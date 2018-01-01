AG Anadolu Grubu Holding AS (AGHOL.IS)

Name Description

Salih Ecevit Mr. Salih Metin Ecevit has been performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yazicilar Holding A.S. since May 16, 2007. He worked in the Ministry of Finance as Public Auditor and Vice General Manager of Incomes between 1967 and 1980. He joined the Anadolu Group in 1980, and worked as General Manager in the automotive companies, Executive Director, and Chairman. He retired in 2006, when he was acting as Group President of Automotive. Mr. Ecevit acted as Board Member and Chairman of Turkiye Mumessileri Dernegi between 1992 and 2004. He still serves as Board Member in various Anadolu Group companies. Mr. Ecevit graduated from the Political Sciences Faculty in 1976, and received his Masters degree in Economics from Syracuse University.

S. Kamil Yazici Mr. S. Kamil Yazici has been performing as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Yazicilar Holding A.S. since May 16, 2007. Previously, he was performing as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He began establishing industrial and commercial companies in early 1950s. Mr. Yazici is the co-founder of the Anadolu Endustri Holding-Anadolu Group together with Mr. Izzet Ozilhan. He acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Endustri Holding, Anadolu Egitim ve Sosyal Yardim Vakfi and Anadolu Efes, as well as Board Member of various other Yazicilar Holding and Anadolu Group companies.

Ibrahim Yazici Mr. Ibrahim Yazici is performing as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Yazicilar Holding A.S. He has held various positions in the Anadolu Group companies since 1982. He acts as Vice Chairman of Anadolu Endustri Holding, as well as Chairman and Board Member of various other Anadolu Group companies. Mr. Yazici also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Efes Tur. He graduated from Bursa Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Uludag Universitesi in 1975 with a degree in Business Administration, and received his MBA degree from Atlanta University in 1979.

Yusuf Ovnamak Mr. Yusuf Ovnamak has been performing as Finance Manager of Yazicilar Holding A.S. since 2005. He worked as Accounting Specialist at Ege Biracilik ve Malt San. A.S. from 1972 to 1976. He joined Anadolu Endustri Holding in 1977 as an Auditor, and worked as Finance Director at Adel Kalemcilik Tic. ve San. A.S. from 1977 to 2000. Mr. Ovnamak graduated from Izmir Faculty of Economic and Commercial Sciences, currently known as Ege Universitesi, with a BA degree in Management in 1970.

Sezai Tanriverdi Dr. Sezai Tanriverdi has been performing as General Manager of Yazicilar Holding AS since December 31, 2008. He started his career in 1987 at Maliye Bakanligi Hesap Uzmanlari Kurulu as Assistant Accounts Specialist, and in 1990 became a Accounts Specialist. Dr. Tanriverdi joined Anadolu Group in 1996 as Assistant Financial Coordinator . He held various managerial positions at Anadolu Grubu companies during the period from 1996 to 2008. Dr. Tanriverdi graduated from Ankara University with a BA degree in Management in 1984, from Istanbul Ticaret Universitesi with an MA degree in Accounting and Auditing in 2005 and from Marmara Universitesi with a Ph.D. degree from the Institute of Banking and Insurance in 2010. He holds Capital Markets Board Advanced Level License, Corporate Governance Rating Specialists License, Credit Rating Specialists License and Independent Auditing in Capital Markets License. He is a member of Ankara University Faculty of Political Sciences Alumni Association, Tax Inspectors Association, Turkish Accounting Specialists Association and Turkish Finance Managers Association.

Irem Caliskan Dursun Ms. Irem Caliskan Dursun is performing as Corporate Governance and Investor Relations Assistant Coordinator of Yazicilar Holding A.S. from 2009. She started her career in 1996 at Finance Yatirim as Share Research Specialist and worked as an Analyst at Osmanli Bankasi Yatirim Bankaciligi from 1997 to 1999. She worked as Share Research Manager Assistant at Iktisat Yatirim from 1999 to 2001, and as Share Research Coordinator at Eczacibasi Menkul Degerler from 2001 to 2003. She joined Yazicilar Holding in 2003. Ms. Caliskan Dursun is graduated from Bogazici University with a BA degree in Economics in 1995 and an MBA degree in 1998.

Recep Arguden Dr. Recep Yilmaz Arguden serves as Advisor to the Board of Yazicilar Holding A.S. He also acted as Member of the Governance Committee of the Company. Dr. Arguden began his working career at Koc Holding Research and Development Center in 1978, where he worked for two years. He served as Strategic Analysis Specialist at RAND Corporation between 1980 and 1985, and as Supervisor in the Credits Department of Dunya Bankasi between 1985 and 1988. Dr. Arguden was responsible for the Privatization Program in the government until 1990. He was Head Economics Consultant for the Prime Minister in 1991. Dr. Arguden has participated in the Board of Directors of several companies, and was Chairman of the Board of Erdemir between 1997 and 1999. Currently, he is Chairman of the Board of ARGE Danismanlik A.S., which is a consultancy company. Dr. Arguden received his degree in Industrial Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi. He completed his Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Strategic Analysis in Rand Graduate School. He also holds an MBA degree from Koc University.

Mehmet Kozlu Dr. Mehmet Cem Kozlu serves as Advisor to the Board of Yazicilar Holding A.S. He also acted as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He held managerial posts in several national and international companies. Between 1988 and 1991, he served as General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Turk Hava Yollari, and in 1990, as President of Avrupa Havayollari Birligi. Dr. Kozlu served as Member of Parliament between 1991 and 1996, and acted as Chairman of the Board of Turk Hava Yollari once again from 1997 until 2003. He held various posts in Coca-Cola Company from 1996, including General Manager of Turkey, Caucasian and Middle Asia, and President of Central Europe, Eurasia and the Middle East. He retired from Coca-Cola Company in April 2006. Dr. Kozlu still serves as a consultant to the Eurasia Group of Coca-Cola Company. He also acts as Board Member of Coca-Cola Icecek A.S., Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia, Multon, Uluslararasi Havayollari Egitim Fonu, Hurriyet Gazetesi, Evyap Holding, TAV Havalimanlari Isletme and Deik, as well as Member of the Board of Trustees of Sabanci Universitesi. Dr. Kozlu received his BA degree in Economics from Denison University; his MBA degree from Stanford University, and his Ph.D. degree in Administrative Sciences from Bogazici Universitesi. He also has Honorary Doctorate degree from Denison University.

Suleyman Yazici Mr. Suleyman Vehbi Yazici has been performing as Board Member of Yazicilar Holding A.S. since 1978. He also acts as Chairman of the Governance Committee of the Company. He was General Manager of Celik Motor A.S. during 1975 and 1977. Since 1975, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Anadolu Endustri Holding and various Anadolu Group companies. He has also served as Board Member of various foundations and associations, including Kenan Evren Egitim Kultur Vakfi, Turk Kalp Vakfi, Goz Nurunu Koruma Vakfi and Dogal Hayati Koruma Vakfi. Mr. Yazici graduated from Beyoglu Tarhan Koleji, and from the Economics Faculty of Istanbul Universitesi in 1972.