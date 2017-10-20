Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

Name Description

Dirk Hoffmann Dr. Dirk Hoffmann has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 28, 2012. He is lawyer and banker. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Squadra Immobilien GmbH & Co. KGaA and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

Arndt Krienen Mr. Arndt Krienen has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2016. He was Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from January 1, 2016 to June 9, 2016. He is responsible for the central functions controlling, accounting, financing, the legal department and investor relations. From 2000, he was Board Member of Westgrund AG which ADLER has taken over in midyear 2015. Before that, he had managed the legal department of an internationally active company.

Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch Mr. Thomas Katzuba von Urbisch has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 12, 2013. He is lawyer and businessman.

Tomas de Vargas Machuca Mr. Tomas de Vargas Machuca has been Head of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since 2013. He holds Master of Science (MSc) degree in Economics. He has been responsible for capital market activities since 2013 in his role as Chairman of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining ADLER, he was responsible for all aspects of Europe-wide real estate finance in leading positions at the banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

Carsten Wolff Mr. Carsten Wolff has been Head of the Accounting and Finance and Member of the Executive Committee at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since 2003. He previously worked at Deutsche Steinzeug Cremer & Breuer AG for a number of years, most recently as the head of internal audit.

Sven-Christian Frank Mr. Sven-Christian Frank has been Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft since June 9, 2016. He is responsible for the complete asset management which comprises the commercial and technical functions, facility management and central purchasing. He has been with ADLER since September 2015 and previously held senior positions in real estate companies such Gestrim Germany AG and German Real Estate AG.