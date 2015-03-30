Aegis Logistics Ltd (AEGS.NS)

Name Description

Raj Chandaria Mr. Raj K. Chandaria is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since March 2008. He is associated with the Company since 1982 and is a Director of the Company since 1999. He has immensely contributed in the growth of the Company. He is also Director on the Board of few Indian companies. He is Bachelor of Science, (Economics) and an Masters of Business Administration from Boston.

Anish Chandaria Mr. Anish K. Chandaria serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since 2013. He is associated with the Company since 1990 and is a Director of the Company since 2003. He has contributed in the growth of the company, He is also Director on the Board of few Indian companies. He is Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and an Masters of Business Administration from Wharton University with international exposure, Furthermore, he represents promoter group having substantial stake in the Company.

Raj Singh Mr. Raj Kishore Singh is Additional Director of the Company.

Anil Chandaria Mr. Anil M. Chandaria is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited. He has a Bachelor of Science (Economics) Degree from London School of Economics and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Mass, U.S.A. He is a Director of the Company since 1982. Mr. A. M. Chandaria has work experience in Management Position for over four decades in Tanzania, Kenya, United Kingdom, Belgium, Thailand and India.

Poonam Kumar Professor Poonam Kumar is Additional Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Poonam Kumar who is double post-graduate with degrees in Cost Accountancy and International Economics, brings over three decades of experience in international business, global trade, investment promotion strategies, governance, market development and cross-border socio-cultural integration & human capital development strategies. She is the founder Chairperson of Mega Ace Consultancy, a Management Consulting Firm.

Rahul Asthana Mr. Rahul D. Asthana is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Aegis Logistics Limited since July 2014. Mr Rahul Asthana belongs to the Indian Administrative Service and served in the Government of India and Government of Maharashtra for 35 years. He has extensive experience in the management and implementation of Infrastructure projects in the country having worked as CEO of the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust, Jt secy Department of Atomic Energy, and Secretary Energy Govt of Maharashtra. His last posting was as Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA where he was responsible for the execution of large transport projects like the Metro and Monorail, Eastern Freeway and improving connectivity in Mumbai and the outlying areas. As Chairman of MbPT, he was instrumental in bringing about efficieny in port operations and implementation of PPP projects like the Offshore container Terminal. He was also instrumental in initiating power generation projects in 2007-08 which have now resulted in Maharashtra having surplus generating capacity. He retired from the IAS in 2013 and now works as an Independent Consultant and Advisor in the Infrastructure space.