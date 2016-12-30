Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

Name Description

Annette Court Ms. Annette Elizabeth Court has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Admiral Group PLC, effective April 26, 2017. She is Non-Executive Director of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc, Foxtons plc and Workshare Between 2007 and 2010 Annette was CEO of Europe General Insurance for Zurich Financial Services and a member of the Group Executive Committee. Annette is former CEO of the Direct Line Group. In this role Annette was also a member of the RBS Group Executive Management Committee. Annette has previously served as a member on the Board of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

David Stevens Mr. David G. Stevens, CBE, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Admiral Group PLC. He is Trustee of the Waterloo Foundation. David is a founder Director of Admiral and was recruited in 1991 to set up the Admiral business. Prior to joining Admiral David worked at McKinsey & Company, in the Financial Interest Group, and Cadbury Schweppes in the UK and the USA. David has an MBA from INSEAD and he was awarded a CBE in 2010 for services to business and the community in Wales.

Geraint Jones Mr. Geraint Jones is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since August 13, 2014. Geraint is responsible for finance, actuarial, compliance and investments. He joined Admiral in 2002 and held a number of senior finance positions including Head of Finance, before being promoted to Deputy Chief Financial Officer in January 2012 and Chief Financial Officer in August 2014. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Geraint spent the early part of his career as an external auditor at Ernst & Young and KPMG.

Owen Clarke Mr. Owen J. Clarke is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 19th August 2015. He is Chief Investment Officer of Equistone Partners Europe (formerly Barclays Private Equity, ‘BPE’). He was Previous Director of Admiral (1999-2004). Led BPE’s participation in the Management Buy Out.

Colin Holmes Mr. Colin Peter Holmes is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral Group PLC. He is Chair of the British Heart Foundation Retail Committee, Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Advisory Panel. Previous roles include Chairman of GoOutdoors and Non- Executive Director at Bovis Homes Group plc. Until 2010 Colin was a member of the Executive Committee of Tesco plc and during a 22 year career at Tesco held a wide range of positions, including UK Finance Director and CEO of Tesco Express. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Jean Park Ms. Jean C. Park is Independent Non-Executive Director of Admiral Group PLC. She is Non-Executive Director of Murray Income Trust plc, Non-Executive Director of the National House Building Council. Jean was Group Chief Risk Officer at the Phoenix Group from 2009 until June 2013, during which time she held responsibility for the Group’s relationship with the regulator and founded the Board Risk Committee. Previously, she was Risk Management Director of the Insurance and Investments division of Lloyds TSB and, before that, Head of Compliance and Audit at Scottish Widows. Jean is a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Justine Roberts Ms. Justine Roberts, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the CEO & Founder, Mumsnet.com & Gransnet.com, Advisory board member of Britain Thinks and Portland Communications. Justine founded Mumsnet in 2000 and is responsible for creation, strategic direction and overall management. In May 2011, Justine founded Gransnet, a sister site to Mumsnet, for the over-50s. Before that Justine was a freelance football and cricket journalist for the Times and Daily Telegraph, after working for Deutsche Bank, managing the South African equity operation in US. Justine was awarded a CBE in the 2017 New Year’s honours list for services to the economy.