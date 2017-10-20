Edition:
Alliances Developpement Immobiliere Ste SA (ADI.CS)

ADI.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

254.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null254.00
Open
null254.00
Day's High
null261.90
Day's Low
null251.30
Volume
31,781
Avg. Vol
46,405
52-wk High
null315.00
52-wk Low
null85.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq

1994 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jamal Hamdaoui

2014 Chief Executive Officer Advisor

Amine Alami

Finance Manager

M. Nasrollah

Legal Director

Ahmad Ammor

General Manager

Mohamed Lazraq

Director of Marketing and Business Management

Ahmed Amloul

Head of Intermediate and Social Housing

H. Ammor

Head of Audit and Internal Control

Y. Benhaddouch

Responsible for Missions

M. Boussemha

Management Systems & Information Group

Y. Bouzid

Head of Support for Cultural Activities

M. Fassi Fihri

Director of Internal Control

Youssef Kabbaj

Operation Director of ALMOD

Naoual Laaziz

Communication Director

O. Lazraq

Responsible for Missions

A. Mansir

Technical Coordination and Control

Karim Sebti

Director of Strategy and Partnership Management

Bernard Wauquier

Head of Hotel Operations
Biographies

Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq

Mr. Mohamed Alami Nafakh Lazraq serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He is an Architect graduated from Ecole Speciale d'Architecture (ESA) in Paris. He started his career in 1976 as Head of Studies and Realization Department within Ministere des Habous. In 1978, he joined Etablissement Regional d'Amenagement et de Construction du Tensift (ERAC) as Managing Director. In 1989, he joined Groupe ONA (Omnium Nord Africain). In 1994, he founded Alliances SA.

Jamal Hamdaoui

Mr. Jamal Hamdaoui serves as Chief Executive Officer Advisor of Alliances Developpement Immobilier S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chairman's Advisor on Development at Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Accounting Studies. He started his career in 1985 as Auditor in Price water house. In 1990, he joined ONA as Immobilier and Financial Director. He joined Alliances SA in 1998.

Amine Alami

M. Nasrollah

Ahmad Ammor

Mohamed Lazraq

Ahmed Amloul

Mr. Ahmed Amloul serves as Head of Intermediate and Social Housing of Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole Mohammadia des Ingenieurs. Mr. Amloul has worked from 1981 to 1992 in ERAC Tensift Marrakech within ERAC Centre Sud Meknes. In 2004 he was appointed Regional Development Director of Al Omrane in Marrakech. He joined Alliances SA in 2007.

H. Ammor

Y. Benhaddouch

M. Boussemha

Y. Bouzid

M. Fassi Fihri

Youssef Kabbaj

Naoual Laaziz

O. Lazraq

A. Mansir

Karim Sebti

Bernard Wauquier

Mr. Bernard Wauquier serves as Head of Hotel Operations at Alliances Development Immobiliere SA. He graduated in Hotel Studies. Mr. Wauquier has worked from 1973 to 1989 in different positions until joining Accor (1989 to 2007). He joined Alliances SA in 2007.

