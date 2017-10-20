Aena SME SA (AENA.MC)

Name Description

Jose Manuel Vargas Gomez Mr. Jose Manuel Vargas Gomez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Aena, S.A. since January 20, 2012. He worked for more than ten years at Vocento, a communications group where he held different positions since joining the company in 2000. He served as CEO at the company from 2008 to 2011, previously he had been CFO at Vocento and Legal Director and Secretary of the Board for ABC. Before that, he served as CFO and General Secretary of JOTSA (part of the Philipp Holzmann Group), and he worked for the auditing firm Price Waterhouse from 1993 to 1995. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a degree in Law. He is also Certified Chartered Accountant.

Jose Vizcaino Mr. Jose Leo Vizcaino serves as Chief Financial Officer of Aena S.A. since July 2015. From September 2006 to June 2015 he was CFO of BAA Group, currently Heathrow Airport Holdings, and a member of its Board of Directors. From 2003 to 2006 he was CFO of AMEY plc, a British transportation infrastructure maintenance and facility management company. Previously, he was General Manager of Ferrovial Telecomunicaciones (1991-2003); CFO and Director of Business Development at AGROMAN (1995-1999); a Consultant, Auditor and Construction and Infrastructure Manager at Arthur Andersen (1983-1995); and an Analyst at the Institute of Economics (1982-1983). He holds a degree in Economics from the Autonomous University of Madrid.

Matilde Garcia Duarte Ms. Matilde Garcia Duarte serves as Director of Legal Affairs and Asset Management, Non-Member Secretary of Aena S.A. since April 29, 2015. In 2001 she became part of the State Lawyers Guild. She was a State lawyer for Administrative Litigation of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid from 2003 to 2006; Head State lawyer at the Ministry of Education, Social Policy and Sport from 2007 to 2009; General Director of Sport Infrastructure of the Higher Sport Council (CSD) from 2009 to 2011 and General Director of Sport of the CSD from 2011 to 2012. In 2012, she was the General Technical Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing of the Region of Madrid. She holds a degree in Law from the Complutense University of Madrid, and has completed various graduate programs including the Executive Management Program at the Instituto de Empresa.

Javier Marin San Andres Mr. Javier Marin San Andres serves as General Director of Aena S.A. He has held various management positions since joining Aena in 1991. These include General Manager of Air Navigation, Director of Corporate Development and General Manager of Aena International, the subsidiary that handles the company's management interests in aeronautical infrastructures outside Spain. Prior to joining Aena, he worked for the Technical University of Madrid, the Spanish Civil Aviation Authority, the Eurocontrol Experimental Centre in Paris and the Indra Group. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Technical University of Madrid, he also completed a diploma in Economic and Financial Management at the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and the IESE's Senior Management Programme (PADE).

Begona Gosalvez Mayordomo Ms. Begona Gosalvez Mayordomo serves as Director of Human Resources and Organization at Aena S.A. She has a degree in Law from the Universidad Complutense of Madrid. In 2005 she completed IESE's Management Development Programme (PDD).

Fernando Echegaray del Pozo Mr. Fernando Echegaray del Pozo serves as Director of Airports Network of Aena S.A. After joining Aena in 1985, he oversaw various areas of activity at Palma de Mallorca Airport. He subsequently served as the Technical Operations Manager for Mexico's Pacific Airport Group, a company through which Aena - through its subsidiary Aena Desarrollo Internacional, S.A - operates 12 airports across the country, handling over 20 million passengers. He was the Director of Barcelona-El Prat Airport from 2006 to 2012. Before that, he served as the Director of the Canary Islands Group airports, which handle over 32 million passengers, as well as being the Director of Tenerife Sur Airport. He has over 28 years of experience in the aeronautical sector both in Spain and abroad. He holds a degrees in Computer Science and Industrial Engineering, and also completed the IESE's General Management Programme (PDG).

Jose Manuel Fernandez Bosch Mr. Jose Manuel Fernandez Bosch serves as Director of Commercial Services and Real Estate Management of Aena S.A. Before joining Aena he was a partner in the Madrid office of The Boston Consulting Group, where he was responsible for practical media and telecommunications technology for Spain and Portugal. Before joining BCG in 2000, he worked at Airtel (now Vodafone Espana) and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration from IESE.

Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz Mr. Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz serves as Director of Aena International at Aena S.A. In 1997, he joined Aena International as a technical director, later taking on the role of director of Concessions and Services. Since 2004, he has been the general manager of Aena International. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from ETSIA, Polytechnic University of Madrid, and a diploma in General Management from IESE.

Roberto Angel Ramirez Garcia Mr. Roberto Angel Ramirez Garcia serves as Director of Internal Audit of Aena S.A. Prior to joining the Company he worked at PwC. Having started working for the company in 1998, in 2010 he moved to the Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services Department. In this period he acquired experience in auditing, internal control and financial reporting. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. He is Certified Chartered Accountant.

Felix Madero Villarejo Mr. Felix Madero Villarejo serves as Director of Communications And Institutional Relations of Aena S.A. since September 2014. He has held various managerial positions in media outlets, including News Director of Cadena SER in Castile-La Mancha; Regional Manager of Radio Cadena Española and RNE; and Deputy News Director of Cadena Cope and Onda Cero. He was a member of the CNN+ and Canal+ team, working as a news editor and a presenter. He has led various national news programmes and worked in the General Directorate of the Servimedia news agency. He holds a degree in Information Sciences from the Complutense University of Madrid.

Christopher Anthony Hohn Mr. Christopher Anthony Hohn serves as Director of Aena S.A., representing of TCI Advisory Services LLP since January 20, 2015. He currently works as a partner and portfolio management director. Previously, he acted as a portfolio manager at Perry Capital, Ltd, he was a partner at Apax Partners and director of the Corporate Finance division at Coopers & Lybrand in London. He graduated in Accounting and Business Management from Southampton University, England in 1988 and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Jose Maria Arauzo Gonzalez Mr. Jose Maria Arauzo Gonzalez serves as Director at Aena, S.A. since January 29, 2013. He also serves as a comptroller of the Ministry of Public Works, the Centre for Public Works Studies and Experimentation (CEDEX) and the National Centre for Geographic Information. He was admitted to the civil service in December 1979, in the Management Body for Public Treasury. He took leave from the Management Body for Public Treasury in October 1982 and joined the Senior Body of State Controllers and Auditors, undertaking the roles of territorial controller in Soria, comptroller and auditor in the General Intervention Board, comptroller and auditor head of auditing and deputy-assistant controller in the Ministry of Transport. He acted as a board member at the public corporation Ingenieria de Sistemas para la Defensa de Espana (ISDEFE). He is an architect and holds a degree in Law.

Pilar Arranz Notario Ms. Pilar Arranz Notario serves as Director of Aena, S.A. since November 19, 2012. She also serves as an advisory member of the State Secretariat for Infrastructure, Transport and Housing of the Ministry of Public Works. She has also been part of the Senior Body of State Civil Administrators since 1992. From May 2008 to 2010 she was director of the National Institute of Public Administration (INAP). From December 2000 to May 2009 she was the director of Air Navigation Training and Studies at SENASA. From 1991 to 2000, she held different positions in the Ministry for Social Affairs, the Ministry for Home Affairs, at Aena as the head of the Air Navigation HR Planning division, in the Ministry for Public Administrations as the deputy director for Personnel, and in Correos y Telégrafos as the deputy director for HR Management. She holds a degree in Modern and Contemporary History from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and a Masters degree in Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE). She was Director of SEPI Desarrollo Empresarial and the European Aviation College.

Rodrigo Madrazo Garcia de Lomana Mr. Rodrigo Madrazo Garcia de Lomana serves as Director at Aena, S.A. since November 24, 2014. He also acts as Member of Board of Directors of ICEX Espana Exportacion e Inversiones SA. Before that, from 2007 to 2012, he acted as chief counselor at the Economic and Trade Office of Spain's Embassy in Ecuador. He had previously worked at the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Trade as an advisor for the Secretary General of Industry. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Sciences, as well as a Masters degree in Public Management, both from EOI Escuela de Negocios, and author of various specialized publications in the fields of Spanish economy and international trade.

Tatiana Martinez Ramos e Iruela Ms. Tatiana Martinez Ramos e Iruela serves as Director of Aena, S.A. since October 16, 2014. She is also a member of the State Board of Natural Heritage and Biodiversity and member of the Board of National Parks for the National Park of Sierra de Guadarrama. She also serves as the Deputy General Director for Tourist Development and Sustainability, which depends directly on the State Secretariat for Tourism. From 2012 to February 2014, she acted as an advisor to the Minister for Industry, Energy and Tourism, in the minister's office. From 2008 to 2011, she acted as head of Institutional and International Relations. Technical director in the Support Unit of the Ministry of Justice Legal Studies Centre (CEJ). She acted as CEJ coordinator for the AECID's PIFTE plan. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Malaga.

Juan Ignacio Acha-Orbea Echeverria Mr. Juan Ignacio Acha-Orbea Echeverria serves as Independent Director of Aena, S.A. since February 3, 2012. He served as Director at Compania Chemical Bank since 1982 till 1986. On 3 February 2012 he was appointed as director of Aena, S.A. (previously Aena Aeropuertos, S.A.) and was re-elected on 16 October 2014. In June 2015 he was appointed chairman of the Audit Committe. He served as General Director at BBVA Bolsa, S.V. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters degree in Management from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Simon Pedro Barcelo Vadell Mr. Simon Pedro Barcelo Vadell serves as Independent Director at Aena, S.A. since October 16, 2014. He is currently Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Barcelo Corporación Empresarial S.A., and Chief Executive Officer of Barceló Crestline Corporation and Barceló Hospitality USA INC. He has been working in the Barcelo family group since 1993. He also serves as Joint Chairman of the Board of Directors of Barcelo Corporacion Empresarial. From 2003 to 2006, he acted as chairman of Exceltur, alliance for tourist excellence. From November 2008 to November 2010, he also acted as Chairman of the Family Enterprise Institute (IEF). He obtained a degree in Law from Universitat de les Illes Balears.

Jose Luis Bonet Ferrer Mr. Jose Luis Bonet Ferrer serves as Independent Director of Aena, S.A. since June 3, 2015. He has been Chairman of Grupo Freixenet since 1999, after having worked there as the Sales Manager, General Manager and member of the board. He is president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, president of the Fira Internacional de Barcelona, president of the Foro de Marcas Renombradas Españolas (Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands), president of Alimentaria, and president of the Association for the Development of the Mediterranean Diet, among others. He serves as member of the board of the Knowledge and Development Foundation, of the board of the EADA Foundation, of the board of the Foundation for Wine and Nutrition Research (FIVIN), and of the board of the North American Studies Institute, among others. He has been a professor of Political Economy and Public Finance at the University of Barcelona School of Law for 50 years. He holds a degree in Law and a Doctor in Law cum laude with honors from the Universitat de Barcelona.

Eduardo Fernandez Cuesta Luca de Tena Mr. Eduardo Fernandez Cuesta Luca de Tena serves as Independent Director of Aena, S.A. since October 16, 2014. In 2013, he was appointed Chairman for Spain die RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors). He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa and completed Advanced Management program at Harvard University.

Amancio Lopez Seijas Mr. Amancio Lopez Seijas serves as Independent Director of Aena, S.A. since June 3, 2015. He also acts as a Member of Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee.