Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

Name Description

Augustin de Romanet de Beaune Mr. Augustin de Romanet de Beaune is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee of AEROPORTS DE PARIS S.A. as of November 29, 2012. Mr. Romanet graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques (IEP) in Paris and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) in 1986. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Depots et Consignations from March 2007 to March 2012. Before then, he was Deputy Secretary General to the Presidency of the Republic under Mr. Jacques Chirac from June 2005 to October 2006 and held senior positions in various ministries. Between 2002 and 2005, he was Chief of Staff to the Minister of State in charge of the budget, Mr. Alain Lambert; Deputy Chief of Staff of Mr. Francis Mer, Minister for the Economy, Finances and Industry; Chief of Staff to Mr. Jean-Louis Borloo, the Minister of Employment, Labour and Social Cohesion; and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Mr. Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

Edward Arkwright Mr. Edward Arkwright has been Deputy CEO for Development, Engineering and Transformation, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris since May 26, 2016. Prior to this, he was Executive Director – Finance, Strategy and Administration, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board - Finance, Strategy and Administration. Until this appointment becomes effective he is Member of the Executive Committee and Charge de Mission to the Chief Executive Officer. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and ESSEC Business School. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Modern History. In 1999, he became a member of the Senate Finance Committee. From 2002 to 2007, he held several positions at the Ministry of Finance in charge of the implementation of the budgetary reform initiated by the organic law relating to financial legislation (LOLF), the State Reform and public finance. In 2007, he was principal private Secretary to the General Director of the Caisse des Depots Group. In 2010, he became Director of Strategy for the Caisse des Depots Group.

Philippe Pascal Mr. Philippe Pascal has been Executive Director - Finance, Strategy and Administration, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris SA since May 26, 2016. He started his career at the Department of Fiscal Legislation where he held several posts between 1998 and 2007 in real estate portfolio taxation, agricultural taxation and personal taxation. As special advisory to the office of the Minister of the Budget, Public Accounts and Civil Service in 2007, he was appointed Finances Inspector from April 2008. From 2008 to 2013 he participated in and later led audit, appraisal and consultancy duties within the Department of the Inspectorate General of Finance. He joined Aeroports de Paris in February 2013 as Director of Financial Transactions and Investments, then Director of Finances and Strategy and, in November 2015, Director of Finances, Management and Strategy. Within Groupe ADP, he is also a member of the Board of Directors of EPIGO (joint venture), a member of the Board of Directors of Media Aeroports de Paris and ADP Investissement Nederland B.V., as well as the permanent representative of Aeroports de Paris on the Board of Directors of ADP Ingenierie and Aeroports de Paris Management (French limited companies, subsidiaries of Aeroports de Paris SA). He is a member of the Executive Committee of Coeur d’Orly Commerces Investissement and Coeur d’Orly Investissement (SAS). He holds a Masters degree in Public Law and is a graduate of Ecole Nationale des Impots.

Laure Baume Ms. Laure Baume is Executive Director, Chief Customer Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris SA. She is a is a graduate of the HEC business school. She began her career in the US group Kraft Foods (now Mondelez) as an Assistant Product Manager for the Milka brand (1998). In 2000, she was appointed Innovation Product Manager for coffee and in 2002 joined Kraft Foods International in New York (USA), as Head of the Grocery Category for Latin America. In 2004, she returned to Kraft Foods in Paris as Brand Manager for Jacques Vabres and head of sustainable development strategy for coffee. In 2006, she joined Club Mediterranee as Marketing Director for France, then in 2008 took up the double position of Marketing Director for France and General Manager for Switzerland. In 2012, she was appointed to the General Management Committee of Club Med as General Manager of the New Markets – Europe-Africa and Strategic Marketing Business Unit. Since 27 January 2015, Laure Baume has served within the Aeroports de Paris Group as a member of the Management Board of Société Distribution Aeroportuaire (joint venture) and Relay@ADP (joint venture) and Epigo (joint venture) and is also a member of the Board of Directors of Media Aeroports de Paris (joint venture).

Antonin Beurrier Mr. Antonin Beurrier has been Executive Director, Chief International Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris SA since May 2, 2016. Within Groupe ADP, he also serves as Chairman and director of ADP Ingenierie and Aeroports de Paris Management (French limited companies, subsidiaries of Aeroports de Paris SA). Within the TAV Group (subject to Turkish law) in which Aeroports de Paris holds a stake, he is also a director of TAV Tepe Akfen Yatirim Insaat Ve Isletme A.S (“TAV Construction”), since 8 June 2016 and also of TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S (“TAV Airports”), since 26 July 2016. After starting his professional career as a Deputy Prefect as Cabinet Director for the Prefect of Puy-de-Dome, then in French Polynesia, he worked at the Michelin Group between 2000 and 2005 as Head of Northern Europe, based in Stockholm, then as Director of Investor Relations. In 2005, he joined the Ministry of Finances, working for the French General Inspectorate of Finance. Between 2007 and 2011 he served as part of the management team of the Swedish industrial group “SANDVIK Mining & Construction” and, based in Shanghai and Singapore, he was responsible for the development of the group in emerging countries (China, India and Russia), then general management of the Asia Region (mainly China, Japan and Korea). In 2011, he joined the Executive Committee of the Nickel Division of the mining and metallurgical group XSTRATA (Toronto) and took over the Chairmanship of its Caledonian subsidiary. After founding his consultancy and investment company “Anamorphose” in 2013, he joined the Brazilian mining group “VALE” the following year as Chairman of the Vale Nouvelle-Caledonie company. He is a graduate of Columbia Business School, New York, the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (the class of Marc Bloch) and of Sciences-Po Paris.

Franck Goldnadel Mr. Franck Goldnadel is Chief Airports Operations Officer and Managing Director of Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since December 31, 2015. He has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee - Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport of Aeroports de Paris SA. He started his career in 1993 in the Air Transport Department of ENAC in collaboration with Airbus Industries. Then from 1994 to 1997 he served as Commercial Development Director at Alyzia Airport Services, the Company’s subsidiary. In 1997 he joined Aeroports de Paris SA and held diverse position in the Exploitation service of the terminals 1 and 3 of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport. In 2003 he was appointed Director of the 2E, 2F and 2G terminals and of the train station TGV de Paris - Charles de Gaulle. Mr. Goldnadel is an Officer of the National Order of Merit. He graduated in Engineering from Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile. He is also a Director of Media Aeroports de Paris SAS.

Alice-Anne Medard Ms. Alice-Anne Medard is Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since August 2015. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques (IEP) in Bordeaux and has a master’s degree in public law. She began her international career as a diplomat in North America and Africa, then continued her professional life in the legal field before entering the world of aeronautics in 2004. A former General Secretary of the Direction Generale de l’Aviation Civile at the Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy, she has held various functions within the DGAC since 2004 such as Deputy Director of Legal Affairs at the General Secretariat and Director of Civil Aviation for the Southwest Region. She also held the position of Air Transport and Aeronautical Construction Advisor for Frederic Cuvillier, Deputy Minister for transport and Maritime Economy to the Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy.

Didier Hamon Mr. Didier Hamon is General Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of AEROPORTS DE PARIS S.A. since May 2013. He holds a Master's Degree in Law and graduated from Ecole Nationale de la Magistrature, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Wharton Business School. He was Deputy State Prosecutor firstly for Val d'Oise and then Hauts de Seine, General Secretary of the National School of Industrial Design and program director for the Bicentenary of the French Revolution. He was Senior Lecturer at the IEP in Paris for eight years, and associate professor at the University of Versailles. After five years of ministerial office (principal secretary and advisor to Jack Lang then Jean-Louis Bianco), Mr. Hamon joined Aeroports de Paris in 1993 as Communications Director, the company spokesperson. In 2003, he became Environment and Sustainability Director.

Patrick Collard Mr. Patrick Collard has been Senior Vice President, Delegate Director, Office of the Chairman, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris SA since May 26, 2016. Unitl then he was Senior Vice Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from November 2013. He was Chief of Staff to the Chairman & CEO and a Member of the Executive Committee as of May 2013. He graduated from CPA Lyon (part of EM Lyon). He held several posts in press groups before becoming Managing Director of Telerama S.A. from 1997 to 2005. He was then also appointed as CEO of its advertising agency subsidiary Publicat. Between 2005 and 2008, he was Managing Director of Le Monde newspaper, CEO of Le Monde Imprimerie S.A. and CEO of Le Monde Publicite S.A. In 2008, he joined the La Depeche du Midi Group as Managing Director, before being appointed in May 2009 as Managing Director of Radio France, a post he left at the end of 2012. He is also vice president of the NGO "Ecoles du Monde" (Schools of the World) and a board member of the Fondation Long Thibaud Crespin.

Serge Grzybowski Mr. Serge Grzybowski is Real Estate Director, Member of the Executive Committee of Aeroports de Paris SA. since July 2015. He served as Chairman and CEO of Icade, from August 2007 to February 2015. He is Chairman of Cœur d’Orly Investissements and a member of the Executive Committee of Cœur d’Orly Commerces Investissements, Chairman of Aeroports de Paris Investissements and Chairman of Ville Aeroportuaire Immobilier. He is a knight of the National Order of Merit and a knight of the Legion of Honour.

Franck Mereyde Mr. Franck Mereyde has served as Managing Director of Paris-Orly Airport and Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroports de Paris S.A. since March 1, 2011. He graduated as an engineer from the Ponts, des Eaux et des Forets engineering school (Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees). After beginning his career with Meteo France, he joined the cabinet of the Ministry of Equipment in 2002 as technical advisor in charge of research and intermodality issues. He then became advisor in charge of the budget, financial affairs and civil aviation. In 2005 he joined the Aeroports de Paris group where he served as Deputy Operations Director, then Operations Director at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. He was also in charge of cargo operations for Aeroports de Paris. In 2007, Mr. Mereyde was appointed Director of Terminals 2A, 2B, 2C and 2D at Paris- Charles de Gaulle airport. In January 2010, took charge of Terminals 2E, 2F, 2G and the TGV/RER railway at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. He is a Director of Aeroports de Paris Management SA.

Benjamin Perret Mr. Benjamin Perret is Communications Director and a Member of the Executive Committee of Aeroports de Paris SA as of May 2013. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 2002 and received a Masters degree in applied economics from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 2003. In July 2003, he joined the Ogilvy Public Relations agency and moved to the Euro RSCG C&O agency in April 2006 as Consulting Director. He joined the Caisse des Depots Group in October 2010 as Head of Press Relations, within the Communications Department. From September 2012 to the end of April 2013, he was in charge of Press Relations and Communications in the office of the Deputy Minister for the Budget.

Guillaume Sauve Mr. Guillaume Sauve has been Director of Engineering and Development, Member of the Executive Committee at Aeroporto de Paris SA since May 26, 2016. He joined Aeroport de Paris in 2002. Following a move to Dubai as Director of Projects for ADP Ingenierie (ADPI), he was appointed Deputy Project Manager. He also led the refurbishment of terminal 1, the work on Hall M of terminal 2 at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and the “Hub 2012” project. Between 2011 and 2015, he served as Chairman and CEO of ADPI (a subsidiary of Aeroports de Paris). Within Groupe ADP, he is also a director of Hub One and Aeroports de Paris Management (French limited companies, subsidiaries of Aeroports de Paris). He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, a Civil Engineer and a graduate of the College des Ingenieurs de Paris.

Brigitte Blanc Ms. Brigitte Blanc is Director, Employee Representative of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since July 15, 2014. Other mandates includes Aeroports de Paris cross-divisional affairs executive in charge of monitoring customer relationships at the French civil aviation authority (DGAC) for Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Le Bourget.

Genevieve Chaux Debry Ms. Genevieve Chaux Debry is Director, Representative of French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since July 15, 2014. She is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of the French limited company Bordeaux-Merignac Airport and Honorary senior civil servant.

Els de Groot Ms. Els de Groot has been a Director of AEROPORTS DE PARIS S.A. since June 28, 2012. She is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NV Luchthaven Schiphol, member of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding and Director of Neoposine BV, among others.

Marie-Anne Donsimoni Ms. Marie-Anne Donsimoni is Director, Employees' Representative at Aeroports de Paris S.A. since September 7, 2011. She also works as Member of the Board of Directors at Reuni-Retraite-Cadres (Association) and at Association Sommitale du Groupe Reunica.

Serge Gentili Mr. Serge Gentili has served as Director, Employees' Representative of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since June 29, 2009. He acts as representative of CGT-FO Union. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Frederic Gillet Mr. Frederic Gillet is Director, Employees' Representative of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since May 20, 2014. His other mandates includes Aeroports de Paris firefighter at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. He acts as representative of CFE/CGC union.

Xavier Huillard Mr. Xavier Huillard is Director, Representative of Societe Vinci of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since May 15, 2014. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Company, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VINCI Deutschland GmbH, Permanent representative of SNEL, Director on the Board of ASF, among others.

Jean-Paul Jouvent Mr. Jean-Paul Jouvent has served as Director, Employees' Representative of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since December 18, 2008. He acts as a representative of the UNSA trade union. His other mandates includes Head of the employee savings and shareholdings department at Aeroports de Paris’ Human Resources department.

Gilles Leblanc Mr. Gilles Leblanc is Director, Representative of the French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since July 11, 2014. He is also Interdepartmental and Regional Director for development of the Ile-de-France – Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy. His Current mandates includes Member of the Board of Directors representing the French government: Etablissement public de Foncier d’Ile-de-France (EPFIF), Agence fonciere et technique de la region parisienne (AFTRP), among others.

Solenne Lepage Ms. Solenne Lepage has been Director, Representative of the French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since September 24, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee, Strategy and Investment Committee and Audit Committee. She holds a number of other positions including Director of Shareholdings in the Transport and Audiovisual Sectors at the Shareholding Agency of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. She is a Representative of the French State on the Boards of a number of companies, including SNCF and Air France-KLM. She graduated from IEP and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Michel Massoni Mr. Michel Massoni is Director, Representative of the French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since April 26, 2013. He is also Coordinator of the Economy and Regulation Unit – General Council for the environment and sustainable development – Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Securite Ferroviaire, a public establishment.

Frederic Mougin Mr. Frederic Mougin has served as Director, Employees' Representative of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since June 26, 2009. He acts as representative of CGT trade union. His other mandates includes Deputy to the head of the infrastructures section of the “Energy and Logistics” Operational Unit of Aeroports de Paris at Paris-Orly.

Jos Nijhuis Mr. Jos Nijhuis is Director of AEROPORTS DE PARIS S.A. since May 28, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Investments Committee. He serves also as Chairman and CEO of NV Luchthaven Schiphol and Member of the Supervisory Board of Stichting Het Muziektheater Amsterdam and SNS Read NV. He held the post of Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers - Netherlands, was Member of the Supervisory Council of Kids Moving the World foundation. He graduated from University of Nijmegen with a Doctorate in Philosophy in Natural Sciences in 1992 and with a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1987.

Muriel Penicaud Ms. Muriel Penicaud is Director, Representative of the French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since July 11, 2014. She is also Ambassador in charge of foreign investments, CEO of Business France (merger of Afii and Ubifrance as of 01/01/15), a public industrial and commercial establishment, Member of the Supervisory Board of the SNCF (societe nationale des chemins de fer francais) – Public industrial and commercial establishment, among others. She is a graduate of INSEAD.

Denis Robin Mr. Denis Robin is Director, Representative of the French State of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since April 22, 2015. His Current mandates includes Secretary General and senior civil servant for defence at the Ministry of the Interior. Other mandates includes Prefect of Pas-de-Calais, Ministry of the Interior, from March 2012 to February 2015, Advisor for internal affairs at the office of the Prime Minister, from January 2011 to March 2012.

Francoise Debrus Ms. Francoise Debrus is Independent Director, Representative of Predica of Aeroports de Paris S.A. since January 1, 2016. She has been Independent Director since July 15, 2014. She serves as Director of Investments, Credit Agricole Assurances, Permanent representative of PREDICA, director: EUROSIC, KORIAN/MEDICA, among others.