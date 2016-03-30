Assura PLC (AGRP.L)

Name Description

Simon Laffin Mr. Simon Timothy Laffin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Non-Executive Director of Watkin Jones plc. Previously he served as Chairman of Hozelock Group and a Non-Executive Director of Quintain Estates and Development plc, Mitchells & Butlers plc, Aegis Group plc and Northern Rock plc (as part of the rescue team). Between 1995 and 2004 he was Group Chief Financial Officer of UK grocery retailer Safeway plc (which he joined in 1990) and was latterly also responsible for property. Prior to that, he held a variety of finance and management roles in Mars Confectionery, Rank Xerox and BP. He is a qualified accountant.

Jonathan Murphy Mr. Jonathan Stewart Murphy serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was previously Finance Director of the fund management business of Brooks Macdonald Group plc, having joined as a result of the acquisition of Braemar Group plc in 2010, where he was Finance Director for four years. Jonathan was previously Managing Director for the property management business of Brooks Macdonald. His earlier career included commercial and strategic roles at Spirit Group and Vodafone. Jonathan qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers, holding management roles in both the UK and Asia. Jonathan holds an MBA from IESE, the leading European Business School in Barcelona.

Jayne Cottam Ms. Jayne Cottam has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, with effective from October 2017. Jayne, a CIMA qualified accountant, joins Assura from one of the UK's largest private national housing developers. She is currently the Finance Director for Operations, heading up the operational finance team across the group and providing financial and strategic support as a member of the board for each of the three operating regions. Jayne was previously Director of Finance for the Continental Europe Division of European Metal Recycling Limited, one of the worlds' largest metal recyclers, and before that held a number of other senior finance positions.

Jenefer Greenwood Ms. Jenefer Greenwood is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is a Chartered Surveyor who started her career at Hillier Parker in 1978, becoming Executive Director and Head of Retail on merger with CBRE. Jenefer worked for Grosvenor Estate from 2003 until 2012. Jenefer sits on fund supervisory boards of INTERNOS Global Investors and was appointed to the Board of DCH Group in August 2014 and chairs the Remuneration Committee. She has previously served on the Board of The Crown Estate and chaired its Remuneration Committee. She has held positions as Chair of the National Skills Academy for Retail and President of the British Council of Shopping Centres.

Ed Smith Mr. Ed Smith is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Chairman of NHS Improvement for three years and the Lead Non-Executive Director for the Department for Transport until the end of December 2017. He is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at the University of Birmingham. He was the former Global Assurance Chief Operating Officer and Strategy Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Before retiring from PwC, he had a 30-year career as a Senior Partner, holding many leading board and top client roles in the UK and globally.