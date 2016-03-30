Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

Name Description

Nam Toon Chia Mr. Chia Nam Toon serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, effective April 1, 2016. His Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years include : Jun 2015 ­- Present - Group CFO and Chief Corporate Officer Ascendas­Singbridge Group; Jun 2013 -­ June 2015 - Group CFO and Assistant Group CEO Ascendas Group May 2006 ­- Jun 2013 - Group CFO Ascendas Group Jan 2004 -­ April 2006 - Finance Director and Acting Chief Operating Officer PEC Tech Group.

Kai Kwun Ko Mr. Ko Kai Kwun @ Ko Miguel CPA, serves as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust., effective 1 January 2016. His working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years are - Jun 2015 to Present, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ascendas­Singbridge Pte Ltd, Oct 2014 to Jun 2015 - Corporate Advisor, Temasek International Advisors Pte Ltd, Sep 2012 to Aug 2015 - Non­Executive Chairman, Asia Pacific, Starwood Hotels Worldwide, Inc, Mar 2009 to Aug 2012 - Chairman & President, Asia­Pacific, Starwood Hotels Worldwide, Inc., Nov 2000 to Mar 2009 - President, Asia­Pacific, Starwood Hotels Worldwide, Inc, Jan 2000 to Nov 2000 - Deputy Chairman & CEO, CDL Hotels International.

Lee Sze Koo Ms. Koo Lee Sze serves as Chief Financial Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining the Manager, Lee Sze was the Director of Finance at Popular Holdings Limited where she oversees the financial accounting and reporting of various aspects of the businesses including retail and distribution, publishing and e-Learning. She has over 20 years of experience which includes audit, budgeting, financial analysis, cash flow management, taxation, and management and statutory reporting. Lee Sze holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the National University of Singapore and is a Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Paul Toussaint Mr. Paul Toussaint has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer - (Australia) Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited., the Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, effective October 3, 2017. He worked as Dec 2015 - Present Commercial and Industrial Property Pty Ltd - Chief Investment Officer, Jun 2015 - Sep 2015 Logos Australia (Contract) - Chief Operating Officer, Jun 2013 - May 2015 Protus Prime Property Group - Managing Director, Dec 1999 - Apr 2011 ING Pty Ltd - Chief Executive Officer.

YAN HARRY Mr. Harry Yan serves as Head - Singapore Revenue Management of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. Harry is responsible for developing and executing Ascendas Reit’s leasing strategy in Singapore. The team of business development managers, led by Harry, generates and evaluates business opportunities to improve the revenue performance for the portfolio. Harry also oversees the Property Manager, ASPL, in the marketing and leasing function and has the responsibility to maximise occupancy and gross revenue for Ascendas Reit’s properties. Harry has more than 13 years of experience in the real estate industry which includes asset management and leasing, property management and also investment and business development in Singapore and China. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Estate Management (Hons) degree from the University of Reading, UK and a Master of Science (Real Estate) from the National University of Singapore.

TAN LAWDEN Mr. Lawden Tan serves as Head - Investment and Business Development of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, since 15 January 2017. Mr. Lawden is responsible for developing and executing Ascendas Reit’s investment and business development strategy. He leads the team to seek out asset acquisitions and development opportunities in Singapore and overseas. Prior to joining the Manager, Lawden was with Ascendas-Singbridge Pte Ltd serving as Co-Head (Business Development, Singapore and Southeast Asia). He has over 20 years of experience in real estate industry covering investment, business development, property development, asset management, property management etc. Mr. Lawden holds a Bachelor of Science (First Class Honours) in Estate Management from the University of Reading, a Master of Science in Real Estate and a Master of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore. He is a member of the Singapore Institute of Surveyors and Valuers and the Association of Property and Facility Managers.

Karen Lee Ms. Karen Lee serves as Head - Singapore Portfolio Operations of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, since 2011. She oversees the portfolio management in Singapore. She is responsible for the operational performance for A-REIT’s properties in Singapore and executing its operational strategies in Singapore. In addition, she oversees the Property Manager, ASPL, in the delivery of customer care and services and has the responsibility of maximising customer retention, loyalty and satisfaction. Prior to joining the Manager, Karen served as Head of Lease Operations in JTC Corporation and Vice President in Trust Company Asia in charge of client services. Karen has over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry covering various areas of industrial lease and property management and marketing in Singapore and Vietnam. Karen holds a Bachelor of Science (Economics) (Hons) degree and a Master of Science (Real Estate) from the National University of Singapore.

Sasidharan Nair Mr. Sasidharan Nair serves as Head - Property Services of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. He oversees the performance of the Property Manager, ASPL, and provides guidance to ensure systems and processes are in place for the delivery of the desired service levels of property management for the A-REIT properties. He has extensive experience in estate management and was with the Housing & Development Board for 12 years and later with EM Services Pte Ltd for 22 years managing Town Councils. Prior to joining the Manager, he was the General Manager of the East Coast Town Council, concurrently holding the post of Secretary of the Council. In addition, in his previous employment, Sasi has also been involved in engaging and briefing visiting foreign delegations on township management and in a consultancy project on township development and management in India. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Estate Management (Hons) degree from the University of Reading, UK.

Kit Peng Yeow Ms. Yeow Kit Peng serves as Head - Capital Markets & Corporate Development of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. She is responsible for the management of capital structure, treasury, financial risks, transaction execution, investor relations and corporate development of AFM. Kit Peng has over 24 years of professional experience that spans across buy-side and sell-side sectors of capital markets, as well as in corporate strategies and development. Her exposure covers Asia Pacific ex-Japan. She was employed by Ascendas and worked in the Corporate Strategies and Development Department of Ascendas from April 2002 till December 2005. Following that, she was employed by Standard and Poor’s as Associate Director of Equity Research. Kit Peng’s last appointment prior to re-joining Ascendas on 1 October 2013, was with Nomura Asset Management as Asian Property Analyst. Kit Peng holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration (major in Finance), with Honours from West Virginia University, USA.

Manohar Khiatani Mr. Khiatani Manohar Ramesh serves as Non-Executive Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, He was appointed as a Non-executive Director of AFM, being manager of A-REIT. He served as Director for Economic Development Group (Mar 2003 to Feb 2007), Assistant/Deputy Managing Director for Economic Development Group (Feb 2007 to Sept 2009), Chief Executive Officer for JTC Corporation (Oct 2009 to Apr 2013), and President & Chief Executive Officer for Ascendas Pte Ltd. since May 2013.

Pengee Chan Mr. Chan Pengee serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. He is a Senior Partner at Lee & Lee and head of the Corporate Department of the firm. He joined Lee & Lee in 1989. Mr Chan serves as Vice-Chairman of the Singapore Institute of Directors and sits on the Corporate Governance and Regulations Committee of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce. Mr Chan was appointed to the Audit Committee Guidance Committee, established by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority and the SGX to develop practical guidance for audit committees of SGX-listed companies and raise corporate governance standards. In addition, he has served on the Lemon Law Taskforce set up by the Ministry of Trade & Industry and CASE to make recommendations to the government on the scope and form of lemon laws in Singapore. He has also served on the Taxpayers Feedback Panel of the Inland Revenue of Singapore. Mr Chan has been elected to and serves on the Executive Council of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises as its Honorary Secretary. In addition, he has been appointed the Honorary Legal Advisor to the Singapore Institute of Engineering Technologists and the Singapore Optometrist Association. Mr Chan is an independent director on the board of several publicly listed companies on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Chiet Ping Chong Ms. Chong Chiet Ping serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. Her working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years includes: Dec 2010 to Present Managing Partner Small World Group Incubator Pte Ltd. Feb 2014 to Present Non­Executive Director Wisewater Pte Ltd Jan 2014 to Present Non­Executive Director Avetics Global Pte Ltd Aug 2012 to Present Non­Executive Director Third Wave Power Pte Ltd Dec 2011 to Sep 2015 Non­Executive Director BioMachines Pte Ltd 2007 to 2014 Director Razer Inc,. Feb 2007 to Mar 2010 Consultant CP Chong Consulting 1973 to Nov 2006 Senior Vice President of Operations, Asia Pacific Hewlett Packard Pte Ltd. Ms Chong Chiet Ping will be briefed on her role and obligations under the listing rules as well as the relevant Singapore laws and regulations as a Director of a listed issuer. Additional training will be arranged as and when necessary.

Hock San Lim Mr. Lim Hock San serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust since 1 July 2016. he serves as Director of United Industrial Corporation Ltd, Gallant Venture Ltd, Indofood Agri Resources Ltd, Interra Resources Limited. He holds Bachelor of Accountancy, University of Singapore and obtained Master of Science (Management), Alfred P Sloan School of Management, MIT, U.S.A.

Sau Hoong Lim Ms. Lim Sau Hoong serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, the manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust. Her working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years includes: 2010 ­ present Director Singapore Chinese Orchestra Board June 2010 ­ present Director; Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) June 2013 ­ present Chairperson Stakeholders Communications Committee Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) 2013 ­ present Member Singapore Note and Coin Advisory Committee 2000 ­ 2015 CEO and Executive Creative Director 10AM Communications Pte Ltd August 2013 ­ 2015 Member Singapore50 Culture and Community Committee 2010 ­ 2013 Member National Parks Board 2008 ­ 2013 Chairperson Public Education Committee of the National Council for Problem Gambling 2008 ­ 2011 Chairperson Speak Mandarin Council (Singapore) 2008 ­ 2010 Head, Advisory Panel Shanghai World Expo 2010 Singapore Pavilion 2008 Visual Advisor, Planning Committee Beijing Olympics' Opening Ceremony 1988 ­ 2000 Head, Creative Teams BBDO Asia (Singapore) Ogilvy & Mather (Singapore, Beijing & Shanghai).

Choon Chye Teo Mr. Teo (Marc) Choon Chye serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited, Manager of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, since September 18, 2012. He holds Bachelor of Arts (Economics and Statistics) from National University of Singapore. He is Member of ACI Singapore - The Financial Markets Association and an Associate Member of Singapore Institute of Directors.