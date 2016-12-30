Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

Name Description

Mats Jansson Mr. Mats Jansson has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Member of the Company's Governance and Nomination Committee. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served as Chairman of Delhaize’s Board of Directors starting in 2012. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Scandinavian airline SAS from 2006 to 2010. Prior to that he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Axel Johnson AB, Chief Executive Officer of Axfood, Chief Executive Officer of Karl Fazer Oy and Chief Executive Officer of Catena / Bilia. He began his career with ICA, holding positions of increasing responsibility over a period of more than 20 years and serving as President of ICA Detaljhandel and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the group from 1990 to 1994. Currently, he is Member of the JPMorgan European Advisory Council, advisor to Prime Public Communications i Sverige AB and advisor to Advent Capital Management LLC.

A. Boer Mr. A. D. (Dick) Boer has served as President and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman Management Board and Executive Committee of Royal Ahold since September 1, 2013. He was President and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Corporate Executive Board of the Company from March 1, 2011 to September 1, 2013. On June 12, 2013, he was appointed Co-Chair of the Consumer Goods Forum. He is responsible for overall Reshaping Retail strategy, communications, external relations. From May 10, 2006 to November 6, 2006, he was Acting Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He was appointed Acting Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer - Europe of the Company on November 6, 2006. Next, on May 3, 2007, the Company's shareholders appointed him Member of the Executive Board, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer - Ahold Europe of the Company. He joined the Company in 1998 as Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Czech Republic and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Albert Heijn in 2000. In 2003, he became President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ahold Netherlands operating companies. Prior to joining the Company, he spent more than 17 years in various retail positions for SHV Holdings in the Netherlands and abroad, and for Unigro NV. Mr. Boer is Board Member of The Consumer Goods Forum and the European Retail Round Table, and Vice Chair and Member of the Executive Board of The Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW). He is also Member of the Advisory Board of G-star.

Frans Muller Mr. Frans Willem Henn Muller has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Integration Officer, Member Management Board and Executive Committee at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. In addition, Delhaize America, including the Food Lion and Hannaford brands, has reported to him on an interim basis since October 2016. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Delhaize Group from 2013. Before joining Delhaize Group, he had worked for German retailer Metro AG for more than 15 years. From 2006 until 2013, he was Member of the Metro AG Management Board; he served as Chief Executive Officer of Metro Cash & Carry from 2008 until 2013. He first joined Metro AG in 1997 as operations director; he then became managing director of its Dutch subsidiary, Makro. In 2002, he became Member of the Board of Metro Cash & Carry International and was appointed regional director for Eastern Europe and Russia. He served as President for Asia Pacific and Russia / Ukraine from 2004 until he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Metro Group Buying in 2005. From 1988 to 1997, he worked for KLM Cargo, serving in various management and executive positions in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Vienna and Singapore. He is President of the European Retail Round Table (ERRT) and serves on the Board of Directors of the Food Marketing Institute Inc.

Jacques de Vaucleroy Mr. Jacques M. de Vaucleroy has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and the Governance and Nomination Committee at the Company. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors starting in 2005 and was Chairman of its Governance and Nomination Committee. He has spent most of his career within the ING group, where he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of ING Insurance and Investment Management Europe. He was Member of AXA Group’s Management Committee and Chief Executive Officer of the company’s Northern, Central and Eastern Europe business unit from 2010 until 2016. He also assumed global responsibility for the AXA Group’s life and savings and health businesses from 2011 until 2016. Currently he is Member of the Board of Directors of Fidelity International Ltd and serves on the Board of Directors of several subsidiaries of Swiss Re Ltd. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of CVC Belgium.

Jan Hommen Mr. Jan H. M. Hommen has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 1, 2015. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from June 14, 2014. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company between April 17, 2013 and June 14, 2014. Previously, he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was appointed to the Supervisory Board of the Company on May 13, 2003, and his term ran until the AGM in 2007. Mr. Hommen is former CFO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Management of Royal Philips Electronics N.V. and former CFO of Aluminum Company of America. He has held chairman positions on the supervisory boards of TNT N.V. and Reed Elsevier N.V. and was a member of the board of Campina. He has been Chairman of Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij Holding B.V. and a member of the supervisory board of PSV N.V. He is also advisor to Advent International PLC, chairman of the board of Trustees of Tilburg University and a member of the board of trustees of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. He is Member of the Governance and Nomination Committee at the Company.

Jeffrey Carr Mr. Jeffrey (Jeff) Carr has been Chief Financial Officer, Member Management Board and Executive Committee at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Member Management Board and Executive Committee of Royal Ahold from September 1, 2013. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Corporate Executive Board of the Company from November 12, 2011 to September 1, 2013. He is responsible for finance, information management, real estate, simplicity. He was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of FirstGroup, an operating transport company active in the United Kingdom and Northern America. Before joining FirstGroup, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of easyJet, and assumed numerous financial positions on senior level at Associated British Foods, Reckitt Benckiser and Grand Metropolitan. He started his career at Unilever.

Xavier Piesvaux Mr. Xavier Piesvaux has served as Brand President for Delhaize Belgium and Luxembourg within Royal Ahold since September 11, 2017. Xavier most recently was Senior Vice President for Walmart East Canada. Prior to that, he served as Brand President of Ahold Delhaize's Mega Image brand in Romania. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the development of the brand, helping Mega Image grow from 14 stores in 2006 to almost 500 when he left in 2015.

Pierre Bouchut Mr. Pierre B. Bouchut started serving as Chief Operating Officer Europe and Indonesia, Member Management Board and Executive Committee of Royal Ahold on July 24, 2016 and resigned from these positions as of January 1, 2018. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Delhaize Group since 2012. Before joining Delhaize Group, he was Executive Director of growth markets at Carrefour, overseeing operations in Latin America, Turkey, India, Indonesia and Malaysia. He also oversaw Carrefour’s personal financial services and real estate operations worldwide. He joined Carrefour in 2009 as group Chief Financial Officer. He began his career in 1979, first at Citibank Paris and then Bankers Trust France SA. In 1988, he joined McKinsey & Company as a consultant in the corporate finance and integrated logistics practices. Two years later, he joined Group Casino, where he successively held the positions of Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer responsible for both the French and international operations. In 2005, he became Chief Financial Officer at Schneider Group. He is Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Hammerson PLC and Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Firmenich SA.

Wouter Kolk Mr. Wouter Kolk has served as Chief Operating Officer the Netherlands and Belgium, Member of the Executive Committee of Royal Ahold since September 11, 2017. He was Chief Operating Officer Ahold Netherlands and Chief Executive Officer Albert Heijn, Member Executive Committee within the Company from February 1, 2015 until September 11, 2017. He had re-joined Ahold in 2013 as Executive Vice President Specialty Stores and New Markets at Albert Heijn following a six-year career as Chief Executive Officer of international retailer WE Fashion. He first started at Ahold in 1991, and over the next 16 years served in several commercial and operational management roles, including Commercial Director Asia-Pacific based in Singapore, Regional Director Albert Heijn, General Manager Gall & Gall, and, until 2007, General Manager of Etos. He is Member of the Supervisory Boards of the Hortus Botanicus Amsterdam and concert hall Paradiso.

Abbe Luersman Ms. Abbe Luersman has been Chief Human Resources Officer and Member Executive Committee of Royal Ahold since November 1, 2013. Before joining Ahold, she worked for Unilever, where she held various Human Resources leadership roles, most recently as head of human resources for Unilever Europe. Prior to Unilever, she worked at Whirlpool Corporation, holding a number of senior roles in human resources, both in the United States and internationally. She is a member of the Catalyst advisory board and of the European Leadership Platform advisory board.

Jan de Groot Mr. Jan Ernst de Groot has been Chief Legal Officer and Member Executive Committee of Royal Ahold since February 1, 2015. He is responsible for Ahold Delhaize’s legal affairs, governance and compliance functions, product integrity and public affairs. Before joining Ahold, he was general counsel and managing director External Affairs & Corporate Responsibility at TNT Express. Prior to that, he worked for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in a wide range of business and legal roles, most recently as managing director and member of the board of management. He was also responsible for the development and implementation of KLM’s transformative sustainability strategy. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Council of Hivos, Supervisory Board Member of ADG Dienstengroep and a Board Member of Hermitage Museum Amsterdam.

Kevin Holt Mr. Kevin R. Holt has been Chief Operating Officer Ahold USA, Member Management Board and Executive Committee at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer Delhaize America. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he was Executive Vice President of Delhaize Group and Chief Executive Officer of Delhaize America, starting in 2014. Before joining Delhaize Group, he served as President of retail operations for SuperValu. During his tenure there, the company owned the Albertsons, Jewel-Osco and Save-A-Lot chains. Prior to SuperValu, he worked for three years with Sears Holding Company and 14 years with Meijer, serving in various leadership positions including Executive Vice President of retail operations and Senior Vice President of information technology / services and strategic planning. He spent nine years at NCR delivering technology solutions to large and complex organizations before joining the retail industry.

Marc Croonen Mr. Marc Croonen has been Chief Sustainability, Transformation and Communications Officer, Member Executive Committee at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Delhaize Group starting in 2014. Before joining Delhaize Group, he was Human Resources Director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at International Paper from 2012. Between 2010 and 2012, he was Chief Human Resources Officer at Dexia. He began his career with the former Artois brewery. After serving as Human Resources Manager here for nine years, he became Head of Human Resources and Communication at Volkswagen Belgium in 1995. In 1999, he joined Danone as Human Resources Director for Northern Europe. From 2001 until 2010, he was employed by AB Inbev, including as Head of Human Resources for Western Europe from 2005 onwards.

Johanna Faber Ms. Johanna W. (Hanneke) Faber has been Chief e-Commerce and Innovation Officer and Member Executive Committee at Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. She served as Chief Commercial Officer and Member Executive Committee of Royal Ahold from September 1, 2013. Before joining Ahold, she was Vice President and General Manager Global Pantene, Head & Shoulders and Herbal Essences at Procter & Gamble. She began her career at Procter & Gamble in 1992 and held various senior roles in marketing and general management in both Europe and in the United States. Hanneke is a member of the LEAD (Leading Executives Advancing Diversity) advisory board.

Mary Citrino Ms. Mary Anne Citrino has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since March 14, 2016. She is Member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee at the Company. She is a senior advisor to Blackstone. She joined the Blackstone Advisory Partners Group as Senior Managing Director in 2004. She was employed at Morgan Stanley for over 20 years, during which she served as the global head of consumer products investment banking, co-head of healthcare services investment banking, and as a mergers and acquisitions analyst. Currently she is Director of Dollar Tree, Inc. and Member of its Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She is Director of Aluminum Company of America Inc. and Member of its Governance and Nominating Committee and Public Issues Committee. She is also chair of the Audit Committee and Member of the Finance, Investment and Technology Committee of Hewlett Packard, Inc. and serves on the advisory council for the Center for Health and Wellbeing at Princeton University.

Patrick De Maeseneire Mr. Patrick G. De Maeseneire has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee at the Company. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors starting in 2015. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Jacobs Holding AG since 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barry Callebaut. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Adecco from 2009 to 2015, and as Chief Executive Officer of Barry Callebaut from 2002 to 2009. He started his professional career in 1980 as a consultant at Arthur Andersen. Between 1980 and 1997, he held executive positions at Wang, Apple, Sun International and the Belgian TV station VTM.

Rene Graafland Mr. Rene Hooft Graafland has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since January 1, 2015. He is Member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee at the Company. He previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Heineken N.V. until April 2015. Before being appointed as Member of Heineken’s Executive Board in 2002, he held various international management positions with the company in Europe, Asia and Africa. He is Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Wolters Kluwer N.V. and Member of the Supervisory Board and of the Audit Committee of Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Theatre Carre and Chairman of the Board of Stichting African Parks Foundation.

Dominique Leroy Ms. Dominique Leroy has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. She is Member of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee at the Company. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, she served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors starting in 2015. She began working at Belgacom SA in 2011 as Vice President of Sales for the consumer division. In 2012, she held the position of Executive Vice President of the consumer business unit of Belgacom and was a Member of the Management Committee of Belgacom Group. Prior to this, she worked for 24 years at Unilever. She was Managing Director at Unilever (Belgium) and Member of the Unilever Benelux management committee. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Proximus (formerly Belgacom) and Member of the Board of Directors of Proximus since 2014. She also serves as Board Member of the Proximus subsidiaries BICS, Be-Mobile and Proximus Art. In addition, she serves as a Board Member at Lotus Bakeries and is chair of the international advisory board of the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management.

Bill Mcewan Mr. Bill McEwan has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Sustainability and Innovation Committee. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors as of 2011 and was Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Sobeys Inc., and was Member of the Board of Directors of its parent company, Empire Company Limited. Between 1989 and 2000, he held a variety of progressively senior marketing and merchandising roles with Coca-Cola Limited and Coca-Cola Bottling as well as with The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P), both in Canada and in the United States. He served as President of A&P’s Canadian operations before his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company’s U.S. Atlantic Region. He is Member of the Board of Agrifoods International Cooperative Ltd, Ultima Foods and Aimia Inc.

Mark McGrath Mr. Mark G. McGrath has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold from 2015. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 23, 2008. He is Member of the Governance and Nomination and Sustainability and Innovation Committees at the Company. He is Director emeritus of McKinsey & Company. He led the firm’s Americas Consumer Goods Practice from 1998 until 2004, when he retired from the company. He is a former Director of GATX and Aware Inc. He serves on the advisory council of the University of Chicago’s Booth Graduate School of Business. He is a trustee and serves on the executive committee of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association.

Ben Noteboom Mr. Ben J. Noteboom has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since April 28, 2009. He is Chairman of the Governance and Nomination Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of Randstad Holding N.V., to which he was appointed in 2001. He had first joined Randstad in 1993 and held various senior management positions during his time with the company. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aegon N.V., Chairman of its Remuneration Committee and Member of its Audit Committee. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of Wolters Kluwer N.V. and Koninklijke Vopak N.V., and Member of the Boards of the Holland Festival Foundation and the Cancer Center Amsterdam.

Stephanie Shern Ms. Stephanie M. Shern has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since May 18, 2005. She is Member of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee at the Company. She was with Ernst & Young for over 30 years, most recently as Vice Chairman and global director of retail and consumer products and Member of Ernst & Young’s U.S. Management Committee. She is the chair of the audit committee of Gamestop and Member of the Board and audit committee of Abercrombie & Fitch. She is also Member of the Advisory Board of Pennsylvania State University’s accounting major program and a founding member of the Lead Director Network and of the Southwest Region of the United States Audit Committee Network, both organized by Tapestry Networks in the United States.

Jack Stahl Mr. Jack L. Stahl has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Chairman of the Audit, Finance and Risk Committee and Member of the Governance and Nomination Committee at the Company. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors from 2008 and was Chairman of its Audit and Finance Committee. He is former President and Chief Executive Officer of Revlon. He started his professional career as an auditor at Arthur Andersen & Co. and then spent 22 years as an executive within the Coca-Cola Company, culminating in the role of President and Chief Operating Officer. He also served as group President of Coca-Cola Americas and Chief Financial Officer. He is Chairman of the Board of Managers of New Avon LLC and serves on the Boards of Catalent Inc., Advantage Solutions LLC and the U.S. Board of Advisors of CVC Capital Partners Advisory Inc. He is also Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors of The Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Johnny Thijs Mr. Johnny Thijs has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Ahold since July 24, 2016. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee. Prior to the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, he served on Delhaize’s Board of Directors starting in 2014. He was the former Chief Executive Officer of Belgian Post from 2002 to 2014 and served as Chief Executive Officer of TerBeke from 2000 to 2002. He started his career in 1974 at Vanderelst N.V. (Rothmans group) as product and marketing manager for Belgium. In 1981, he was appointed to the role of marketing and sales manager at Masterfoods N.V. (Mars Inc.) for Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France. In 1986, He moved to Cote d’Or-Jacobs Suchard. Five years later he joined Interbrew N.V. as Executive Vice President before becoming Chief Executive Officer for Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa from 1995 to 1999. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Spadel SA, Betafence and Recticel, Member of the Board of Directors of H. Essers and advisor to CVC Belgium and Lazard Freres Benelux.