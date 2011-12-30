ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Florentino Perez Rodriguez

70 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes

62 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Antonio Garcia Ferrer

72 2003 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri

81 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana

2016 Corporate Director of Finance and Business Development

Pedro Ascorbe Trian

Chairman of Dragados Off Shore SA

Jose Maria Castillo Lacabex

2015 General Director of Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SA

Jose Luis Celorrio Garcia

General Director of Maetel SA

Eloy Dominguez-Adame Bozzano

2016 General Director of Drace Infraestructuras SA

Pablo Fernandez Fernandez

General Director of Geotecnia y Cimientos SA (Geocisa)

Jose Antonio Fernandez Garcia

General Director of Grupo Etra and Cobra Energia

Francisco Javier Gomez Garcia

2014 General Director of Initec Energia SA

Santiago Gonzalo Perez

General Director of Imesapi SA

Angel Guerra Zalabardo

General Director of Sice, Tecnologia de Sistemas SA

Raul Llamazares de la Puente

2016 Chief Executive Officer of Intecsa & Makiber

Miguel Angel Martinez Anguita

2014 General Director of Sociedad Espanola de Montajes Industriales SA (SEMI)

Jose Alfonso Nebrera Garcia

General Director of ACS Sevicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL

Enrique Jose Perez Rodriguez

Chief Executive Officer of Cogesa SA

Jose Reis Costa

2012 Chairman - Procme Ltd

Javier Roman Hernando

2015 General Director of Clece SA

Ignacio Segura Surinach

51 Chief Executive Officer - Dragados SA

Alejandro Mata Arbide

Chief Administrative Officer

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano

67 Corporate General Director

Agustin Batuecas Torrego

68 1999 Executive Director

Jose Maria Aguirre Fernandez

Manager of Vias y Construcciones SA

Eusebio Arnedo Fernandez

Director of Resources - Dragados SA

Ricardo Franco Barbera

2016 Director of Canada - Dragados SA

Fernando Bolinaga Hernandez

Assistant to Director of Latin America - Dragados SA

Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz

2016 Director of Europe - Dragados SA

Ricardo Cuesta Castineyra

54 Director of Legal Affairs - Dragados SA

Pedro Jesus Cuevas Moreno

2015 Director of Africa Zone - Cobra

Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega

2016 Contracting Director - Dragados SA

Marta Fernandez Verdes

Economic and Financial Director - Dragados SA

Santiago Garcia Salvador

2015 Manager of Iridium, Concesiones de Infraestructuras SA

Julian Gari Munsuri

2014 Director of Risk and Management Control - Dragados, S.A.

Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar

2016 Director of Latin America - Dragados SA

Purificacion Gonzalez Perez

2014 HR Director of Clece SA

Cristobal Gonzalez Wiedmaier

Finance Director - ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL

Raul Gutierrez Rodriguez

2014 Director of Administration and Finance - Clece SA

Eugenio Llorente Gomez

70 2012 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Industrial Services Area

Francisco Javier Lopez Sanchez

Director of Construction - Dragados SA

Epifanio Lozano Pueyo

General Director of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL

Jose Miguel Moreno Perez

Corporate Fiscal Director

Salvador Myro Cuenco

Director of Development of Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras SA

Luis Nogueira Miguelsanz

General Secretary of Construction, Concessions and Environment Business Unit

Manuel Penalva Mira

2014 Director of Cobra Electricidad y Comunicaciones

Francisco Reinoso Torres

2014 Director of Administration and Finance - ACS Servicios y Concesiones, S.L.

Emilio Grande Royo-Villanova

2014 Finance Director of Iridium, Concesiones de Infraestructuras, S.A.

Andres Sanz Carro

2014 Director of ACS, Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia, S.A.

Gustavo Tunell Ayuso

2016 Director of Machinery - Dragados SA

Cristobal Valderas Alvarado

2016 Representative of Manager of Clece SA

Luis Miguel Viartola Laborda

Technical Director - Dragados SA

Diego Miguel Zumaquero Garcia

2016 Director of Exploitation - Spain - Dragados SA

Jose del Valle Perez

66 General Secretary, Secretary of the Board, Executive Director

Manuel Delgado Solis

2004 Director

Javier Echenique Landiribar

66 2004 Director

Joan David Grima Terre

64 2015 Director

Mariano Hernandez Herreros

2016 Director

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez

74 1989 Director

Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez

74 2014 Director

Miguel Roca Junyent

77 2015 Director

Antonio Botella Garcia

69 2015 Independent Director

Carmen Fernandez Rozado

2017 Independent Director

Emilio Garcia Gallego

70 2014 Independent Director

Catalina Minarro Brugarolas

2015 Independent Director

Jose Eladio Seco Dominguez

2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Florentino Perez Rodriguez

Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 11, 2017. He has been Member of the Company's Board since June 28, 1989. He also acts as Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Board of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SA, Vice Chairman of Abertis Infraestructuras SA and Administrator of Inversiones Vesan SA. He started his professional career in 1971 as Director of the Spanish Road Association. He was also Lecturer in Physical Foundations of Technology at the Higher Technical School of Civil Engineering in Madrid. In 1976, he joined the Civil Service as Director of Drainage and the Environment for Madrid City Council, Deputy General Manager of the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) of the Ministry of Industry, General Manager of Transport Infrastructure for the Ministry of Transport and Under Secretary and Chairman of the Institute for Agrarian Reform and Development (IRYDA) of the Ministry of Agriculture. He returned to the private sector in 1983 as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Construcciones Padros SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering form Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes

Mr. Marcelino Fernandez Verdes serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 11, 2017. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Construction, Concessions and Environment Business Unit of Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, effective on April 15, 2012. He joined the Group in 1987 and was appointed General Manager in 1994. In 1998, he became the CEO of ASC Proyectos, Obras Y Construcciones SA and in 2000 was appointed Chairman of the same company. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universitat de Barcelona.

Antonio Garcia Ferrer

Mr. Antonio Garcia Ferrer serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since October 14, 2003, and was appointed to his current post in December 2003. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Executive Committee. He is currently Member of the Board at Abertis Infraestructuras SA, ACS Servicios y Concesiones SL, ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL and Dragados SA. His professional career began in 1970 in the Dragados Group, where he started as Project Manager, later progressing to Works Manager, Manager, Regional Director, Construction Director for the building company, General Manager of the Services and Industrial Divisions, as well as Member of the Executive Committee. In April 2002, he became Chairman of Grupo Dragados SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros de Caminos, Canales y Puertos de Madrid in 1971.

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri

Mr. Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since July 29, 2016. He started his career from Banco Vizcaya where he held various executive posts. In 1968, he became Managing Director of Zardoya and played a role in the merger with Schneider Otis in 1972. He was Head of Otis Elevator for Southern Europe until 1980. In this same year he founded the Banco Hispano Industrial (BHA Group) and in 1982 was appointed as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banco Union which merged with Banco Urquijo where he remained until 1985. In his professional career, he held positions such as Chairman of Bodegas Baron de Ley and Member of the Boards of Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild, Suez International, Otis International, Amorim Investment, Lacteas Garcia Baquero and Union Fenosa, among others. He is currently Chairman of Cartera Industrial Rea, Bodegas Lan and Vice Chairman of Zardoya Otis and ACS’ Executive Committee, as well as a Member of the Board of Otis Elevadores Portugal and Mecalux.

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana

Ms. Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana serves as Corporate Director of Finance and Business Development at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, she was Director of Investments and Management Control at the Company.

Pedro Ascorbe Trian

Jose Maria Castillo Lacabex

Jose Luis Celorrio Garcia

Eloy Dominguez-Adame Bozzano

Pablo Fernandez Fernandez

Jose Antonio Fernandez Garcia

Francisco Javier Gomez Garcia

Santiago Gonzalo Perez

Angel Guerra Zalabardo

Raul Llamazares de la Puente

Miguel Angel Martinez Anguita

Jose Alfonso Nebrera Garcia

Enrique Jose Perez Rodriguez

Jose Reis Costa

Javier Roman Hernando

Mr. Javier Roman Hernando serves as General Director of Clece SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Spain and Portugal - Clece, S.A.

Ignacio Segura Surinach

Alejandro Mata Arbide

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano

Mr. Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano serves as Corporate General Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He started his professional career in the construction sector. In the past, he was General Manager of the Instituto National de Industria (INI) and President of Bankers Trust for Spain and Portugal. In 1997, he joined the ACS Group as Corporate General Manager with responsibility over the economic-financial areas, corporate development and affiliates. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Dayton University.

Agustin Batuecas Torrego

Mr. Agustin Batuecas Torrego serves as Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since June 29, 1999. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Continental Auto until 2007. In addition to his current duties at the company, he occupies the post of Representative of Vias y Construcciones SA, Chairman and CEO of Continental Rail SA; Representative of Iridim Conceciones de Infraestructuras SA, Chairman and CEO of Intercambiador de Transportes Plaza de Castilla SA, Chairman and CEO of Intercambiador de Transportes Principe Pio SA; Vice Chairman of Dragados Servicios Portuarios y Llogisticos SL, as well as Member of the Board of Construrail SA and Chairman of Intercambiador de Transportes Avenida de America SA, among others. He is Civil Engineer.

Jose Maria Aguirre Fernandez

Eusebio Arnedo Fernandez

Ricardo Franco Barbera

Fernando Bolinaga Hernandez

Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz

Mr. Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz serves as Director of Europe - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Western America - Dragados SA at the Company.

Ricardo Cuesta Castineyra

Pedro Jesus Cuevas Moreno

Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega

Mr. Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega serves as Contracting Director - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of North America - Dragados SA at the Company and until then Director of Europe - Dragados SA, at the Company.

Marta Fernandez Verdes

Santiago Garcia Salvador

Julian Gari Munsuri

Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar

Mr. Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar serves as Director of Latin America - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Vias y Construcciones SA.

Purificacion Gonzalez Perez

Cristobal Gonzalez Wiedmaier

Raul Gutierrez Rodriguez

Eugenio Llorente Gomez

Mr. Eugenio Llorente Gomez serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Services Area of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SA, which is also a subsidiary of Acs Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. He started his professional career in Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios SA in 1973. After occupying different positions of responsibility, in 1989 he was named Director of Downtown and in 1998, he was promoted to the post of Corporate General Manager. In 2004 he became its General Manager. He graduated in Industrial Technical Engineering and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESEG School of Management.

Francisco Javier Lopez Sanchez

Epifanio Lozano Pueyo

Mr. Epifanio Lozano Pueyo serves as General Director of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Jose Miguel Moreno Perez

Salvador Myro Cuenco

Luis Nogueira Miguelsanz

Manuel Penalva Mira

Francisco Reinoso Torres

Emilio Grande Royo-Villanova

Andres Sanz Carro

Gustavo Tunell Ayuso

Mr. Gustavo Tunell Ayuso serves as Director of Machinery - Dragados SA at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. Prior to this, he was Director of Poland - Dragados SA at the Company.

Cristobal Valderas Alvarado

Luis Miguel Viartola Laborda

Diego Miguel Zumaquero Garcia

Jose del Valle Perez

Mr. Jose Luis del Valle Perez serves as General Secretary, Secretary of the Board, Executive Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 1989. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he serves as Board Secretary at ACS Servicios y Concesiones SL, Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SLU, Dragados SA, Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras SA, Sociedad Espanola de Montajes Industriales SA, as well as Member of the Board of Clece SA and Dragados Servicios Portuarios y Logisticos SA, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1971. In addition, he has been State Attorney since 1974.

Manuel Delgado Solis

Mr. Manuel Delgado Solis serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 20, 2004. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Member of the Board of Dragados SA and Refineria Balboa, as well as Chairman of Profesionales de la Medicina y de la Empresa SA (Hospital de Madrid Group). He holds Bachelors degrees in Pharmacy and Law

Javier Echenique Landiribar

Mr. Javier Echenique Landiribar serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since May 20, 2004. In addition, he occupies the post of General Manager of Allianz-Ercos and Managing Director of the BBVA Group. He also serves as Chairman of Banco Guipuzcoano and Member of the Board of REPSOL YPF SA, Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Grupo Empresarial ENCE SA, Telefonica Moviles Mexico and Celistics SL Likewise, as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Novia Salcedo Foundation and the Altuna Foundation, among others. Moreover, he is Member of Telefonica de Espanas Advisory Board, Director of Telefoica SA in the Basque Country and Board Member of ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL. He graduated in Economic and Actuarial Sciences.

Joan David Grima Terre

Mr. Joan David Grima Terre has served as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from October 14, 2003. He has also occupied the post of General Manager of Banco Santander SA since 1992. He is currently Head of Santander Asset Management and Member of the Steering Committee. In January of 2002 he was appointed Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Auna Group, a role he performed until November 2005. Moreover, he has been Board Member of TEKA SA. He holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics and Business and studied at Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, the Baylor University and the Harvard Business School.

Mariano Hernandez Herreros

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez

Mr. Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since June 28, 1989. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Vice Chairman of Dragados SA, Board Member of ACS Servicios y Concesiones SA and ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia SL, Chairman of Terratest Group and Member of the Board of Governors of Universidad de Alcala de Henares, among others. During his career, he has been Chairman of ENDESA, Member of the Board of Union Fenosa and ENHER, General Manager of Ports, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Public Works and Urban Planning, Member of the Board of Instituto Nacional de Industria and Board Member and General Manager of Empresarios Agrupados, where he was engaged in the engineering and construction of the Almaraz, Cofrentes, Trillo and Valdecaballeros nuclear power stations, as well as numerous conventional thermal power stations. In addition, he was Construction Director for Thermal Power Stations of Hidroelectrica Espanola. He is a Civil Engineering graduated in 1965 and attended the Advanced Management Program of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) in 1996.

Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez

Ms. Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez serves as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since November 13, 2014. Currently she is also on the Board of the Company's subsidiaries: ACS Servicios Comunicaciones y Energia, S.L and DRAGADOS, S.A. She graduated in Chemical Sciences and in Pharmacy from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Miguel Roca Junyent

Mr. Miguel Roca Junyent has served as Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director at the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since October 14, 2003. He has also been Secretary to the Board of Directors of Accesos de Madrid Concesionaria Espanola SA since January 2000. In addition, he is Secretary of the Board of Directors of Abertis Infraestructuras SA, Chairman of the Abertis Foundation, as well as Partner and Chairman of the Roca Junyent Law Firm, Board Member of Endesa SA and Chairman of Fundacion Abertis.. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Unviersitat de Barcelona

Antonio Botella Garcia

Mr. Antonio Botella Garcia serves as Independent Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since April 28, 2015. He has been a Board Member of the Caja Postal de Ahorros (subsequently Argentaria and then merged with BBVA), of AVIACO (subsequently merged with IBERIA LAE) and ALDEASA and Secretary of the Board of various companies. He holds a degree in Law from the Universidad de Murcia and is State Attorney (Class of 1974).

Carmen Fernandez Rozado

Emilio Garcia Gallego

Mr. Emilio Garcia Gallego serves as Independent Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since November 13, 2014. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering in Channels and Ports, Bachelor of Laws and Doctorate in Philosophy degree, all from Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna.

Catalina Minarro Brugarolas

Ms. Catalina Minarro Brugarolas serves as Independent Director of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. since 2015. She is currently an Independent Director on the Boards of Mapfre, SA and Mapfre Empresas, S.A. She has been the General Technical Secretary of the Presidential Council of the Community of Madrid, Director of Legal Matters of the State Asset Ownership Corporation, Secretary to the Board of the State Tourism Parador Hotels Company, Secretary to the Board of the State Corporation for Transition to the Euro and Board Member of Autoestradas de Galicia, S.A. She holds a degree in Law from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (1986) and is State Attorney (Class of 1989).

Jose Eladio Seco Dominguez

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Florentino Perez Rodriguez

4,451,000

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes

--

Antonio Garcia Ferrer

1,657,000

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri

250,000

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana

--

Pedro Ascorbe Trian

--

Jose Maria Castillo Lacabex

--

Jose Luis Celorrio Garcia

--

Eloy Dominguez-Adame Bozzano

--

Pablo Fernandez Fernandez

--

Jose Antonio Fernandez Garcia

--

Francisco Javier Gomez Garcia

--

Santiago Gonzalo Perez

--

Angel Guerra Zalabardo

--

Raul Llamazares de la Puente

--

Miguel Angel Martinez Anguita

--

Jose Alfonso Nebrera Garcia

--

Enrique Jose Perez Rodriguez

--

Jose Reis Costa

--

Javier Roman Hernando

--

Ignacio Segura Surinach

--

Alejandro Mata Arbide

--

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano

--

Agustin Batuecas Torrego

529,000

Jose Maria Aguirre Fernandez

--

Eusebio Arnedo Fernandez

--

Ricardo Franco Barbera

--

Fernando Bolinaga Hernandez

--

Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz

--

Ricardo Cuesta Castineyra

--

Pedro Jesus Cuevas Moreno

--

Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega

--

Marta Fernandez Verdes

--

Santiago Garcia Salvador

--

Julian Gari Munsuri

--

Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar

--

Purificacion Gonzalez Perez

--

Cristobal Gonzalez Wiedmaier

--

Raul Gutierrez Rodriguez

--

Eugenio Llorente Gomez

--

Francisco Javier Lopez Sanchez

--

Epifanio Lozano Pueyo

--

Jose Miguel Moreno Perez

--

Salvador Myro Cuenco

--

Luis Nogueira Miguelsanz

--

Manuel Penalva Mira

--

Francisco Reinoso Torres

--

Emilio Grande Royo-Villanova

--

Andres Sanz Carro

--

Gustavo Tunell Ayuso

--

Cristobal Valderas Alvarado

--

Luis Miguel Viartola Laborda

--

Diego Miguel Zumaquero Garcia

--

Jose del Valle Perez

1,679,000

Manuel Delgado Solis

139,000

Javier Echenique Landiribar

184,000

Joan David Grima Terre

80,000

Mariano Hernandez Herreros

--

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez

318,000

Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez

--

Miguel Roca Junyent

97,000

Antonio Botella Garcia

--

Carmen Fernandez Rozado

--

Emilio Garcia Gallego

--

Catalina Minarro Brugarolas

--

Jose Eladio Seco Dominguez

--
As Of  30 Dec 2011

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Florentino Perez Rodriguez

0 0

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes

0 0

Antonio Garcia Ferrer

0 0

Jose Maria Loizaga Viguri

0 0

Cristina Aldamiz-Echevarria Gonzalez de Durana

0 0

Pedro Ascorbe Trian

0 0

Jose Maria Castillo Lacabex

0 0

Jose Luis Celorrio Garcia

0 0

Eloy Dominguez-Adame Bozzano

0 0

Pablo Fernandez Fernandez

0 0

Jose Antonio Fernandez Garcia

0 0

Francisco Javier Gomez Garcia

0 0

Santiago Gonzalo Perez

0 0

Angel Guerra Zalabardo

0 0

Raul Llamazares de la Puente

0 0

Miguel Angel Martinez Anguita

0 0

Jose Alfonso Nebrera Garcia

0 0

Enrique Jose Perez Rodriguez

0 0

Jose Reis Costa

0 0

Javier Roman Hernando

0 0

Ignacio Segura Surinach

0 0

Alejandro Mata Arbide

0 0

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano

0 0

Agustin Batuecas Torrego

0 0

Jose Maria Aguirre Fernandez

0 0

Eusebio Arnedo Fernandez

0 0

Ricardo Franco Barbera

0 0

Fernando Bolinaga Hernandez

0 0

Alejandro Emilio Canga Bottegheiz

0 0

Ricardo Cuesta Castineyra

0 0

Pedro Jesus Cuevas Moreno

0 0

Ricardo Martin de Bustamante Vega

0 0

Marta Fernandez Verdes

0 0

Santiago Garcia Salvador

0 0

Julian Gari Munsuri

0 0

Gonzalo Gomez-Zamalloa Baraibar

0 0

Purificacion Gonzalez Perez

0 0

Cristobal Gonzalez Wiedmaier

0 0

Raul Gutierrez Rodriguez

0 0

Eugenio Llorente Gomez

0 0

Francisco Javier Lopez Sanchez

0 0

Epifanio Lozano Pueyo

0 0

Jose Miguel Moreno Perez

0 0

Salvador Myro Cuenco

0 0

Luis Nogueira Miguelsanz

0 0

Manuel Penalva Mira

0 0

Francisco Reinoso Torres

0 0

Emilio Grande Royo-Villanova

0 0

Andres Sanz Carro

0 0

Gustavo Tunell Ayuso

0 0

Cristobal Valderas Alvarado

0 0

Luis Miguel Viartola Laborda

0 0

Diego Miguel Zumaquero Garcia

0 0

Jose del Valle Perez

0 0

Manuel Delgado Solis

0 0

Javier Echenique Landiribar

0 0

Joan David Grima Terre

0 0

Mariano Hernandez Herreros

0 0

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez

0 0

Maria Soledad Perez Rodriguez

0 0

Miguel Roca Junyent

0 0

Antonio Botella Garcia

0 0

Carmen Fernandez Rozado

0 0

Emilio Garcia Gallego

0 0

Catalina Minarro Brugarolas

0 0

Jose Eladio Seco Dominguez

0 0

