Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE)
ADSGn.DE on Xetra
187.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
187.25EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.40 (+0.21%)
€0.40 (+0.21%)
Prev Close
€186.85
€186.85
Open
€187.30
€187.30
Day's High
€188.45
€188.45
Day's Low
€186.55
€186.55
Volume
656,414
656,414
Avg. Vol
615,609
615,609
52-wk High
€202.10
€202.10
52-wk Low
€129.60
€129.60
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Igor Landau
|72
|2009
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Kasper Rorsted
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Sabine Bauer
|54
|2010
|Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Willi Schwerdtle
|64
|2009
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Harm Ohlmeyer
|49
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Sebastian Steffen
|2016
|Vice President Investor Relations
|
Alain Pourcelot
|2017
|Managing Director Western Europe
|
Martin Shankland
|2017
|Managing Director Emerging Markets
|
Roland Auschel
|54
|2013
|Member of the Executive Board for Global Sales
|
Glenn Bennett
|54
|1997
|Member of the Executive Board, Global Operations
|
Eric Liedtke
|51
|2014
|Member of the Executive Board, Global Brands
|
Karen Parkin
|2017
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Ian Gallienne
|46
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Dieter Hauenstein
|60
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Wolfgang Jaeger
|63
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Stefan Jentzsch
|57
|2007
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Herbert Kauffmann
|66
|2009
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Katja Kraus
|47
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Kathrin Menges
|52
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Udo Mueller
|56
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Roland Nosko
|59
|2004
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Hans Ruprecht
|63
|2002
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Nassef Sawiris
|56
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Heidi Thaler-Veh
|55
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Kurt Wittmann
|53
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Igor Landau
|Mr. Igor Landau is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. Previously, he was also Deputy Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board. Mr. Landau serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz SE, as well as Member of the Boards of Directors of Sanofi-Aventis S.A. and HSBC France SA. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Aventis S.A., Paris France.
|
Kasper Rorsted
|Mr. Kasper B. Rorsted is Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board at adidas AG effective October 1, 2016. He will serve as Member of the Executive Board at the company since August 1, 2016 till October 1, 2016. Currently he serves as Chief Executive Officer of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.
|
Sabine Bauer
|Ms. Sabine Bauer has been Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since January 1, 2010. Prior to that, she served as Senior Manager Quality Analysis & Reporting, Global Operations at the Company. She is Chairwoman of the Central Works Council.
|
Willi Schwerdtle
|Mr. Willi Schwerdtle is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. Prior to this he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Managing Consultant at Hofheim am Taunus, Germany. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Eckes AG. He is Independent Management Consultant/Partner, WP Force Solutions GmbH.
|
Harm Ohlmeyer
|Mr. Harm Ohlmeyer is Member of the Executive Board of adidas AG since March 2017. He will take the role of Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board with effect from May 12, 2017. He served in adidas-Salomon AG in various roles between 1998 to 2004.
|
Sebastian Steffen
|
Alain Pourcelot
|
Martin Shankland
|
Roland Auschel
|Mr. Roland Auschel is Member of the Executive Board for Global Sales of adidas AG since October 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Head of Region EMEA adidas Group, Head of Region EMEA adidas Brand, Managing Director Area Central (D, A, CH), Senior Vice President Region EMEA - Sales and Logistics and Managing Director adidas Austria. He holds Degree in Business Studies, BA European Business Studies (UK), and MBA (US).
|
Glenn Bennett
|Mr. Glenn Bennett was Member of the Executive Board, Global Operations of adidas AG from March 1997 to March 2018. He joined the Executive Board of adidas AG in 1997. From 1994 to 1997, he occupied the post of Senior Vice President of Footwear Operations at the Company. Prior to that, he was Head of Worldwide Development at adidas AG. From 1983 to 1993, he held various responsibilities at Reebok International Ltd., most recently holding the position of Director of Worldwide Development.
|
Eric Liedtke
|Mr. Eric Liedtke is Member of the Executive Board, Global Brands of adidas AG since March 6, 2014. Previously he served as Senior Vice President adidas sport performance. He also served as Director of footwear marketing and Vice President Brand Marketing. He started his career at DMB&B Advertising in the USA. He obtained Bachelor's degree in journalism.
|
Karen Parkin
|
Ian Gallienne
|Mr. Ian Gallienne is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since June 15, 2016. He serves as Managing Director, Director at GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT S.A., Member of the Board of Directors at SGS Ltd, Non-Executive Director at UMICORE S.A., among others.
|
Dieter Hauenstein
|Mr. Dieter Hauenstein is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG. He is Member of the Works Council, Herzogenaurach adidas AG, Deputy Chairman of the Works Council Herzogenaurach (2012-2014), since 2002 he is a Member of the Central Works Council.
|
Wolfgang Jaeger
|Dr. Wolfgang Jaeger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. In addition, he occupies the post of Managing Director in charge of Public Relations and Scholarships at Hans-Boeckler-Stiftug, Duesseldorf, Germany.
|
Stefan Jentzsch
|Dr. Stefan Jentzsch is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since November 7, 2007. In addition to his duties at the Company, he occupies the post of Member of the Supervisory Board at Sky Deutschland AG. He is also Corporate Finance Consultant/Partner of Perella Weinberg Partners UK LLP, London. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board AIL Leasing Muenchen AG.
|
Herbert Kauffmann
|Mr. Herbert Kauffmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 7, 2009. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he is Management Consultant at Stuttgart, Germany. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board Uniscon universal identity control GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board DEUTZ AG.
|
Katja Kraus
|Ms. Katja Kraus is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 8, 2014. She serves as Managing Partner at Jung Von Matt/sports GmbH.
|
Kathrin Menges
|Ms. Kathrin Menges is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since May 8, 2014. She serves as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Infrastructure Services at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.
|
Udo Mueller
|Mr. Udo Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of adidas AG since October 6, 2016. Since 2013 he is a Director Future, Head of Global Functional Retail Training(2006 – 2012), Head of Global Technical Marketing(1997 – 2005), among others.
|
Roland Nosko
|Mr. Roland Nosko is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since May 13, 2004. He is Member of the General Committee at the Company. In addition to his current duties at the Company, he holds the position of Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at CeramTec GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Trade Union Official at IG BCE, Headquarters Nurember, Germany.
|
Hans Ruprecht
|Mr. Hans Ruprecht has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG since January 1, 2002. He is also Sales Director Customer Service for Central Europe West at adidas AG.
|
Nassef Sawiris
|Mr. Nassef Sawiris is Member of the Supervisory Board of adidas AG since June 15, 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer at OCI N.V. (formerly OCI S.A.E.); since 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Orascom Construction Limited; since 2015 Director, LafargeHolcim Ltd., among others.
|
Heidi Thaler-Veh
|Ms. Heidi Thaler-Veh is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of adidas AG. She is Member of the Central Works Council and Mediation Committee at the Company.
|
Kurt Wittmann
|Mr. Kurt Wittmann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of adidas AG since October 6, 2016. He serves as First Deputy Chairman of the Central Works Council Herzogenaurach, since 2014 as Member of the Central Works Council.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Igor Landau
|205,250
|
Kasper Rorsted
|2,377,000
|
Sabine Bauer
|130,250
|
Willi Schwerdtle
|130,250
|
Harm Ohlmeyer
|--
|
Sebastian Steffen
|--
|
Alain Pourcelot
|--
|
Martin Shankland
|--
|
Roland Auschel
|1,864,290
|
Glenn Bennett
|2,046,720
|
Eric Liedtke
|1,858,480
|
Karen Parkin
|--
|
Ian Gallienne
|28,822
|
Dieter Hauenstein
|53,750
|
Wolfgang Jaeger
|106,750
|
Stefan Jentzsch
|107,500
|
Herbert Kauffmann
|132,500
|
Katja Kraus
|53,000
|
Kathrin Menges
|53,750
|
Udo Mueller
|12,635
|
Roland Nosko
|80,250
|
Hans Ruprecht
|107,500
|
Nassef Sawiris
|28,822
|
Heidi Thaler-Veh
|53,750
|
Kurt Wittmann
|12,635
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Igor Landau
|0
|0
|
Kasper Rorsted
|0
|0
|
Sabine Bauer
|0
|0
|
Willi Schwerdtle
|0
|0
|
Harm Ohlmeyer
|0
|0
|
Sebastian Steffen
|0
|0
|
Alain Pourcelot
|0
|0
|
Martin Shankland
|0
|0
|
Roland Auschel
|0
|0
|
Glenn Bennett
|0
|0
|
Eric Liedtke
|0
|0
|
Karen Parkin
|0
|0
|
Ian Gallienne
|0
|0
|
Dieter Hauenstein
|0
|0
|
Wolfgang Jaeger
|0
|0
|
Stefan Jentzsch
|0
|0
|
Herbert Kauffmann
|0
|0
|
Katja Kraus
|0
|0
|
Kathrin Menges
|0
|0
|
Udo Mueller
|0
|0
|
Roland Nosko
|0
|0
|
Hans Ruprecht
|0
|0
|
Nassef Sawiris
|0
|0
|
Heidi Thaler-Veh
|0
|0
|
Kurt Wittmann
|0
|0