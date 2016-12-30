ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

Name Description

Paul Makwana Mr. Paul Mpho Makwana is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr Makwana is management strategist with 20 years’ executive experience in both the private and public sectors. Director of companies including Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited, Nedbank Group Limited and Nedbank Limited.

Wim de Klerk Mr. Wim de Klerk is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2016. Wim holds a Bachelors of Accountancy degree (Honours) from the University of Pretoria, an Executive Management Diploma from Darden as well as a Strategic Marketing Diploma from Harvard. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa). His current position is that of Finance Director and Executive Director of Exxaro Resources Limited, a position he held since 2008. He has over 30 years working experience in the audit, tax, steel, titanium (TiO2) and mining industries, having spent the last 15 years in various executive positions at both Kumba Resources and Exxaro Resources. Prior to this Wim worked at Iscor where he managed Iscor Quarries and the Grootegeluk mine. He became a member of the executive team as Group General Manager: Strategy and Continuous Improvement in 1999. Wim is well qualified and has the necessary experience and understanding of the steel industry to fulfill the role of Chief Executive Officer at ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited effectively.

Dean Subramanian Mr. Dean Subramanian is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is no longer Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 01, July 2016. Mr. Subramanian holds a Bachelors of Accountancy degree, an Honours degree in Accounting Science and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (South Africa). He has had 21 years working experience in the retail, air transport, property management and construction industries. This includes having more than eleven years' experience in various positions at Aveng Limited. His current position is that of Finance Executive for the Steel Cluster of Aveng Limited.

Nomonde Bam Ms. Nomonde Beatrice Bam, (LLB,) is no longer Company Secretary of the Company., with effect from 1 November 2017. Ms. Bam is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa and joined ArcelorMittal South Africa as Legal Counsel in its Legal Department in 2013.

Henri Blaffart Mr. Henri Blaffart is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Blaffart is Executive Vice President and member of Management Committee of the ArcelorMittal Group. He is Head of Group Human Resources and also responsible for Corporate Services. He joined the Group in 1982 and held several positions in the company including R&D director for construction market and CEO of the former Arcelor’s research division. He later became CEO of ArcelorMittal Lorraine in France and Head of HR in the Flat Carbon Europe Segment. Mr Blaffart qualified from the University of Liege (Belgium) as a civil engineer.

David Clarke Mr. David Clarke is Non-Executive Director of the Company. David joined Mittal Steel in 2003 to support the integration and operational improvement activities in the Group’s then new acquisitions in Eastern Europe. In 2006 he co-led the development of the Mittal Steel Value Plan, a key element of the successful bid to merge with Arcelor, and was appointed Vice President, Strategy in 2007. David was appointed Head of Strategy in 2013, in charge of the development of medium to long term industry outlook, coordinating the Group’s annual strategy process, and leading/supporting projects of key strategic importance. Prior to joining Mittal Steel, David held positions at McKinsey & Company, at Princeton, Cambridge and Oxford Universities, and at AT&T Bell Laboratories.

Noluthando Gosa Ms. Noluthando P. Gosa is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Gosa was a member of the National Planning Commission that crafted the National Development Plan and Vision 2030. She holds an MBA from the University of New Brunswick, Canada, a BA Hons (Commns)from the University of Fort Hare and several other post- graduation qualifications in business administration. Before her entrepreneurial interests which started in 2004, Ms Gosa was a sell side Investment Analyst with Investec Bank. Prior to investment banking, she was one of the founding regulators of the then SA Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (now ICASA). In addition to being Chairperson and one of the founding members of Likamva Resources, ArcelorMittal South Africa’s B-BBEE partner and 17% shareholder, she is also the current CEO and founder of Akhona Group and an independent non-executive director of Investec Asset Management (Pty) Ltd and Hulisani (Pty) Ltd. She has also sat on the Boards of other blue chip companies like Broll Property Group Pty Ltd and AON South Africa Pty Ltd.

Ramesh Kothari Mr. Ramesh k. Kothari is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Kothari holds a Chartered Accountant degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is General Manager within the ArcelorMittal Group and is the current CFO for the ACIS region. He has over 19 years working experience in various industries and has held key executive finance roles.

Lungile Cele Ms. Lungile Constance Z. Cele is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 04 January 2016. Ms. Cele holds a BCom degree from the University of Fort Hare and various post-graduate tax qualifications from the University of Natal, including a Master of Accountancy (M.Acc.) degree. She is the founder and was the Chief Executive of Tax Solutions CC prior to its merger with Garach and Garach Accountants in 2011. Ms Cele currently holds various board memberships, including Hulamin Limited. She brings a wealth of commercial and tax expertise to the board. Ms Cele are well qualified and have the necessary experience and understanding of the steel industry to effectively discharge their duties as non-executive directors of ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited.

Nomavuso Mnxasana Ms. Nomavuso Patience Mnxasana is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She served as Group Audit and Risk Head at Imperial Holdings Limited and currently serves on the following JSE listed boards: Winhold, Nedbank and JSE.

Jacob Modise Mr. Jacob R.D. Modise is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has served on the boards of various professional organisations including the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). He has served on a number of JSE listed boards such MTN, Altron and Eskom.

David Murray Mr. David Christopher Gordon Murray is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Previously chief executive of Haggie Group until 2004. Active for the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA). He has been appointed as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee effective May 29, 2013.

Kateba Musonda Ms. Kateba Monica Musonda is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Musonda is a dual qualified English Solicitor & Zambian Advocate. She holds an LL.B from the University of Zambia and an LLM in Commercial Law and Finance from the University of London (Queen Mary College). Ms Musonda has held senior positions in private practice with Clifford Chance & Edward Nathan as well as worked as in house corporate counsel at International Finance Corporation and for the Dangote Group. Her experience working with Aliko Dangote, one of Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs gave her the impetus to start Java Foods Limited. Ms Musonda currently serves as non-executive director on the Boards of Airtel Networks Zambia Plc (chair), Zambia Sugar Plc, Dangote Industries Zambia Limited and sits on the Global Advisory Board for Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network. She was appointed by the UN Secretary General to be a member of the Lead Group of the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement. She is the recipient of the 2017 African Agribusiness Entrepreneur of the Year award, which is an award conferred annually to entrepreneurs who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in agricultural input and value addition in Africa.