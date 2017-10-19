Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)
ADAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs29.20
Open
Rs29.20
Day's High
Rs29.30
Day's Low
Rs28.90
Volume
1,234,156
Avg. Vol
9,633,989
52-wk High
Rs46.35
52-wk Low
Rs23.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gautam Adani
|54
|2005
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Bhandawat
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Deepak Pandya
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajesh Adani
|52
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vneet Jaain
|44
|2015
|Whole-time Director
|
C. Jain
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nandita Vohra
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Kaushal Shah
|2012
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gautam Adani
|Shri. Gautam S. Adani is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Adani Power Limited. He has completed his education upto matriculation. Under his leadership, Adani Group has emerged as a diversified conglomerate with interests in international trading, infrastructure development, power generation and distribution, development of special economic zones, gas distribution, trading and business process outsourcing. He has been instrumental in the diversification of the Adani Group into the power sector. He has the Directorships in Adani Energy Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Petronet (Dahej) Port Private Limited, Adani Welspun Exploration Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Jain International Trade Organisation Limited and Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Limited.
|
Vinod Bhandawat
|
Deepak Pandya
|
Rajesh Adani
|Shri. Rajesh Shantilal Adani is Managing Director, Executive Director of Adani Power Limited. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Adani Power Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Gujarat University. He is responsible for overall development, control and monitoring the implementation of the power projects, raising of financial resources for the projects and negotiation with suppliers. He is also involved in the management of Adani Enterprises Limited. He has been associated with Adani Enterprises Limited since its incorporation in 1988. He handles the marketing and finance aspects of Adani Enterprises Limited and has been responsible for developing the business relationships of Adani Enterprises Limited. He has the Directorships in Adani Energy Limited, Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Power Dahej Limited, Adani Power Maharashtra Limited, Adani Power Rajasthan Limited, Adani Shipyard Private Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Baramati Power Private Limited, Columbia Chrome (India) Private Limited, Mundra Port and Special Economic Zone Limited, Mundra Power SEZ Limited, Parsa Kante Collieries Limited, PT Kapuas Coal Mining and Swayam Realtors and Traders Limited.
|
Vneet Jaain
|Mr. Vneet S. Jaain has been appointed as Whole-time Director of Adani Power Limited. He joined Adani Group in the year 2006. He is a Mechanical Engineer and has over 20 years of experience in power sector. He was conferred with Power Men of the Year – young achievers in the power sector award in the year 2011 by Enertia. He has lead and facilitated installation of world's single locations coal based power plant of 4620 MW at Mundra besides commissioning of India's solar power plant of 40 MW and installation of world's private HVDC transmission network. For 14 years, he has played a important role and was a catalyst in venturing of Jindal Group in Power business.
|
C. Jain
|Mr. C. P. Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Adani Power Limited. He holds B.Com, LL.B., FCA, A.D.I.M. Mr. C. P. Jain was Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC Ltd, between September 2000 and March 2006, and has career spanning nearly 40 years. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and done Advanced Diploma in Management. He spearheaded a capacity addition programme to make NTPC a 46,000 MW company by 2012. He led the market entry of NTPC through its IPO in 2004. Mr. Jain had been the Chairman of the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the apex organization of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in India for the period 2003-05. He was Member of the Ad hoc Group of Experts on Empowerment of CPSEs constituted by the Government of India. He headed the CII's (Confederation of Indian Industries) National Committee on Energy. Mr. Jain has been the Chairman of the Global Studies Committee of World Energy Council London and also the Member of its Officers Council for a 6 year term up to September 2010. After his retirement from NTPC in March 2006 Mr. Jain has been member of Standing Technical Advisory Committee of Reserve Bank of India (R.B.I.) and Member of Audit Advisory Board of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for a term of two year each.
|
Nandita Vohra
|
Kaushal Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gautam Adani
|--
|
Vinod Bhandawat
|--
|
Deepak Pandya
|--
|
Rajesh Adani
|--
|
Vneet Jaain
|--
|
C. Jain
|--
|
Nandita Vohra
|--
|
Kaushal Shah
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gautam Adani
|0
|0
|
Vinod Bhandawat
|0
|0
|
Deepak Pandya
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Adani
|0
|0
|
Vneet Jaain
|0
|0
|
C. Jain
|0
|0
|
Nandita Vohra
|0
|0
|
Kaushal Shah
|0
|0