans & van Haaren from 2011 to 2016, Director of the listed agro-industrial group Sipef and of Bank J.Van Breda & C°. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Pierre Macharis Mr. Pierre Macharis has been Non-Executive Director at Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since May 23, 2016. He served as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company from 2004. He has been Chairman of the Company's Remuneration Committee since May 23, 2011, and is Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company. He completed a Master’s degree in Commercial and Financial Sciences (1986) and also earned a degree in Industrial Engineering with a specialization in automation (1983). He has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the listed VPK Packaging Group. Mr. Macharis is also Chairman of Cobelpa, the Association of Belgian Pulp, Paper and Boards Industries, and is Director at CEPI, the Confederation of European Paper Industries. Moreover, he is Member of the board of directors and of the executive committee of VBO.

Frederic van Haaren Mr. Frederic van Haaren has been Non-Executive Director of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since 1993. He is independent entrepreneur and alderman for public works for the municipality of Kapellen. He has been Director for various companies and associations: director at water-link and at Koepel van Vlaamse Bosgroepen, Chairman of the non-profit organization Consultatiebureau voor het Jonge Kind in Kapellen, of Zonnekind primary school in Kalmthout and of Bosgroepen Antwerpen Noord, as well as member of the police council of the police zone Noord. He is Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Pierre Willaert Mr. Pierre Willaert has been Non-Executive Director of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since 1998. He holds a Masters degree in Commercial and Financial Sciences and obtained the degree of the Belgian Association of Financial Analists (ABAF-BVFA), of which he is still Member. He was a managing partner and member of the audit committee at Bank Puilaetco, until the acquisition by KBL in 2004. He worked for many years as a financial analyst at Bank Puilaetco and covered the main sectors represented on the Belgian stock exchange. Later he became responsible for the institutional management department. He has been Director at Tein Technology, an ICT company in Brussels specializing in, among other things, video surveillance. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since 2004 and is also Member of the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Marion Debruyne Prof. Marion Debruyne has been Non-Executive Independent Director at ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN N.V. since May 23, 2016. She is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. She holds a university degree in engineering (RU Ghent - 1995) and a Ph.D. Applied Economic Sciences (RU Ghent - 2002). She lectured at Wharton School, Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and Goizueta Business School, all in the United States. She was appointed dean of Vlerick Business School in 2015. She has been Independent director at Kinepolis.

Valerie Jurgens Ms. Valerie Jurgens has been Non-Executive Independent Director at ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN N.V. since May 23, 2016. She is Member of the Nomination committee at the Company. She is a Ph.D. and research associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies of London University (2010). She is also on advisory bodies of several institutions that work to improve the condition of man and the environment in the United Kingdom and in the Caribbean.

Julien Pestiaux Mr. Julien Pestiaux has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ackermans & Van Haaren N.V. since May 23, 2011. He graduated in 2003 as Electromechanical Civil Engineer (specialization energy) from Universite catholique de Louvain and also obtained a Master’s degree in Engineering Management from Cornell University (United States). Mr. Pestiaux has been Partner at Climact, a company that advises on energy and climate. In 2014, he worked together with the British Department for Energy and Climate Change and with a broad international consortium on the development of a global model to analyze worldwide energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. He worked for five years as a consultant and project leader at McKinsey & C°. Mr. Pestiaux is Member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.