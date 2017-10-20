Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)
ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
254.00
254.00
Open
254.00
254.00
Day's High
261.90
261.90
Day's Low
251.30
251.30
Volume
31,781
31,781
Avg. Vol
46,405
46,405
52-wk High
315.00
315.00
52-wk Low
85.00
85.00
Summary
Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq
|1994
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Jamal Hamdaoui
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer Advisor
Amine Alami
|Finance Manager
M. Nasrollah
|Legal Director
Ahmad Ammor
|General Manager
Mohamed Lazraq
|Director of Marketing and Business Management
Ahmed Amloul
|Head of Intermediate and Social Housing
H. Ammor
|Head of Audit and Internal Control
Y. Benhaddouch
|Responsible for Missions
M. Boussemha
|Management Systems & Information Group
Y. Bouzid
|Head of Support for Cultural Activities
M. Fassi Fihri
|Director of Internal Control
Youssef Kabbaj
|Operation Director of ALMOD
Naoual Laaziz
|Communication Director
O. Lazraq
|Responsible for Missions
A. Mansir
|Technical Coordination and Control
Karim Sebti
|Director of Strategy and Partnership Management
Bernard Wauquier
|Head of Hotel Operations
Biographies
Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq
|Mr. Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He is an Architect graduated from Ecole Speciale d'Architecture (ESA) in Paris. He started his career in 1976 as Head of Studies and Realization Department within Ministere des Habous. In 1978, he joined Etablissement Regional d'Amenagement et de Construction du Tensift (ERAC) as Managing Director. In 1989, he joined Groupe ONA (Omnium Nord Africain). In 1994, he founded Alliances SA.
Jamal Hamdaoui
|Mr. Jamal Hamdaoui serves as Chief Executive Officer Advisor of Alliances Developpement Immobilier S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chairman's Advisor on Development at Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Accounting Studies. He started his career in 1985 as Auditor in Price water house. In 1990, he joined ONA as Immobilier and Financial Director. He joined Alliances SA in 1998.
Amine Alami
M. Nasrollah
Ahmad Ammor
Mohamed Lazraq
Ahmed Amloul
|Mr. Ahmed Amloul serves as Head of Intermediate and Social Housing of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole Mohammadia des Ingenieurs. Mr. Amloul has worked from 1981 to 1992 in ERAC Tensift Marrakech within ERAC Centre Sud Meknes. In 2004 he was appointed Regional Development Director of Al Omrane in Marrakech. He joined Alliances SA in 2007.
H. Ammor
Y. Benhaddouch
M. Boussemha
Y. Bouzid
M. Fassi Fihri
Youssef Kabbaj
Naoual Laaziz
O. Lazraq
A. Mansir
Karim Sebti
Bernard Wauquier
|Mr. Bernard Wauquier serves as Head of Hotel Operations at Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Hotel Studies. Mr. Wauquier has worked from 1973 to 1989 in different positions until joining Accor (1989 to 2007). He joined Alliances SA in 2007.
