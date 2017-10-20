Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)
ADLG.DE on Xetra
13.18EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dirk Hoffmann
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Arndt Krienen
|51
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Tomas de Vargas Machuca
|43
|2013
|Head of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer
|
Carsten Wolff
|57
|2003
|Head of the Accounting and Finance, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Sven-Christian Frank
|52
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thilo Schmid
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Rolf-Dieter Grass
|2017
|Head of Corporate Communications
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dirk Hoffmann
|Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 28, 2012. He is lawyer and banker. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Squadra Immobilien GmbH & Co. KGaA and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.
|
Arndt Krienen
|Mr. Arndt Krienen has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2016. He was Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from January 1, 2016 to June 9, 2016. He is responsible for the central functions controlling, accounting, financing, the legal department and investor relations. From 2000, he was Board Member of Westgrund AG which ADLER has taken over in midyear 2015. Before that, he had managed the legal department of an internationally active company.
|
Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch
|Mr. Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 12, 2013. He is lawyer and businessman.
|
Tomas de Vargas Machuca
|Mr. Tomas de Vargas Machuca has been Head of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since 2013. He holds Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics. He has been responsible for capital market activities since 2013 in his role as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining ADLER, he was responsible for all aspects of Europe-wide real estate finance in leading positions at the banks UBS and Credit Suisse.
|
Carsten Wolff
|Mr. Carsten Wolff has been Head of the Accounting and Finance and Member of the Executive Committee at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since 2003. He previously worked at Deutsche Steinzeug Cremer & Breuer AG for a number of years, most recently as the head of internal audit.
|
Sven-Christian Frank
|Mr. Sven-Christian Frank has been Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2016. He is responsible for the complete asset management which comprises the commercial and technical functions, facility management and central purchasing. He has been with ADLER since September 2015 and previously held senior positions in real estate companies such Gestrim Germany AG and German Real Estate AG.
|
Thilo Schmid
|Mr. Thilo Schmid has been Member of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2014. He is Project Controller. He also serves at Jedox AG (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), DTH S.A. (Member of the Management Board) and at Mindlab Solutions GmbH (Member of the Advisory Board).
|
