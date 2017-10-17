Afyon Cimento Sanayi TAS (AFYON.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves as Chairman of the Board of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He previously served in Akcansa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Mr. Hacikamiloglu began his career in the Sabanci Group in Betonsa, and later held various posts at Agregasa and Akcansa. He served as Vice General Manager of the Financial and Administrative Affairs of Cimsa, and was appointed to his current post as General Manager of the company in July 1, 2006. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a degree in Civil Engineering and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Masters degree. He also received an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.

Guvenc Ceyhan Mr. Guvenc Ceyhan served as Marketing and Sales Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.

Mutlu Dogruoz Mr. Mutlu Dogruoz is General Manager of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He graduated from Bogazici University with a degree in Electric and Electronics Engineering.

Erdem Gokkus Mr. Erdem Gokkus is Plant Director of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is a Mechanical Engineer.

Serra Sabanci Ms. Serra Sabanci serves as Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. She is also performing as Board Member of Cimsa Cimento Sanayii ve Ticaret AS since December 18, 2009. Ms. Sabanci, while working at Temsa, was studying at London Institute of Directors. Ms. Sabanci is performing as Board Member at Sabanci Holding as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci Vakfi. She graduated from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi Department of Economics and received a Masters degree from University of Portsmouth.

Husnu Ergoz Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. He is also Chairman of the Audit and Member of the Governance Committees of the Company. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.