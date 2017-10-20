Edition:
Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA (ADH.CS)

ADH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

42.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-0.40 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
null43.30
Open
null43.98
Day's High
null44.00
Day's Low
null42.90
Volume
374,093
Avg. Vol
228,643
52-wk High
null57.00
52-wk Low
null35.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anas Sefrioui

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Kenza Sefrioui

Vice Chairman of the Board

Saad Sefrioui

Deputy Managing Director / Low and Mid-Range Housing / Administrative and Technical Functions

Saloua Benbrahim

Deputy Managing Director / Low and Mid-Range Housing / Sales and Marketing Functions

Anas Berrada

Deputy Managing Director / Support Functions, Investor Relations Contact
Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Anas Sefrioui

--

Kenza Sefrioui

--

Saad Sefrioui

--

Saloua Benbrahim

--

Anas Berrada

--
As Of 

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Anas Sefrioui

0 0

Kenza Sefrioui

0 0

Saad Sefrioui

0 0

Saloua Benbrahim

0 0

Anas Berrada

0 0

Insider Trading

